Iran executes two teenagers in secret, informs them only the day before

According to the Amnesty International article below, Iran just executed two teenage boys for rape after what they say was an unfair trial as well as flogging during detention. The report also adds that the pair didn’t know they were to be executed at most one day before it happened (click on screenshot):

Part of the report:

Mehdi Sohrabifar and Amin Sedaghat, two cousins, were executed on 25 April in Adelabad prison in Shiraz, Fars province, southern Iran. Both were arrested aged 15 and convicted on multiple rape charges following an unfair trial According to information received by Amnesty International, the teenagers were unaware that they had been sentenced to death until shortly before their executions and bore lash marks on their bodies, indicating that they had been flogged before their deaths. Their families and lawyers were not informed about the executions in advance and were shocked to learn of the news. “The Iranian authorities have once again proved that they are sickeningly prepared to put children to death, in flagrant disregard of international law. It seems they cruelly kept these two boys in the dark about their death sentences for two years, flogged them in the final moments of their lives and then carried out their executions in secret,” said Philip Luther, Middle East and North Africa Director at Amnesty International. “The use of the death penalty against people who were under 18 at the time of the crime is strictly prohibited under international human rights law and is a flagrant assault on children’s rights. It is long overdue for Iranian parliamentarians to put an end to this harrowing situation by amending the penal code to ban the use of the death penalty against anyone who was under 18 at the time of the offence.” Iran remains the top executioner of children in the world. As a state party to the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, Iran is legally obliged to treat anyone under the age of 18 as a child and ensure that they are never subjected to the death penalty or life imprisonment.

And, as CNN reports:

It’s not clear how Amnesty International got this information, which was not publicized, but perhaps it was through the lawyers or families. The secrecy, though, makes it unclear whether these are just the tip of the iceberg of a much larger number of juvenile executions.

Iran Business Risk gives a chart of execution numbers over several years, and adds this about the method of killing:

Iran executes the majority of convicts by hanging within prisons. The regime, however, also regularly carries out executions in public, including at least 33 in 2016. In many of these cases, the victim is publicly hanged from a construction crane, an especially slow and painful method of execution. Stoning also continues to be a state-sanctioned form of execution. In 2017, a man and woman were sentenced to death by stoning for adultery. Other legal methods of execution include firing squad, beheading, and being thrown from a height.

If you can bear it, you can see the hanging of a youth from a crane in Iran on YouTube. Be warned: it’s horrific, for the boy cries for his mother but isn’t allowed to see her. Then he’s raised into the air, which slowly strangles the victim instead of the quicker method of the “long drop” that breaks the neck.

Total from 2005 through 2016 (note that the figure above is for public executions only, and the figure higher up is only for people under 18). This is a lot of killings!

I oppose the death penalty for all crimes, and while I don’t know what age I’d specify for mitigation on the grounds of youth, 17 is pretty close to it. There’s little we can do about this, for protesting to the Iranian embassy will have no effect.

Here are the executed boys (photos from AI article):