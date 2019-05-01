The longest word in literature

Here it is:

λοπαδο­τεμαχο­σελαχο­γαλεο­κρανιο­λειψανο­δριμυ­ποτριμματο­σιλφιο­καραβο­μελιτο­κατακεχυμενο­κιχλε­πικοσσυφο­φαττο­περιστερα­λεκτρυο­νοπτο­κεφαλλιο­κιγκλο­πελειο­λαγῳο­σιραιο­βαφητραγανοπτερύγων

This is an ancient Greek word listed in Wikipedia (see also Wiktionary), which says “The Greek word has 172 letters and 78 syllables. The transliteration has 182 Latin characters. It is the longest word ever to appear in literature according to Guinness World Records (1990).” The transliteration into English is this:

Lopadotemachoselachogaleokranioleipsanodrimhypotrimmato

silphioparaomelitokatakechymenokichlepikossyphophattoperisteralekt

ryonoptekephalliokigklopeleiolagoiosiraiobaphetraganopterygon

Where does it come from and what does it mean? It’s a made-up word, and from Aristophanes, of course. Wiktionary breaks it down:

Coined by Aristophanes in Ἐκκλησιάζουσαι (Assemblywomen).

From λοπᾰ́ς (lopás, “dish, meal”) +‎ τέμᾰχος (témakhos, “fish slice”) +‎ σέλαχος (sélakhos, “shark, ray”) +‎ γᾰλεός (galeós, “dogfish, small shark”) +‎ κρᾱνῐ́ον (krāníon, “head”) +‎ λείψᾰνον (leípsanon, “remnant”) +‎

δρῑμῠ́ς(drīmús, “sharp, pungent”) +‎ ῠ̔πότριμμᾰ (hupótrimma, “generally sharp-tasting dish of several ingredients grated and pounded together”) +‎ σίλφιον (sílphion, “laserwort”) +‎ κᾱ́ρᾰβος (kā́rabos, “crab, beetle, or crayfish”) +‎ μέλῐ (méli, “honey”) +‎ κᾰτᾰχέω (katakhéō, “I pour over”) +‎ κῐ́χλη(kíkhlē, “wrasse, thrush”) +‎ ἐπῐ́ (epí, “upon, on top of”) +‎ κόσσῠφος (kóssuphos, “a kind of sea-fish or blackbird”) +‎ φάττᾰ (phátta, “wood pigeon”) +‎ περῐστερά (peristerá, “domestic pigeon”) +‎ ᾰ̓λεκτρυών (alektruṓn, “chicken”) +‎ ὀπτός (optós, “roasted, baked”) +‎ κεφᾰ́λῐον (kephálion, “diminutive of “head””) +‎ κίγκλος (kínklos, “dabchick”) +‎ πέλειᾰ (péleia, “pigeon”) +‎ λᾰγῷος (lagôios, “of the hare”) +‎ σῐ́ραιον (síraion, “new wine boiled down”) +‎ βᾰφή (baphḗ, “dipping”) +‎ τρᾰγᾰνός (traganós, “crunchy”) +‎ πτέρυξ (ptérux, “wing, fin”)

And a sort-of translation:

The translation given by Benjamin Bickley Rogers in 1902 is plattero-filleto-mulleto-turboto-cranio-morselo-pickleo-acido-silphio-honeyo-pouredonthe-topothe-ouzelo-throstleo-cushato-culvero-cutleto-roastingo-marowo-dippero-leveret-syrupu-gibleto-wings.

h/t: Nilou