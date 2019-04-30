Adelie penguin helps emperor penguin chicks defend themselves against a nasty petrel

Here’s a lovely clip from BBC Earth showing, among other things, a bunch of Emperor Penguin chicks fighting off the depredations of a hungry giant petrel. Look at the one in front who stands its ground, puffs itself up, and protects the others. And then an Adelie penguin comes along to help, saving members of an unrelated species. Altruism?

Whatever it is, it’s fantastic behavior.  And look at those two robot penguin-cams!

 

h/t: Moto

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on April 30, 2019 at 2:30 pm and filed under animal behavior, birds. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

3 Comments

  1. CAS
    Posted April 30, 2019 at 2:35 pm | Permalink

    Nice video!

    Reply
  2. Jenny Haniver
    Posted April 30, 2019 at 2:53 pm | Permalink

    Yay! for the Adelie penguin. I love such stories. If only it could do the same for climate change in Antarctica, where the penguins are vanishing and not because of predation. https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-018-05850-2

    Reply
  3. Frank Bath
    Posted April 30, 2019 at 3:57 pm | Permalink

    Very gratifying. I never heard the twitter of penguins before. Just like birds!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: