Do send me your good wildlife photos if you have any, please. Today’s dollop comes from reader Paul Peed, whose notes are indented:

Diversity in the Falconidae family

On a early March trip to T.M. Goodwin Waterfowl Management Area in Brevard County, Fl, I ran into a wonderful diversity of Falconidae members. My observing day begins at dawn on Fellsmere Grade Road before beginning a trek through Goodwin when it opens at 9:00 AM. The first falcon I see is stunning and a relative rarity at Goodwin. A Peregrine Falcon (Falco peregrinus). Unfortunately, he positioned himself into the sun. Apologies for the lower quality image.

Around the next bend is another rarity, this pocket raptor, a Merlin, the size of a pigeon and is a rare sighting at this birding “hotspot’:

Male Merlin -Taiga subspecies (Falco columbarius columbarius). The Merlin was a favorite of Mary Queen of Scots and Catherine the Great.

You have met the tiny Merlin, now meet the Eagle-sized Crested Caracara (Caracara cheriway). This is a Juvenile Crested Caracara:

This bizarre looking juvenile is also known as the Mexican Eagle. It is only slightly smaller than a Bald Eagle, has the talons and beak of a hawk, and yet is a tropical brown falcon. You find them in the company of Turkey Vultures feasting on carrion on the open plain.

Adult crested caracara.

Not 20 meters from the Crested Caracara is a return to small falcons. An American Kestrel (Falco sparverius). The American Kestrel is North America’s smallest falcon, but is a fierce predator of insects and other small prey, To watch an American Kestrel face into the wind and hover while scanning the ground for prey is an experience not to be missed. Look for high perches such as telephone poles, power lines or standing dead wood affording an overlook position to locate these guys:

One trip to my birding “patch”, we saw 4 diverse Falcon family members among the 62 species observed. Nice way to spend a day. Please consider participating in the citizen science project, eBird. It is a constantly updated database of bird observations covering the nation and the world. It is terrific for finding what birds are in your neighborhood or favorite “patch” and when they appear in numbers. For example, a bar chart detailing all sightings of Mallards in Cook County, Illinois (Chicago) this year.