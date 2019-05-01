The longest word in literature

Here it is:
λοπαδοτεμαχοσελαχογαλεοκρανιολειψανοδριμυποτριμματοσιλφιοκαραβομελιτοκατακεχυμενοκιχλεπικοσσυφοφαττοπεριστεραλεκτρυονοπτοκεφαλλιοκιγκλοπελειολαγῳοσιραιοβαφητραγανοπτερύγων
This is an ancient Greek word listed in Wikipedia (see also Wiktionary), which says “The Greek word has 172 letters and 78 syllables. The transliteration has 182 Latin characters. It is the longest word ever to appear in literature according to Guinness World Records (1990).” The transliteration into English is this:
Lopadotemachoselachogaleokranioleipsanodrimhypotrimmato
silphioparaomelitokatakechymenokichlepikossyphophattoperisteralekt
ryonoptekephalliokigklopeleiolagoiosiraiobaphetraganopterygon
Where does it come from and what does it mean? It’s a made-up word, and from Aristophanes, of course. Wiktionary breaks it down:
Coined by Aristophanes in Ἐκκλησιάζουσαι (Assemblywomen).
From λοπᾰ́ς (lopás, “dish, meal”) + τέμᾰχος (témakhos, “fish slice”) + σέλαχος (sélakhos, “shark, ray”) + γᾰλεός (galeós, “dogfish, small shark”) + κρᾱνῐ́ον (krāníon, “head”) + λείψᾰνον (leípsanon, “remnant”) +
δρῑμῠ́ς(drīmús, “sharp, pungent”) + ῠ̔πότριμμᾰ (hupótrimma, “generally sharp-tasting dish of several ingredients grated and pounded together”) + σίλφιον (sílphion, “laserwort”) + κᾱ́ρᾰβος (kā́rabos, “crab, beetle, or crayfish”) + μέλῐ (méli, “honey”) + κᾰτᾰχέω (katakhéō, “I pour over”) + κῐ́χλη(kíkhlē, “wrasse, thrush”) + ἐπῐ́ (epí, “upon, on top of”) + κόσσῠφος (kóssuphos, “a kind of sea-fish or blackbird”) + φάττᾰ (phátta, “wood pigeon”) + περῐστερά (peristerá, “domestic pigeon”) + ᾰ̓λεκτρυών (alektruṓn, “chicken”) + ὀπτός (optós, “roasted, baked”) + κεφᾰ́λῐον (kephálion, “diminutive of “head””) + κίγκλος (kínklos, “dabchick”) + πέλειᾰ (péleia, “pigeon”) + λᾰγῷος (lagôios, “of the hare”) + σῐ́ραιον (síraion, “new wine boiled down”) + βᾰφή (baphḗ, “dipping”) + τρᾰγᾰνός (traganós, “crunchy”) + πτέρυξ (ptérux, “wing, fin”)
And a sort-of translation:
The translation given by Benjamin Bickley Rogers in 1902 is plattero-filleto-mulleto-turboto-cranio-morselo-pickleo-acido-silphio-honeyo-pouredonthe-topothe-ouzelo-throstleo-cushato-culvero-cutleto-roastingo-marowo-dippero-leveret-syrupu-gibleto-wings.
Not quite as long; but, I love the fall in “Finnegan’s Wake:” “bababadalgharaghtakamminarronnkonnbronntonnerronntuonnthunntrovarrhounawnskawntoohoohoordenenthurnuk!” 👍🏼
I’ve always like the longest non-technical word in the English language:
floccinaucinihilipilification
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/floccinaucinihilipilification
It’s a recipe…for a pronunciation disaster.
Methinks it’s a surf and turf stew.
Given that it’s about food, I’d have thought it came from the Deipnosophists by Athenaeus of Naucratis (Greco-Roman Egypt), a multivolume 3rd century AD work about a bunch of Greek dudes, gourmands in the old (correct sense, not a synonym for ‘gourmet’ as it’s used now), who get together for a series of dinners with lots of wine, and discuss everything under the sun, including food, natural history of the day, philosophy, etc., and they rag on everybody, past, present, and maybe imaginary.
Here they are discussing eels “And the people who feed eels say that they feed by night, but that during the day they remain motionless in the mud; and they live about eight years at most. But in other places, Aristotle tells us again, that they are produced without either their progenitors laying eggs or bringing forth living offspring, and also that they are not generated by any copulation, but that they are propagated by the putrefaction which takes place in the mud and slime–as it is said of those things which are called the entrails of the earth.”
It is delightful and crazy and one learns a heck of a lot. It’s a desert island book for me (Loeb Classics only) even one or two volumes.
“entrails of the earth.” I must remember that phrase, whatever the heck they mean.
They’re discussing eels because they love to eat them. Helen is even compared to an eel, but I’ve not yet figured out why — some in-joke or compliment.
The name is nice indeed! It could be translated to Latin and used for some suitable newly discovered species.
They probably just wanted to list all the stuff they were eating and didn’t want to waste space so ran it together. Ancient languages are notorious for that.
And here I thought, “What a good boy am I” by knowing how to spell ‘pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis’.
I think that word was once used as a Jeopardy category.
There’s a pronunciation of Aristophanes’ word here: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HZvg4Zy5rLs
I won a spelling competition when I was twelve, up against all the kids at school, from 11 through to 18.
The only word I got wrong was ‘assassin’ and it’s been seared into my brain ever since.
They don’t look it to a lot of people but by far the hardest to spell are words like assassin or embarrassing or harassment that seem perfectly straightforward but are pure evil when you’re trying to remember them. There are also the rather boring words like parallel, that seem normal but are spelled in such patently absurd ways that they seem like the equivalent of trick questions when they come up.
By contrast, the big, daunting-looking ones like onomatopoeia or cuneiform are unique enough that you remember how they’re spelled pretty easily.
Anyway the contest was at easter, I got two chocolate eggs for a prize and it was all done on stage, in front of the whole school. While the headmistress was rambling on post-win I absentmindedly cracked open one of the eggs and it exploded all over the stage. The shards went everywhere, it looked like a bomb had gone off. The entire school laughed for about a minute and a half. I just sat there smiling, trying to look innocent.
I’m not very good at spelling and grammar, and so I can never spell ‘decision’ correctly without spell check to help me. I just can’t get it into my brain.
Seems to take itself very seriously.
That is a strange thing for Aristophanes to be caused to say! I wonder what he , I mean the Universe, could have ‘meant’ in belching that forth? Nothing! Just a universal case of heartburn, I guess, for it surely had nothing to do with ‘comedy’, a ‘thing’ that Mr. A. can proudly take ‘Responsibility’ for helping to ‘invent’! But them Democritus was right, it’s all only one “atomos” bouncing off another! Right, Hard Scientific Determinists?