Censorship in Barcelona: Books removed from school libraries

This article from the Guardian (click on screenshot) reports that the Tàber public school in Barcelona is removing around 200 children’s books from its library because they have “hidden sexist content”:

It may be hidden, but of course the censors consider it insidious:

Several schools across Barcelona are considering purging their libraries of stereotypical and sexist children’s books, after one removed around 200 titles, including Little Red Riding Hood and the story of the legend of Saint George, from its library. The Tàber school’s infant library of around 600 children’s books was reviewed by the Associació Espai i Lleure as part of a project that aims to highlight hidden sexist content. The group reviewed the characters in each book, whether or not they speak and what roles they perform, finding that 30% of the books were highly sexist, had strong stereotypes and were, in its opinion, of no pedagogical value. These included several versions of the stories about Little Red Riding Hood and Saint George, a popular read at Catalonia’s celebration of the Diada de Sant Jordi on 23 April. The books were removed, with less stereotypeheavy versions of the stories remaining on shelves. According to Associació Espai i Lleure, if young children see “strongly stereotypical” depictions of relationships and behaviours in what they read, they will consider them normal. Anna Tutzó, a parent who is on the commission that reviewed the books, told El País that “society is changing and is more aware of the issue of gender, but this is not being reflected in stories”. Masculinity is associated with competitiveness and courage, and “in violent situations, even though they are just small pranks, it is the boy who acts against the girl”, which “sends a message about who can be violent and against whom”.

The article also reports that other Barcelona schools are considering removing books removed to be sexist or “replicate gender stereotypes.” My only two comments are these:

First, teachers don’t have to teach the books if they consider them overly sexist, but they should not be removed from the libraries. Children should be able to have access to them. Or do the censor think the kids will check the books out of the library and all of a sudden turn into raging sexists? Or act out gender stereotypes, both girls and boys?

Second, “small pranks” of violence enacted by males against females might indeed be balanced by stories depicting pranks committed by girls. But there’s a reason why boys are more boisterous, aggressive, and risk-taking than girls, and some of that has to do not with gender stereotypes or acculturation, but with evolution. We can fight evolutionary differences, of course (condoms are good for that), but is it really that harmful to depict behavioral differences as they are? Do we want to show females acting violently to balance the scales?

As for the particular books involved, I can’t speak about them. But I can’t remember why Little Red Riding Hood is sexist.