Adelie penguin helps emperor penguin chicks defend themselves against a nasty petrel

Here’s a lovely clip from BBC Earth showing, among other things, a bunch of Emperor Penguin chicks fighting off the depredations of a hungry giant petrel. Look at the one in front who stands its ground, puffs itself up, and protects the others. And then an Adelie penguin comes along to help, saving members of an unrelated species. Altruism?

Whatever it is, it’s fantastic behavior. And look at those two robot penguin-cams!

h/t: Moto