Live feed: Uprising in Venezuela

Right now there are huge clashes in Venezuela between the government and the people after the opposition leader Juan Guaidó, as the NYT reports, “showed up with soldiers at a military base and called for the population to rise up against the president, Nicolás Maduro.”
That’s exactly what they’re doing. Maduro is an autocrat and Chavez successor who’s ruining his country.
The NYT article is below, but I’ve put a livefeed before that so you can watch people go up against a horrible dictator:
And note that although Trump supports the opposition, which we should all be doing, the “progressive” Democrats are either silent or tell us to leave the socialist dictatorship alone. In this case Trump is on the right side, but don’t take that as my endorsement of Trump.
I sincerely disagree with you. We are not making Venezuela safe for democracy. We are turning it over to the oil interests under the control of the US government. George Carlin, once said, “The USA is an oil company with an army.” This is a return to gunboat diplomacy and the doctrines of imperialism. Might does not make right.
+1 It would be so much better if the Venezuelans can overthrow Maduro themselves, if enough of the military join them.
Not large at all.
See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f77mqTTFwfg
They have been covering this on CNN and MSNBC all day today. I have seen nothing that would indicate the democrats are not in favor of getting this current idiot out down there. However yelling your support is not exactly doing anything either. The Trump administration has pretty much been following the lead of a congressman from Florida on this issue. You know, Rubio handles all their diplomacy from Cuba south. Trump has done nothing about the fact that Russia is now down there, other than saying they should get out. That Trump is really hard on Russia.
I would also guess – if we had follow the Obama path of better relations with Cuba, we might actually have more influence and standing with Venezuela. As it stands now, we have almost none and here we go with more hits on Cuba over Venezuela. Way to go republicans, the more the dictator pisses you off, take it out on the people.
Trump is on the right side of this but should proceed very cautiously, as he’s doing. We should stay out of this as much as possible but continue to apply various soft pressures and coordinate allies to our side.
The latest news I’m hearing is that Trump says that the Russians convinced Maduro not to step down. Fake news? or no? I have no idea what to make of this because if it is true, I really don’t know what will happen, but nothing good can come out of all this; and the Venezuelans continue to suffer.