What a world: Sports Illustrated puts a woman with a burkini and hijab in their swimsuit issue; everyone hails her as a hero and history maker

First of all, I do object to the BBC calling her a “burkini girl”. That is both demeaning, since she’s a woman, and reduces her to her swimsuit. It’s patronizing.
But of course that’s what the SI swimsuit issue is about: it’s a cold-weather opportunity—which has been going on for decades—for men (the SI subscribers) to ogle scantily-clad women. In other words, it’s a socially acceptable version of Playboy.
And that’s the rub. Ms. Aden is beautiful, but remember what a burkini and a hijab are there for: they come from the tenets of Islam, tenets specifying that revealing part of one’s body, be it hair or curves or naked flesh, is supposed to incite the uncontrollable lust of men. In Islam, it is the woman’s responsibility to keep men from being harassers and rapists. That is not an enlightened view. Yes, a woman can dress how she wants, but several Muslim countries make covering obligatory, and you can be beaten or jailed if you don’t cover up.
Even in Western countries, where the hijab, niqab, burqa, and similar modest garments are supposedly a “choice,” in many cases they really aren’t. Muslim girls can be sent to faith schools wearing hijabs at a very young age. In the case of Aden, she started wearing her hijab at the age of seven. In other countries, like Turkey, there can be considerable social pressure to wear a hijab or other modest clothing. It is a “choice” in name only.
Given that this clothing is supposed to hide the “allure” of women, it’s bizarre that Aden’s photos are alluring, highlighting her beauty, and that they will appear alongside the nearly naked non-Muslim women who regularly adorn the pages of SI’s swimsuit issue. Here are the photos put out by the magazine:
Is that a provocative post or what? (See the one at the top as well.)
Certainly SI can do what it wants, including parading its virtue, and Aden can wear what she wants. What bothers me is that the display of her body and her beauty, even in the veiled form above, is supposed to get men excited, and is designed to arouse their lust. In other words, the very clothing she’s wearing contradicts the image she’s lionized for presenting—that of a modest Muslim.
When trying to think of counterarguments to my own criticism of both Aden and SI’s judgment, I said to myself, “Well, maybe she’s just proud of the clothes as a symbol of her faith, and that is all.” But that doesn’t wash, for what these clothes symbolize is a tenet of Islam: modesty for women to avoid exciting men. That’s oppressive and yes, misogynistic.
In other words, Aden’s clothing symbolizes, and not obliquely, a view of women that is demeaning and oppressive. And yet she’ll be on pages next to women who are wearing basically no clothes at all, and whose disporting in SI is explicitly designed to arouse men’s lust. (If you’ve seen a swimsuit issue, you’ll know what I mean.)
Aden is not a hero or a pathbreaker, but someone who insults the tenets of the very faith she claims to espouse. She is using “modesty” as a way to sell herself because, after all, she’d hardly be unique without a head covering and a burkini. The reason why the media adore her is simply because Muslims, viewed as “people of color”, are allowed special dispensation for signs of their faith. In the end, though, a hijab and burkini are simply cloth versions of a ball and chain.
While activist and ex-Muslim Sarah Haider was on the fence:
I don’t conceive of women like Aden as heroes or pathbreakers or particularly courageous, but neither do I think hijabis or Muslim women with other forms of covering should be discriminated against, either. (Exceptions can be made to regulate covering in government offices, courtrooms, or banks.) When such clothing should be called out, as I have done above, is when its wearers flaunt the hijab as a religious symbol, but a symbol diametrically opposed to the how it’s being used. Thus I wouldn’t get terribly excited about the hijab as a feminist symbol, which some people have made it out to be. As Alishba Zarmeen noted, “do not forget the fucking history and traditional use of that symbol.”
I look forward to the moment when a woman wearing a burka becomes the first centrefold. There’s a market for ogling black fabric!
It’s also odd in another respect. The Woke dislike “objectification” of women, but apparently are good when she’s covered up, revealing that they really have a problem with nudity or sexuality, as everyone suspected all along.
Also I think that some fetishism of “islamic identity” as being Oppressed and so Beautiful by the woke plays a role. Woke Orientalism, to paraphrase Edward Said.
In reallity the “burkini” is actually looked at with suspicion by many liberal/cultural muslims AND by quite a few conservative muslims, for opposite reasons of course.
Although it’s also possible that Sport Illustrated might be trying to attract sponsors from a Muslim theocracy, or at least to kill two birds with one stone by being superficially woke and corporatively coddling to potential investors.
Well, maybe men are turned on by baldness in a woman-what do I know. But I suspect that a bald or scarred woman would be even more ‘encouraged’ to cover up for such a sight might destroy the idealised image of the perfect woman. Covering up encourages fantasies??? Just as any kind of non-communication encourages rumours and worse.
The woke problem isn’t with nudity or sexuality per se, but with “male gaze”, what is deemed attractive by the woke stereotype of heterosexual men, which is seen as part of “rape culture”.
The “burkini” isn’t seen as stereotypically sexy for men (although from the pictures, I can tell that it CAN be made quite alluring) so it gets a pass. A “plus size” model would also qualify, even if she was very attractive to men in practice, because it wouldn’t confirm to the stereotype that the wokes have of what is attractive to men.
A couple of years ago a woke Twitter user, Lauren Chief Elk, claimed that “duckface” selfies were woke because she argued that men didn’t like them (even though lots of men liked her “duckface” selfies).
Is sexuality linked with hair? I think I missed that class – perhaps Joe Biden was teaching it! But seriously – if a moslem woman is bald – does she still have to wear one?
Good question. But a bald woman would probably want to cover up anyway. I’ve been told by ex-Muslim women that the hair is CERTAINLY a provocative sign. That’s why the morality police in place like Iran and Afghanistan frown on stray wisps of hair protruding from beneath the hijab.
Strange. Very strange indeed. That’s all I have to say.
Back to the bathing beauties of the 1890’s.
When a glimpse of stocking was looked on as simply shocking. Now heaven knows.
The hijabi fashion phenomenon coheres perfectly with the entire ethos of the pop-Left, in which an ideological posture is chosen as a fashion accessory. For those who wish to carry this trend to its logical conclusion, I recommend wearing an NKVD uniform, modeled at:
Oh look, an “accomplishment” by wearing a medieval body cloth, according to Western press. What are the odds? /sarcasm
Totally agree. I also find it highly objectionable based on the fact that girls are pressured into wearing the hijab as well. What young girl can say that she freely chose to wear the hijab.
I will always remember the time when I was at a fair on a scorching hot day. A girl of about 10 was wearing a full black bodysuit under a flowered sundress and a hijab. She was the only girl in a family with several young boys and men all in shorts and t-shirts looking perfectly comfortable. They allowed her to take off her hijab for a moment while they poured water on her head to cool her off. Her face was bright red from the heat. The poor girl was clearly overheating. I felt profoundly sad for this child.
If Halima Aden really wants to do something courageous, I wish she would speak up for all the girls that are forced to wear a hijab against their will.
This is exactly the type of illogical nonsense that Majid Nawaz keeps getting into trouble for. No matter how much he tries to point out the paradoxical nature of articles like that in SI, and that he the is not criticising Muslims as such, he still gets labelled as Islamophobic.
All this proves is that if you are drop dead gorgeous you still look pretty great in a wet burkini. I doubt that it is practical for actually swimming, though.
I have encountered several women who clearly were also trying to be both hijabi and “sexy” – in one case, very high stilletos, “skinny jeans”, etc.
I like Sarah Haider’s comment. I would add the word “bizarre”.
Well, not being familiar with Sports Illustrated, I had to do some research.
One of the photos which popped up in Google was this. I think Halima would probably have to answer, “Yes,” to the question posed on Samantha Hoopes’s embonpoint.
PS. Jerry, you have a typo: “Is that a provocative post or what?” → “pose”.