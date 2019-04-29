The supposedly anti-Semitic New York Times cartoon

I was alerted to The Cartoon by this tweet from Bari Weiss, a Jewish op-ed columnist for the NYT, and someone I much admire. However, in this case I don’t agree with her.
She’s referring to this cartoon, and to the op-ed by NYT columnist Bret Stephens below it. The political cartoon appeared in the print version of the NYT’s international edition, not in the U.S. edition or online.
Stephens has no doubt that the cartoon’s publication was ignorant, playing into the hands of anti-Semites:
Here was an image that, in another age, might have been published in the pages of Der Stürmer. The Jew in the form of a dog. The small but wily Jew leading the dumb and trusting American. The hated Trump being Judaized with a skullcap. The nominal servant acting as the true master. The cartoon checked so many anti-Semitic boxes that the only thing missing was a dollar sign.
Wily? I don’t see that. Dumb and overly trusting of Israel? Well, that is Trump, isn’t it? Bibi, regardless of what you think of him, is certainly smarter and savvier than Trump. In fact, had the cartoon had depicted Kim Jong-un as a dachshund leading a blind trump waving a DPRK flag, nobody would have batted an eyelash. The point would have been similar.
Stephens continues:
The image also had an obvious political message: Namely, that in the current administration, the United States follows wherever Israel wants to go. This is false — consider Israel’s horrified reaction to Trump’s announcement last year that he intended to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria — but it’s beside the point. There are legitimate ways to criticize Trump’s approach to Israel, in pictures as well as words. But there was nothing legitimate about this cartoon.
. . .The problem with the cartoon isn’t that its publication was a willful act of anti-Semitism. It wasn’t. The problem is that its publication was an astonishing act of ignorance of anti-Semitism — and that, at a publication that is otherwise hyper-alert to nearly every conceivable expression of prejudice, from mansplaining to racial microaggressions to transphobia.
Imagine, for instance, if the dog on a leash in the image hadn’t been the Israeli prime minister but instead a prominent woman such as Nancy Pelosi, a person of color such as John Lewis, or a Muslim such as Ilhan Omar. Would that have gone unnoticed by either the wire service that provides the Times with images or the editor who, even if he were working in haste, selected it?
The question answers itself. And it raises a follow-on: How have even the most blatant expressions of anti-Semitism become almost undetectable to editors who think it’s part of their job to stand up to bigotry?
The Times of Israel adds this:
The cartoon was drawn by António Moreira Antunes, 66, a well-known and sometimes controversial Portuguese political cartoonist for the Lisbon-based Expresso weekly who has published caricatures critical of Israel in the past.
. . . The cartoon, carried in the paper’s international edition, showed Netanyahu as a guide dog wearing a Star of David on his collar leading a blind US President Donald Trump seen wearing a skullcap.
“The anti-Semitic caricature published by the New York Times is shocking and reminiscent of Nazi propaganda during the Holocaust,” Erdan said. [Gilad Erdan is Public Security Minister and a member of the Likud]
But now there has been an explicit apology by the NYT:
My take? Although I’m often accused of being reflexively pro-Israel and too quick to call out anti-Semitism (I maintain, for instance, that anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism, and that the BDS movement is almost overtly anti-Semitic), I am not as quick as Weiss, Stephens and others to claim that this is a blatantly anti-Semitic cartoon. In fact, when I first saw it—and I like to think I’m as sensitive as anyone to Der Stürmer-like tropes—I didn’t see it as anti-Semitic. I saw it as anti-Trump and anti-Netanyahu: the point was that Netanyahu, like a guide dog for the blind, was leading around a blind Trump, getting the President on board with all of Bibi’s policies. It seems in line with how many political cartoons are drawn.
Now there are aspects of the cartoon that could be seen as anti-Semitic if you squint hard, like the Star of David and Netanyahu’s big nose, as well as Trump’s yarmulke. But the Star of David could be taken to show that this was indeed Netanyahu, the nose may be simply part of the normal caricature of such cartoons (let’s face it: Bibi’s proboscis isn’t small), and the yarmulke represents Trump’s claimed unthinking support of Israel. In short, while I find the cartoon misguided and somewhat offensive, I don’t see it as explicitly anti-Semitic. Had I been an editor, I’m not sure I would have approved its publication. Yet now that it’s published, I can’t really join the offense brigade on this one.
That said, I do think that the New York Times has bent over backwards to criticize Israel and extol the Palestinians, and that this cartoon is part of the paper’s growing Wokeness and Authoritarian Leftism. Its long and tendentious article from last year dissecting the errant path of a bullet that killed a Palestinian medic seemed a gratuitous way to demonize Israel by implying it was deliberately killing civilians. In my view, the article didn’t show that, but its length and the amount of money spent on the research bespoke the paper’s animus against Israel. So if the cartoon shows anything, it’s the Times‘s (or rather, an overseas editor’s) annoying and kneejerk dislike of Israel, which goes along with the Time’s history of biased and laudatory articles on Palestine.
Offensive, yes, and certainly biased. But not anti-Semitic. Or so I think, and I already know that some people will disagree with me vehemently. But if an editor didn’t spot it as anti-Semitic, and I didn’t either, does that make me, a secular Jew, blind to one of the “most blatant expressions of anti-Semitism”?
For opinions opposed to mine, arguing that the cartoon was indeed blatantly anti-Semitic, see The Jerusalem Post, CAMERA, the Spectator, and Elder of Ziyon, which claims that the dog is a dachshund because it has been used as a symbol of Germany.
As always, you’re invited to give your opinion below, whether or not you agree with me.
I agree that the cartoon isn’t antisemitic, but I don’t agree with you that Stephens thinks it’s “blatantly antisemitic,” at least not from what you quoted of him in this post. Stephens clearly states that, while the cartoon itself isn’t antisemitic, it seems like a cartoon that would be made by an antisemite. I do agree with this part of his analysis (emphasis mine):
“The problem with the cartoon isn’t that its publication was a willful act of anti-Semitism. It wasn’t. The problem is that its publication was an astonishing act of ignorance of anti-Semitism — and that, at a publication that is otherwise hyper-alert to nearly every conceivable expression of prejudice, from mansplaining to racial microaggressions to transphobia.”
I think the NYT would never have published a cartoon like this if it involved any of the groups on the oppression hierarchy. They would have immediately found a million ways in which it was “problematic.” Imagine if this was a cartoon of a blind Elizabeth Warren being led by a black, pink-haired dog with multiple piercings and a collar around its neck that said “intersectionalism.”
Still, I do not think the cartoon is antisemitic, although that’s a subjective opinion. Furthermore, there’s one change that really would have helped it: rather than having a star of David (the symbol for Judaism itself) on the dog’s collar, it should be the Israeli flag. The Star of David represents Judaism, not just Israel.
Yes, agreed; I thought that it should have been an Israeli flag, but forgot to put it down.
I can’t see any excuse for the skullcap. That’s an explicitly Jewish item of clothing, not an Israeli one, and there’s no reason that Trump should be wearing it.
I can’t see any excuse for the skullcap. That’s an explicitly Jewish item of clothing, not an Israeli one, and there’s no reason that Trump should be wearing it.
Doesn’t Trump pander to Jews as much, or even more, than pro-Israel folks? Is it even possible to split that hair when it comes to Trump’s policies? I can’t imagine him being that subtle.
You mean by comments like his “fine people on both sides” response to anti-semitic demonstrators in in Charlottesville?
GBJames, I am not sure what you are saying here. Trump’s Charlottesville comments can certainly be taken as anti-semitic but I doubt that Trump made that distinction. I’m guessing he was just thinking “Those guys [white supremacists] vote for me so I like them”.
The point is that he panders to anti-semites. He panders to right wing extremists. He panders to extremist Christians who envision an extreme Israeli government leading to the return of Jesus.
I don’t see much evidence for pandering to Jews.
‘In fact, had the cartoon had depicted Kim Jong-un as a dachshund leading a blind trump waving a DPRK flag, nobody would have batted an eyelash.’
True. But isn’t that the point? It speaks to a stereotype of Jewish people. If you put Kim or Putin in place of Bibi, the context would be different.
I’m not saying that you are wrong in your conclusion about the cartoon. However, the reasoning about replacing Bibi with Kim is flawed.
“I saw it as anti-Trump and anti-Netanyahu”
That was my take as well. The Times seems to be overreacting because some people, always willing to be offended, saw the cartoon as offensive. Ah, well…
I think the cartoon is deeply antisemitic and that only even deeper distaste to Trump and Netanyhau doesn’t allow some people to see it.
Netanyahu (i.e. Israel, i.e. all Jews) is directing the blind leader of the most powerful nation on Earth. Far-right used to depict Jews as controlling the world like octopus or spider. The sentiment here is exactly the same.
A Jew is cunning enough to lead a “naive and blind” Gentile. Far right has a slogan “If only Goim knew…”
Jews were for centuries depicted as diverse animals and the shout “you Jewish dog” is still heard on the streets of Europe and the whole Islamic world.
Just imagine the reactions to such a caricature if the dog was Icchak Rabin and the blind president Bill Clinton.
Your comment forces me to reassess my opinion. Jews have been depicted for centuries as influencing world powers without their puppets’ knowledge, and this also calls to mind Ilhan Omar’s Twitter post about how Israel has “blinded” and “hypnotized” the world and her wish for Allah to open its eyes.
Yes, these are tropes with a history.
I don’t think any cartoonist would be unaware of that history; it’s Political Cartooning 101.
Though I despise Steve Bell, he understood why it was acceptable to portray George W Bush as a chimpanzee but it would not have been acceptable to portray Obama likewise, even if he had been an imbecile like Bush. There are places you just don’t go because people have been there many times before.
Your analysis is correct and I agree that the cartoon is deeply anti-Semitic. For centuries,a common anti-Semitic trope has been that Jews are engaged in a worldwide conspiracy to control finance and press. This cartoon is in that tradition. Now Jews are blamed for manipulating U.S. foreign policy since Trump is now in charge of it.
Ok but isn’t it true that Netanyahu is attempting to manipulate US policy toward Israel? Trump is also pandering to the pro-Israel community as he does any community that he thinks will support him if he does so. By what you suggest here, a cartoonist could not draw attention to this without being anti-semitic. In general, I don’t see how one can call the expression of an idea as bigoted when it is simply a true statement and is a relevant comment on the foreign policy of the two countries. Perhaps it is the choice of showing Netanyahu as a dog. What would be a better choice?
If a cartoon uses old stereotypes and fails to distinguish “Israel” from “Jew” in the iconography, it is much easier to recognize as antisemitic. It shifts from being a comment on international politics and becomes more of the same old bigotry.
You are just reciting the definition of anti-semitism. As a somewhat distant observer of these things, what about this cartoon is anti-semitic in your view? How would you improve the cartoon? It seems to me that the cartoonist was making a legitimate political comment but that there’s simply no way for them to do so without someone calling it anti-semitic. These says, I wonder if anyone can say anything about Israel or Jews without someone calling it anti-semitic. The situation resembles the Ctrl Left’s reaction to everything, something which many on this website, the host included, find disgusting. I am sure anti-semitism exists but I don’t see how it serves any reasonable purpose to declare every statement as anti-semitic. Perhaps someone should decide once and for all which symbols and ideas are off-limits in order to make it easier on the rest of us.
The basic purpose here is to communicate an idea. To do that, you must use language that the audience understands. If one is trying to communicate something to do with Benjamin Netanyahu but not Jewish people in general, then one must draw something that focuses on the person but not the people. Assuming that that was the cartoonist’s intention, then this cartoon missed its mark. If the artist had drawn a more focused cartoon AND some people had found that offensive, then the cartoonist would have communicated the message well at the expense of offending some people — tough.
Paul… as others have pointed out… using the Star of David instead of the Israeli flag is one example. Putting Trump in a yarmulke is another. Neither of these bits enhances a Trump/Israel comment. But they do much to make it anti-Jew instead.
If someone wants to say that Trump is Bibi’s puppet, there are other ways of getting the point across — ways that would not focus on the Jewish people in general, but rather on Benjamin Netanyahu in particular.
My guess is that the cartoonist was aware of the implications. You have to be seriously lacking in education to be completely unaware of this.
I’m probably seriously lacking in education when it comes to this stuff.
I did not mean you! 🙂
I meant that the cartoonist would have known this was going to happen. There are many things I do not consider to be offensive, but I know that other people do.
One way to decide the artist’s culpability is to ask him – although you would have to interpret the answer carefully. Another is to look over his past work and see if you can see elements of violations.
I agree with you, and with Bari Weiss. It is a classic antisemitic trope that “Israel leads the USA by the nose”.
I disagree with Prof. Coyne that Trump is “overly trusting of Israel”. I’d say it is the other way round – I remember how Trump divulged to the Russians some sensitive information provided by Israeli intelligence.
I also find it meaningful that the NYT has shown the cartoon to its international and not US audience, i.e. to the cohort with high prevalence of antisemitism. If there is nothing wrong with the cartoon, why not show it to everyone?
Malgorzata raises some excellent points.
I can see how this could be offensive to Jews.
But as a gentile I didn’t think it was intimating that at all. I saw this simply as anti-Trump cartoon pointing out his blind, pandering allegiance to all things Israel.
In this case the leader happens to be Netanyahu and the patsy happens to be our Moron-in-Chief.
In short, I concur with Prof. Coyne.
+ 1. I commented below, actually repeating one of your points, before reading your comment.
Well said. Understanding the many centuries long history of antisemitism is key to understanding the subject cartoon and its obvious antisemetic meaning.
If I were a political cartoonist, I would fear being able to draw anything concerning Israel without accidentally including imagery that some will consider anti-semitic.
I appreciate your posting the opposing point of view links–almost never happens on any of the other sites I follow. Thanks.
+1
No.
“the yarmulke represents Trump’s claimed unthinking support of Israel”
but Trump is being Judaised, not Zionised. The difference is crucial
The connection between Jews and dogs goes way back. Besides being a commonplace in the Arab world now, it was a common reference in medieval European manuscript illuminations concerning the trial or torture of Jesus. There were usually symbolic dogs skulking around the scene to underline the presence of Jews. Was this cartoonist very ignorant or did he know what tradition he was part of?
I thought about it, but if Trump is blind, as he is, then he needs a guide dog, and that, to me, explained the dog.
A dachshund? All it needed was a swastika on it somewhere, and the thought crossed my mind that the cartoonist considered it but decided that that was overdoing it a bit.
We don’t have quide cats, but the cartoonist might have invented it. After all, as far as I know there are no Dachshund guide dogs either.
[Dachshunds were selected for hunting badgers (as the name says), although in practice they are used for hunting rats, or just as pets, nowadays.]
I don’t see anything wrong with Trump’s Israel policy. For instance, recognizing Jerusalem as the capital was long overdue. Although I doubt that he did it out of principle, because he doesn’t have any. And he isn’t blind, he believes his policy is politically opportune.
FWIW, I thought the cartoon somewhat anti-semitic because of the yarmulke and Star of David, but not despicably so.
Tasteless and offensive. Should not have been published.
Any further analysis is above my pay grade.
I must also disagree with the host on this. Like others above, the use of the yarmulke for trump sealed it for me that it should be deemed anti-Semitic. As others have argued, an Israeli flag would have connected trump to Israeli politics, but by connecting his with Jews so directly it makes it clear that the cartoonist wishes to emphasise Jewishness.
I assume the cartoonist is also an anti-Semite — usually people who draw such images are; but maybe he is just ignorant of the issues and about anti-Semitism itself.
As for being offensive, I don’t see why that should be a problem in itself, nor why the NYT should apologise for it. Political cartoons are supposed to be offensive. But this one could have achieved that without “coincidentally” hitting so many anti-Semitic tropes in one shot.
I agree with Trump’s yarmulke being offensive. To me, it represents Trump being controlled by the Jews. He leads the “Zionist-occupied government”.
As I read it, the yarmulke represents Trump’s attempt to pander to US Jews.
Agree with Paul Topping.
That was my (gentile) take as well.
Trump is a fraud. He’s pandering to his base.
His public persona confirms that. Hourly.
Remember the trump family at the Western wall? Gag worthy.
Could also be, of course. Maybe I’ve become jaundiced by following the progression of anti-Semitism in the UK Labor Party at the moment. But I think the cartoonist could have presented the same information in a way that distanced it from those several anti-Semitic tropes.
I would not have printed the cartoon at all. It looks offensive even if it can be discussed otherwise. If a journalist wants to point to how this president and the republicans in general fall all over Israel they can do this without offensive cartoons. If anyone thinks that Trump or his son in law are going to find the way to peace in the Middle East I have a couple of bridges to sell. Now, if someone thinks there is a need to take this position and also bother to list all the examples, I could do that too.
Not anti-semitic for any sane observer, but only under the Regressive Left’ insane Rules of Butthurt.
Anyway, a great opportunity for the NYT and SJWs to signal their totally-not-an-antisemite status, while drawing attention away from true, vile anti-semites like Ilhan Omar.
Some people have a need for outrage and virtue signalling. The group pearl-clutch provides a perverse fulfillment.
I didn’t think the cartoon was anti-semitic but when the controversy blew up I began to beat myself up a bit. Was I missing something? No.
I’m not Jewish, but the cartoon struck me as anti-Semitic on its face. I think if I were Jewish, I’d be insulted by the yarmulke on Trump because it represents a conforming Jew – not a pro-Jewish or pro-Israel person, which Trump most definitely is not. We are not talking about Robert Kennedy here. Trump is pro-fascist, pro-dictator, pro-“look at what I can do to screw things up for the Libs” Trump. I did’t think about the Star of David rather than the Israeli flag, but I think your commenter is right there.
It sounds like you simply wish the cartoon had gone further in explaining that Trump’s professed love for Israel is just shallow pandering. To me, a non-Jew, the yarmulke is a reasonable symbol representing exactly that though it does not explain the pandering. It leaves it up to the reader to understand the bigger picture.
This reminds me a bit of some cases recently when at different times soccer players gave Nazi salutes on the field and were variously banned or reprimanded. Wayne Hennessey, who plays for the English team Crystal Palace, claimed that he didn’t know what a Nazi salute was. The Football Association believed him and concluded that he was just breathtakingly ignorant and needed some basic instruction. You might argue that, well, the shoulder joint may raise the arm at numerous angles and you might accidentally choose a certain angle that some terribly sensitive people might find offensive, but, well, it was just one angle of many… But people who recognized it knew what it was.
This might give a little more context as to why the cartoon could be seen in an historically anti-Semitic light. This was literally published in 1940 in Nazi Germany: https://www.bytwerk.com/gpa/images/wc/lb40-44.jpg
I believe that the cartoon is antisemetic on its face. The use of specifically Jewish symbols like the yamulke and Star of David is clearly intended to build on the age old tropes of Jewish global control and leading goyim to follow the orders of their Jewish puppet masters. This may be a stretch since I am not a cartoonist, but had a human caricature identified as “Bibi” been pulling along a “blind” Trump by a leash without any symbols, I would have thought it to be accurate and purely political in nature and not antisemetic.
There is a reasonable cartoon to be had with Netanyahu as a guide-dog leading a blind Trump. Since it making fun of Netanyahu and Trump, we can expect it to show them in a bad light. The question is whether this cartoon goes from putting them in a bad light to antisemitism.
1) Star of David – I think this a poor but reasonable prop. A Jewish flag or nothing would have been better.
2) Dachshund – seems like an odd choice of a dog but, unless I am missing something, not anti-semetic.
3) Trump’s yarmulke – I don’t see any reason for this. It turns Trump from being blind to being controlled by the Jews. I think it is anti-semetic but was it intentional?
4) António Moreira Antunes seems to be a older cartoonist with a history of controversy but not explicit antisemitism.
I would give the cartoonist the benefit of the doubt.
This cartoonist has a history of deeply antisemitic cartoons. The worst one was a very well known picture from Warsaw Ghetto with a little boy with his hands in the air in the middle and a group of terified Jews with him surrounded by German soldiers with rifles aiming at them. This cartoonists put kefijas on all Jews and painted Star of David on the helmets of soldiers.
I took a quick look and saw the cartoon that you described plus one other that is called antisemitic. If these three are his worst over a 45 year career as a cartoonist, I do not see it as a “history of deeply antisemitic cartoons.” The three are all questionable but all are defendable.
I would not like my career to described by my three biggest mistakes.
The idea of depicting Israeli soldiers as Nazis, and dead Jews from Warsaw Ghetto as Palestinians is so repugnant, vile and horrid that I even don’t want to hear how it is “defendable”. And he did that 1983, 40 years after Shoah, when many of Nazis who killed 1.5 million Jewish children and 4.5 million Jewish adults were still alive and thriving in Germany, Arab states, Latin America and even in U.S. I just wonder whether they were annoyed that Jews were compared to them or whether they rejoiced that their victims are now seen as the worst scum on Earth.
Perhaps another issue to be noted here is that trump supporters have also been picking it up and accusing the NYT of anti-Semitism — not because they care a toss about racism of course, but as a way of splitting the left.
The best thing the left can do to present this is stop being anti-Semitic. That won’t happen, and of course, and it will provide exactly the kind of false equivalence that got trump elected last time.