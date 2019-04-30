Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, the last day of April (the 30th), 2019. It’s National Raisin Day, and perhaps I’ll have some in a steaming bowl of oatmeal. It’s also Honesty Day in the U.S., a day whose existence implies that, by and large, Americans are dishonest. It’s also International Jazz Day (a UNESCO holiday). In honor of that, let’s have some international jazz. How about the great Django Reinhardt, who played spectacular jazz guitar using only two fingers (his third and fourth fingers were injured in a fire)? His partner on violin, Stéphan Grappelli, also swings.

It was on April 30, 1492, that Christopher Columbus got his commission of exploration from Spain, and the rest is history (and infamy). On this day in 1789, George Washington was inaugurated as the first President of the United States, taking the oath of office on the balcony of Federal Hall in New York City. On this day in 1803, the U.S. bought the Louisiana Territory from France for $15 million, which more than doubled the size of our country. The price worked out to be just 3 cents per acre.

On April 30, 1897, J. J. Thomson of the Cavendish Laboratory at the University of Cambridge announced, at a lecture at London’s Royal Institution, that he had discovered the electron. Exactly eight years later, Albert Einstein finally finished his Ph.D. thesis at the University of Zurich. In 1927, the first two celebrities so honored left their footprints in cement at Hollywood’s Grauman Chinese Theater. Can you recognize them?

And on this day in 1938, according to Wikipedia, “The animated cartoon short Porky’s Hare Hunt debuts in movie theaters, introducing Happy Rabbit, an early version of Bugs Bunny).” Here’s the cartoon. Bugs, with long ears and face, hasn’t yet become neotenized, according to Stephen Jay Gould’s theory for Mickey Mouse.

It was on April 30, 1945, that Evan Braun and Adolf Hitler committed suicide in the Führerbunker as the Russians closed in, having raised the Soviet Victory Flag over the Reichstag:

On this day in 1966, again according to Wikipedia, “The Church of Satan is formed in The Black House, San Francisco.”

Finally, on April 30, 2008, the Russians confirmed that two skeletons exhumed near Yekaterinburg, Russia, were those of Tsarevitch Alexei and his sister Anastasia, two of the Tsar’s children who were murdered, along with the family and its retainers, by the Bolsheviks. Here are the family’s graves in the wall of Peter and Paul Cathedral in St. Petersburg; I took this in July of 2011, and you can see Alexei’s plaque on the left on the wall and Anastasia’s on the right, facing you:

Notables born on this day include Carl Friedrich Gauss (1777), Alice B. Toklas (1877), Johnny Horton (1925), Bobby Vee (1943), Mimi Fariña and Annie Dillard (1945), Wonder Mike (1957), and Gal Gadot (1985).

Those who died on April 29 include Robert FitzRoy (1865; Beagle commander), A. E. Houseman (1865), Édouard Manet (1883), A. E. Housman (1936), Muddy Waters (1983), and Harry Kroto (2016, Nobel Laureate).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili ponders the transience of life;

A: What are you thinking about? Hili: About fading of beauty.

In Polish:

Ja: Nad czym się zastanawiasz?

Hili: Nad przemijaniem piękna.

Diana MacPherson put this great photo up on Facebook:

A tweet from reader Dom:

Video clips captured by camera traps, like the one seen here, give us a window into the snow leopard's world. A camera trap situated in the high mountains of Northwestern China captured stunning footage of a female snow leopard and her two cubs roaming through the snow. pic.twitter.com/kCA4ABvizF — World Wildlife Fund (@World_Wildlife) April 29, 2019

And another cat, this time a jaguar, taking down a croc. I’ve posted this before, but it’s so amazing that it’s worth seeing again:

Amazing hunting pic.twitter.com/LZGJeAutIl — Science And Nature (@InterestingSci1) April 29, 2019

From reader Nilou, a guy who likes Canada geese and is trying to save one. I hope it was okay in the end.

Just picked up this poorly goose last night & have taken it to the best place I know @wildlifeaid to try fix & get it back into the wild. @wildlifeaid are just extraordinary their dedication and expertise is second to none I can’t thank them enough for ALL they do for wildlife pic.twitter.com/OWFf68AKfE — Richard Symonds (@richwildart) April 29, 2019

From Heather Hastie, a cat on a hot slate roof. I love its pose.

Just chilling 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BaxpsKjpS5 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 28, 2019

Speaking of cats on roofs, here’s one from Grania, who loves the photo in the first tweet:

Roof doubles as cat organizer pic.twitter.com/HdjVRsVMWA — Featured Creature (@ftcreature) April 28, 2019

More from Grania: a sign of the coming Apocalypse:

Watch this pack of robot dogs pull a truck pic.twitter.com/ACptJBmAmR — TIME (@TIME) April 18, 2019

Don’t know what a Zoetrope is? Read here, but watch the video, too.

3D Printed Zoetrope

Credit: StreetArtGlobe pic.twitter.com/KYHasIWJ55 — Space Explorer Mike (@MichaelGalanin) April 19, 2019

From Matthew. First, a kitten rescue—a successful save of Archimedes:

These are, of course, Didga and Boomer (a Bengal):

Meet the most doglike cats ever 😺🌟 pic.twitter.com/qkXiof1a36 — The Dodo (@dodo) April 5, 2019

There’s no sound as mournful as a distant train whistle in the night—a whistle like this one:

For the first time in 60 years, the city of Cheyenne, Wyoming hears the voice of the legendary Big Boy, a sign that The King of Steam is returning from what seemed almost an eternal sleep. Video credit to David Burritt. pic.twitter.com/yvgOf8t35R — EJ (@balticthe144) April 28, 2019