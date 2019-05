Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “alas,” came with this email note (and please donate!):

Man, it’s good to be back to burka jokes again. Help keep Jesus and Mo modestly dressed by becoming a Patron here: https://www.patreon.com/jandm

Pity the artist didn’t have time to deal with the burkini model in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, but perhaps next week. At any rate, this is a good one: