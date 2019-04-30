Another putatively anti-Semitic cartoon in the NYT?

Just one day after I reported that the international New York Times published anti-Israeli/Trump cartoon that many have seen as anti-Semitic, they’ve published yet another dubious cartoon. And while I still can’t flat-out declare that yesterday’s cartoon was anti-Semitic, this one, reported in the Jerusalem Post and Fox News (of course this appears only on Jewish or right-wing sites) is also on the borderline. Have a gander:

As the Jerusalem Post says:

The cartoon depicts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with dark spectacles in place of his eyes, holding a tablet marked with a Star of David and taking a selfie, likely referencing that Netanyahu views himself as a modern-day Moses. . . . The recent cartoon follows one in which US President Donald Trump was shown as a blind man being led by a dog marked with a Star of David and the face of Netanyahu. Israeli cartoonist Zeev Engelmayer was one of the few people to publicly defend the cartoon, citing other cartoons who presented world leaders as dogs with an American collar (British former Prime Minister Tony Blair) and even biting (former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad) in an opinion piece published in Haaretz.

From Fox:

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) called on the Times to take “immediate action” over the new cartoon. “This is insensitive, inappropriate, and offensive. It shows once again that the @NYTimes needs to educate its staff about #antiSemitism. We call on them to take immediate action,” Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted Monday.

It’s the Star of David that makes me think this cartoon is verging on anti-Semitism, as it’s a symbol not of Israel but of Judaism. (Yesterday I revised my opinion a bit when it was pointed out that the Israeli “dachshund” had a Star of David rather than an Israeli flag on it.) Regardless, the cartoon isn’t every a very good political cartoon: it’s not at all subtle, and how can a blind man take a selfie anyway? And it’s kind of dumb to publish this one in the same place after the NYT apologized for its earlier cartoon.

I’m calling this one ambiguous with regard to anti-Semitism. But you be the judge.

As for yesterday’s cartoon, here’s one commenter who did find it anti-Semitic:

An Israeli cartoonist mocks the NYT pic.twitter.com/eNqp6yEGsL — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) April 28, 2019