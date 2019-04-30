What a world: Sports Illustrated puts a woman with a burkini and hijab in their swimsuit issue; everyone hails her as a hero and history maker

Once again a hijabi is being celebrated for “making history,” this time, oddly enough, for being the first hijab- and “burkini”-wearer (a modest swimsuit designed for Muslim women) to appear in the Sports Illustrated (SI) swimsuit issue. You can see the articles about Halima Aden, a Somali-American model from Minnesota, at the HuffPost link below, or at the other two links. All of them say pretty much the same thing (click on screenshots to go to articles):

First of all, I do object to the BBC calling her a “burkini girl”. That is both demeaning, since she’s a woman, and reduces her to her swimsuit. It’s patronizing.

But of course that’s what the SI swimsuit issue is about: it’s a cold-weather opportunity—which has been going on for decades—for men (the SI subscribers) to ogle scantily-clad women. In other words, it’s a socially acceptable version of Playboy.

And that’s the rub. Ms. Aden is beautiful, but remember what a burkini and a hijab are there for: they come from the tenets of Islam, tenets specifying that revealing part of one’s body, be it hair or curves or naked flesh, is supposed to incite the uncontrollable lust of men. In Islam, it is the woman’s responsibility to keep men from being harassers and rapists. That is not an enlightened view. Yes, a woman can dress how she wants, but several Muslim countries make covering obligatory, and you can be beaten or jailed if you don’t cover up.

Even in Western countries, where the hijab, niqab, burqa, and similar modest garments are supposedly a “choice,” in many cases they really aren’t. Muslim girls can be sent to faith schools wearing hijabs at a very young age. In the case of Aden, she started wearing her hijab at the age of seven. In other countries, like Turkey, there can be considerable social pressure to wear a hijab or other modest clothing. It is a “choice” in name only.

Given that this clothing is supposed to hide the “allure” of women, it’s bizarre that Aden’s photos are alluring, highlighting her beauty, and that they will appear alongside the nearly naked non-Muslim women who regularly adorn the pages of SI’s swimsuit issue. Here are the photos put out by the magazine:

Is that a provocative post or what? (See the one at the top as well.)

Certainly SI can do what it wants, including parading its virtue, and Aden can wear what she wants. What bothers me is that the display of her body and her beauty, even in the veiled form above, is supposed to get men excited, and is designed to arouse their lust. In other words, the very clothing she’s wearing contradicts the image she’s lionized for presenting—that of a modest Muslim.

When trying to think of counterarguments to my own criticism of both Aden and SI’s judgment, I said to myself, “Well, maybe she’s just proud of the clothes as a symbol of her faith, and that is all.” But that doesn’t wash, for what these clothes symbolize is a tenet of Islam: modesty for women to avoid exciting men. That’s oppressive and yes, misogynistic.

In other words, Aden’s clothing symbolizes, and not obliquely, a view of women that is demeaning and oppressive. And yet she’ll be on pages next to women who are wearing basically no clothes at all, and whose disporting in SI is explicitly designed to arouse men’s lust. (If you’ve seen a swimsuit issue, you’ll know what I mean.)

Aden is not a hero or a pathbreaker, but someone who insults the tenets of the very faith she claims to espouse. She is using “modesty” as a way to sell herself because, after all, she’d hardly be unique without a head covering and a burkini. The reason why the media adore her is simply because Muslims, viewed as “people of color”, are allowed special dispensation for signs of their faith. In the end, though, a hijab and burkini are simply cloth versions of a ball and chain.

The way I feel about this issue, then, was better expressed by Pakistani-Canadian feminist and activist Alisba Zarmeen:

. . . as well as by several other people:

Good for Halima. More nonsense for the larger debate. If you’re going to wear the hijab and cover your skin —

whether you think our religion calls for it or you want modesty — it is completely counterintuitive to strike a sexy pose in a magazine known for objectifying women. 🙄 — Shireen Qudosi (@ShireenQudosi) April 29, 2019

A hijabi said this:

I would get it if it were for a swimsuit catalog for women to buy. But for a magazine specially made for men. It beats the whole purpose of the hijab. — Afshi (@afshi_) April 29, 2019

Another:

I challenge @SInow and the “@nytimes to dare to show this photo to any Muslim scholar.

Halima Aden’s hijab and #Burkini may get a round of applause from the politically correct western elite, but devout Muslim will find it provactive and un-modest. https://t.co/BUT9G3U91N pic.twitter.com/gr2eEXkhlX — Nervana Mahmoud (@Nervana_1) April 30, 2019

While activist and ex-Muslim Sarah Haider was on the fence:

Is it hilarious? Is it depressing? I'm going to settle on "absurd sign of the times". Sports Illustrated debuts a fully-covered hijabi model for this year's swimsuit issue. https://t.co/TEcKI7Bujp — Sarah Haider (@SarahTheHaider) April 30, 2019

I don’t conceive of women like Aden as heroes or pathbreakers or particularly courageous, but neither do I think hijabis or Muslim women with other forms of covering should be discriminated against, either. (Exceptions can be made to regulate covering in government offices, courtrooms, or banks.) When such clothing should be called out, as I have done above, is when its wearers flaunt the hijab as a religious symbol, but a symbol diametrically opposed to the how it’s being used. Thus I wouldn’t get terribly excited about the hijab as a feminist symbol, which some people have made it out to be. As Alishba Zarmeen noted, “do not forget the fucking history and traditional use of that symbol.”