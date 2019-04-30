Live feed: Uprising in Venezuela

Right now there are huge clashes in Venezuela between the government and the people after the opposition leader Juan Guaidó, as the NYT reports, “showed up with soldiers at a military base and called for the population to rise up against the president, Nicolás Maduro.”

That’s exactly what they’re doing. Maduro is an autocrat and Chavez successor who’s ruining his country.

The NYT article is below, but I’ve put a livefeed before that so you can watch people go up against a horrible dictator:

And note that although Trump supports the opposition, which we should all be doing, the “progressive” Democrats are either silent or tell us to leave the socialist dictatorship alone. In this case Trump is on the right side, but don’t take that as my endorsement of Trump.