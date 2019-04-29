Once again: should Trump be impeached?

Here’s a short video on CNN by the always sensible Fareed Zakaria on the possibility (and desirability) of Trump being impeached. He’s also put the text of this talk in a Washington Post piece called, “Democrats, there’s a better strategy than impeachment.” Listen (click on the screenshot to access the video) and/or read:
What is “Fareed’s take”? It’s that the Democrats should “pursue legitimate investigations of Trump” that will educate the nation about what he did (certainly a lot of malfeasance), but not pursue a full impeachment trial. Remember, the House can impeach, which means just bringing charges, by a simple majority, while the trial itself, determining whether Trump should be removed from office, takes place in the Senate, where a 2/3 majority is required to convict. That won’t happen—not given what we know so far about the Mueller report.
Instead, says Zakaria—and here I agree with him—right now the Democrats need to be putting forth policies, and trying to unite around those policies, instead of trying to punish Trump with an impeachment trial. Remember, even if Trump is successfully impeached and convicted, that makes Pence the President. Perhaps, too, a removal from office could help the Democrats in 2020, but the likelihood of a successful impeachment is so small that, as Zakaria and others have noted, the specter of a Democrat-dominated trial of Trump may actually help the President get re-elected.
A short excerpt of Fareed’s Take (my emphasis):
Consider, for a moment, what the growing talk of impeachment among Democrats sounds like to the tens of millions of people who voted for President Trump. Many of them supported him because they felt ignored, mocked and condescended to by the country’s urban, educated and cosmopolitan elites — especially lawyers and journalists. So what happens when their guy gets elected? These same elites pursue a series of maneuvers to try to overturn the results of the 2016 election. It would massively increase the class resentment that feeds support for the president. It would turn the topic away from his misdeeds and toward the Democrats’ overreach and obsessions. And ultimately, of course, it would fail — two-thirds of this Republican-controlled Senate would not vote to convict him — allowing Trump to brandish his “acquittal” as though it were a gold medal.
. . .For some Democrats, impeachment talk might be a smart, if cynical, short-term calculation. If you are running for the Democratic nomination and languishing in the polls, it is a way to get attention. If you are consolidating your support with the party’s base, the more fiercely anti-Trump you are, the better. But all these moves work only as long as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) slow-rolls the process and stops it from getting out of hand. Others can be irresponsible on the assumption that Pelosi will be responsible. But what if things snowball, as they often do in politics?
The Democrats have a much better path in front of them. They should pursue legitimate investigations of Trump, bring in witnesses and release documentary proof of wrongdoing, providing a national education about the way Trump has operated as president. But they should, at the same time, show the public that they would be a refreshing contrast to Trump — substantive, policy-oriented, civil and focused on the country, not on their narrow base. America is tired of the circus of Trump. That doesn’t mean they want the circus of the House Democrats.
The president is vulnerable. With strong economic numbers, he has astonishingly low approval ratings. He will likely run his 2020 campaign on cultural nationalism, as he did in 2016. Democrats need to decide what their vision will be. That should be their focus, not the unfounded hope that if they pursue impeachment, somehow a series of miracles will take place — a deeply divided country will coalesce around them, and Republicans will finally abandon their president.
The real challenge the Democrats face goes beyond Trump. It is Trumpism — a right-wing populism that has swelled in the United States over the past decade. Surely the best way to take it on is to combat it ideologically and defeat it electorally. That is the only way to give the Democrats the real prize, which is not Trump’s scalp but the power and legitimacy to forge a governing majority.
I think he’s right here, but the animus of House Democrats against Trump is so strong, and the country so divided, that I wonder if any Democratic coalescence is possible. For even the Dems are divided, with the centrists or more moderate Democrats fighting the Democratic socialists and “progressive” Democrats. Those progressives will do anything they can, I think, to bring down Trump, even at the expense of their own party. It’s times like these that I think it was a good thing that Nancy Pelosi remained Speaker of the House. In my view, she still has her eyes on the prize. And imagine what would happen if a “Progressive” were in charge!
And a vote:
h/t: Paul
I don’t believe that impeachment would lead to conviction. I believe it’s more important to make sure that Trump is not re-elected in 2020, and that impeachment would rile up his base as well as some fence-sitters.
Heather Hastie had some excerpts from Zakaria’s piece; I mostly agree with him. At the same time, I don’t think that not proceeding because the Senate won’t follow through is a losing argument. This isn’t like Clinton, not even close.
Either way, I voted “too early to tell”. Investigations, open hearings and such haven’t even started yet. Trump’s stonewalling doesn’t look good either though. I doubt people on the fence like Independents are falling for Trump’s lies as he flaunts the law. “Mr. law and order” my ass. Nothing looks as guilty as someone desperately trying to block anything and anyone associated with said guilt.
+1
I agree. Though I also agree that there is some merit to them, I am really sick of arguments that amount to “That’s a bad thing to do because of the way Trump supporters are likely to react.” I think these types of excuses have been god’s proverbial gift to the Republicans for decades now. Don’t do the right thing or else the people in the wrong might get mad and . . ., what? Continue doing what they’ve been doing?
Fareed uses this type of argument here.
Continuing investigations that have resulted in many more indictments, guilty pleas, guilty verdicts and jail sentences than any other investigation of similar kind in history, in record short time, is overreach and obsession? It’s all a deep-state conspiracy right? Even though Republicans have held the majority of the reigns for all but 4 or so years out of the past decades somehow those sneaky Democrats have so much power that they can get a bunch of Republican administration people busted! Right? Even more impressive they can shield the Clintons from many times the years of special counsel investigations even while the Republicans held all the cards! Right? I think that anyone who thinks so at this point is extremely unlikely to be persuaded otherwise no matter what. They are going to support Trump or punish the Democrats no matter what happens.
The main problem I see, certainly in the past and I see signs of it now too, is the pernicious effects of the Big Lie tactics. Even many on the more liberal side have their attitudes adjusted. The greatest example of course being the attitudes of many of those of a more liberal bent towards Hillary Clinton. Ranging from those who simply feel she’s a dirtbag thought they can’t say why, she just is, to those who believe Big Lies about her even though they have clearly been shown to be inaccurate. Where there’s smoke there’s fire, right? I’m seeing this in the plaints of TDS coming from “our side.” And most especially hysterical is “The Barr letter says Trump is exonerated, it’s over, give up the obsession!” What exactly are we supposed to give up? Why? Why would anyone believe anything Barr had to say? I thought we were supposed to be carefully skeptical?
Well, i imagine that moderate conservatives in both the House (and Senate) are MUCH less likely to vote for Dem-sponsored legislation if the Dems are proceeding with impeachment in the House. Mitch MocConnell, in particular; I can easily imagine him saying the Senate won’t consider any legislation about health care until the impeachment proceedings are completed, just to screw up the Dems and put them in the really bad public light of “you had a choice to go after Trump or fix health care, and you chose not to fix our health care.” On the House side, it will probably play out more like “gee, I’ll happily vote for this bipartisan bill…after you stop pursuing impeachment.”
This may be naive, but I think most US liberals are sophisticated enough in their political understanding to get this – to get that impeachment is a part of the horse-trading. Thus, the Dems in the House giving it up is not necessarily going to be seen as “letting him get away with it,” and I don’t think they’ll pay much of a cost with liberal voters if they do give it up. (Also, IMO the dems are not letting Trump get away with it by dropping impeachment any more than a prosecutor deciding they have an unwinnable case is “letting the defendant get away with it.” Sometimes, reality does not support justice. It sucks, but it happens. Time to get over it and move on.)
Republicans have shown nearly 0 bipartisanship on anything of any substance in decades. We keep hoping for a significant breach of some sort. That enough Republicans to matter will finally, one day, on one issue, be so bothered by their consciences that they will break with their party when it really matters.
Hasn’t happened yet despite many seriously egregious circumstances. I don’t think this is much of a concern because I think it is very unlikely that enough Republicans, if any, would break from McConnell’s orders to make any difference and McConnell has stated and demonstrated many times over that he will never work with Democrats.
“Continuing investigations that have resulted in many more indictments, guilty pleas, guilty verdicts and jail sentences than any other investigation of similar kind in history, in record short time, is overreach and obsession?”
I am afraid it looks like something even worse: witch-hunt.
I know the accusation well, but I don’t get it coming from people like you mayamarkov (meaning people who favor evidence based reasoning). Looking at all the evidence you think the investigations of Trump, his people and Russian meddling are unwarranted? Given the results we’ve seen so far, given the evidence that has come to light so far, why do you think so? Do you disbelieve it all? Or do you think all the charges are trivial? Do you think there is a deep-state that the Democrats somehow control? I don’t think those positions are reasonable.
This could be problematic. He might declare war on Iran for example, in an attempt to block/stave off impeachment. And who knows, a war might fortify his chances in 2020.
I agree with Douglas E. Impeachment would be counterproductive, since there is zero chance of it getting through the Senate and it would only enliven Trump’s base.
Virtually every pundit has weighed in on the impeachment question, pro or con. This is one of the situations where there are good arguments on both sides. There are three points that are incontestable.
1. Trump has committed the impeachable offense of obstruction of justice multiple times as well as violating campaign finance laws.
2. There is zero chance of him being removed by the Senate even if he is impeached by the House.
3. The majority of people do not want to see Trump impeached, although 58% believe that he lied during the Mueller investigation, per an ABC poll.
The argument for impeachment is a moral one. Elizabeth Drew, a respected columnist since Watergate days and far from a radical progressive, puts in this way: “The Democrats may succeed in avoiding a tumultuous, divisive fight over impeachment now. But if they choose to ignore clear abuses of the Constitution, they’ll also turn a blind eye to the precedent they’re setting and how feckless they’ll look in history.”
The argument against impeachment is political: It will hurt Democrats more than help. It is believed that an impeachment hearing in the House would allow Trump to continue yelping “No collusion, no obstruction,” resulting in him gaining sympathy votes for being hounded by mad dog Democrats. This is an assumption that may not be true. Somehow, those who oppose impeachment believe that Democrats cannot pursue an attractive agenda while investigating impeachment. This is ridiculous. There is no reason why they cannot do both.
So, whether or not to pursue impeachment is a tough call. It is certainly the moral duty of Democrats to investigate Trump, otherwise as Drew notes, it will establish a bad precedent when the next Trump comes along. Political expediency could jeopardize democracy. On the other hand, Democrats need to do everything they can to avoid helping Trump. My less than satisfying conclusion is that the Democrats need to go full bore in investigating Trump. Every one of his crimes need to be exposed, including those he committed in business. After the investigations are concluded, Democrats should see how the nation stands on impeachment. If there is a solid majority for it, they should impeach in the House, even with the knowledge that the Senate will not convict and remove. If the nation is still against impeachment (which would be a very poor reflection on the American people) then perhaps a motion of censure in the House would be in order. The balancing act between doing what is right and political expediency is very difficult. I hope the Democrats don’t fall off the tightrope.
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/31-trump-exonerated-mueller-report-56-oppose-impeachment/story?id=62659425
I don’t see the need to commit to impeachment right now. But open investigations into all of his crimes, drag his name through the mud. Then decide if impeachment is the right thing to do.
To impeach or not to impeach? Why are Republicans never bothered by such questions? There were TEN Benghazi investigations and the Republicans appear to have paid zero price for their vigorous oversight of the executive branch. The stated objective of the Republican congress during the first Obama term was to deny Obama a second term. Now that the roles are reversed Democrats are wringing their hands over how to perform their oversight duties. Why can’t they get their shit together?
I don’t know what the solution is here. On the one hand, I’m inclined to think of toothless parenting – if you never follow through on stated consequences for bad behavior you’re going to end up with far worse issues.
On the other hand, it might really not do any good? Also, Pence is terrifying.
I really liked Historians comments on this issue. Are we coming closer together on this? Anyway, Heather has a very good posting on this that everyone should see.
We have to remember it is still a long way to election time and there are several other investigations going on that could be very important in Trump’s removal or not. Things like is taxes, his money making while in office, influence peddling, money laundering and maybe, where all his money came from. At the same time, for those who remember the Watergate days – the hearings throughout the summer of 1973 is what educated the people on Nixon. It could be the same here if they do it correctly. The republicans did not turn on Nixon until the very end when all the evidence was in front of their face. These people may be very slow but they can be lead to the correct view if you give them all the info on TV where they don’t have to read.
If all you had from John Dean was the written testimony it would not fly – nothing like the TV version. Another thought I have is on Mueller. I believe he could have done better but we have to live with what we have. Maybe it will help to hear him. Remember, the constitution does not say anything about indicting a president. This is simply in house department of justice crap. A bolder prosecutor might have said indict. The number of obstructions alone call for it.
The Watergate precedent differs from the present situation in two important respects. (1) The Democrats had a majority in Congress, including the Senate and the relevant Senate Committee. (2) On that Committee sat two Republican senators of unusual integrity, Howard Baker and Lowell Weicker (who later became an Independent). Other GOP Senators, including Goldwater, were not such toadies as Mitch McConnell & Co. are today.
I agree with Zakaria, who advises that the Democrats investigate everything (including Trump’s likely tax frauds), but forbear to create an impeachment circus, at least unless something unquestionably criminal turns up. Attempted collusion isn’t quite that.
When it comes to a final position I am currently at “Too Early To Tell.” And that is based purely on pragmatism. I think that there is absolutely zero doubt about whether or not Trump should be impeached. If ever there were a president from which the mechanism of impeachment was devised to protect the nation from by the people who created our system of government, it is Trump.
I think many people, including among the press, don’t understand or at least seem to have a problem keeping straight that impeachment is a political process, not a judicial process. The congress and the senate do not need to prove anything in the legal sense. They are free to decide whether or not a president is fit for office based on nothing but their assessment, without having to meet any specific codified standards.
The Mueller Report by itself, let alone all the other data, should be more than enough to impeach Trump and in any earlier age he would have been. Based only on his public statements since the Mueller report was released, Trump should be impeached. Based only on what he has said at his rallies since he has been president Trump, should be impeached.
I understand the practical reasons that may make actually pursuing impeachment less favorable, but as far as merit goes Trump merits impeachment. It is hard for me to understand any excuse for not agreeing that Trump merits impeachment except for ignorance (arrived at by any number of paths) or craven self interest. To my mind the Republicans of congress and the Senate, most especially Mitch McConnell, are traitors to their constituents and the country as a whole. No matter how bad the shit they’ve had to swallow they have continued to double down time after time in order to hang on to every last scrap they can glean for themselves no matter the cost to the country and everyone in it. The Trump presidency is a travesty for our country.
But, at the moment I largely agree with Fareed about how the Democrats should proceed right now. Given the probability of widespread violence if impeachment happens it should be because a large majority of the public say it needs to happen. Public hearings, much like as happened in Watergate, seem like the best way to go right now.
The House of Representatives should pursue hearings in the oversight and intelligence committees first (despite Donald Trump’s blatantly unconstitutional efforts to block that testimony). In particular, the House should hear from former White House counsel Don McGahn, who was witness to all manner of attempted obstruction-of-justice efforts by Donald Trump to interfere with the Russia investigation. Indeed, McGahn himself was alone responsible (by his resignation, from which he was later talked back onto the reservation by Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon) for avoiding a mass-resignation constitutional crisis — one that would have made Richard Nixon’s “Saturday Night Massacre” pale by comparison — when he refused to follow Trump’s order to have Assistant AG Rod Rosenstein fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
(When some Oliver Stone (JFK, Nixon, W.) or Adam McKay (Vice) films a movie version of the Mueller Report, the Don McGahn character will definitely be doing the voice-overs — and film’ll have a hell-on-wheels obstruction-of-justice montage sequence to rival the one from The Godfather where the baptism scenes are intercut with the scenes of the rival mob bosses getting shot in the eye on the massage table, in bed with the gumar, on the steps, in the elevator, and in the revolving door.) 🙂
Anyway, once the that testimony has been adduced, the House judiciary committee should go forward with impeachment proceedings. If the rule of law means anything in this nation anymore, it means that the United States House of Representatives must do its constitutional duty — political considerations be damned. Let Trump be tried by the US senate, with the Chief Justice of the United State presiding. Let the American people see Trump’s arrant mendacity in full living color on live tv. And let them watch the Republicans wallow in their pusillanimity and hypocrisy (especially on the part of the Republicans left around from their 1999 vote to impeach Bill Clinton on obstruction charges).
Moreover, any concerns that losing the impeachment trial in the US senate (as Democrats almost surely would, given the cowardice of the Republican senate caucus) would bode ill for Democratic electoral prospects in 2020 are based on a misreading of the failed Clinton impeachment. Although those impeachment proceedings improved Bill Clinton’s own personal approval numbers, they didn’t hurt Republicans in the 2000 election one bit. Republicans actually picked up seats in the House and held the Senate. And the presidential election, in which Al Gore should’ve stomped that little yokel George W. Bush, ended up much closer than it should have (the one-off SCOTUS opinion handing the victory to Dubya, and the butterfly ballot that caused some alter kockers in Palm Beach County to mistakenly vote for Pat Buchanan, notwithstanding).
I have a couple of legal questions on Mueller that seem to have gone political.
Why not indict when you have so many obstructions to indict with. just because it is procedure in the department? Why not get this guy in a chair to testify? With all this evidence you just let it go because it will take time and a little fight in the courts?
Not that it’s worth much but my read on Mueller is that he was meticulously careful to avoid as much as possible giving any opportunities for accusations of bias. From what I understand he was instructed to abide by the October 16, 2000 DOJ opinion, updated December 10, 2018, claiming that it would be unconstitutional for a sitting president to be indicted. Of course he could have ignored that.
What he seems to have done instead was carefully place the baton in the hands of Congress while strongly suggesting that the evidence supports impeachment. Which might have been the best approach. Trying to bring indictments against Trump directly probably would not have been effective. Instead of approaching it as trying to prove a case, he approached it as trying to disprove all the reasonable scenarios the evidence supported and showing that he couldn’t disprove some of them. Too subtle perhaps for the general public. The Mueller report needs a whole lot of unpacking to understand the Mueller Report and most voters won’t get it without a lot of help. As usual, I wish the press would do a better job of that.
There is an opinion from the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) — who serve as sort of the lawyers’ lawyers within Main Justice — that says a sitting president cannot be indicted. (Mueller explains in Volume II of his report that he viewed that OLC opinion as binding upon him in preventing a final decision on indicting Donald Trump.) The OLC opinion has no precedential value outside DoJ, and the Supreme Court has never yet passed upon the constitutional question regarding a presidential indictment, so the Manhattan DA’s office or the Office of the New York State AG might still indict Trump, and thereby present a test case.
As for why Mueller didn’t subpoena Trump to testify (which he had the absolute right to do under Supreme Court precedent from the Nixon and Clinton cases), I can’t say for sure. But my best guess is that Mueller thought Trump would play out the string with bogus claims of constitutional privilege, which could have taken a year or more to resolve in the courts, and that in the end, when Trump lost in the Court and had no other options, Trump would simply assert his 5th Amendment privilege against self-incrimination, so all would’ve been for naught. Better to get shitty written non-answers, I suppose, than to wind up with no answers at all.
It would have been politically unthinkable for any prior president to plead the Fifth (and Trump said only the guilty do so, when he was out bitching about Hillary’s email investigation on the campaign trail), but with Trump we’ve wandered off the charts into political terra incognita. He thinks, probably correctly, that his cult-of-personality base will stick by him no matter what he does — even were he to shoot someone on Fifth Avenue, or to Take Five on live tv.
Thanks for the response. My two cents is that Mueller is such a by the book guy, and also a republican, he plays it safe. Throwing everything on the congress as if the congress will handle it. Maybe they will and maybe they will blow it. Maybe some of the other investigations will open it up, who knows.
I think public impeachment hearings are the best way to make Trump’s wrong doings as detailed in the Mueller Report transparent to the public. So what if his supporters get riled up. They’re already riled up. And I don’t think independents will be turned off when they see the depths of Trump’s malfeasance.
Based on the evidence available now, including in the Mueller report, my vote is no. The evidence is not enough to support a charge of high crimes and misdemeanors. If some new evidence is uncovered then reconsider.
I voted no, not because Trump doesn’t deserve to be impeached (he does), but for the reasons outlined in the article. We should separate our feelings about what should happen from what we can realistically expect to happen. Spineless and ethically-impaired Republicans like Mitch McConnell will never vote to remove Trump, and the impeachment effort by Democrats will serve only to increase Trump’s hold on his base. Democrats must outline smart policies, investigate the crap out of Trump without impeaching, and be the party of reason. Then they can defeat him at the polls, hand him the humiliation he deserves, and we won’t ever have to face a President Pence.
From the other side of the pond, I voted the same way, and largely for the same reasons. If I was a US citizen, I would be pressing the Dems as hard as I could to create a set of policies that are actually likely to appeal to a majority of the electorate. Nothing matters more than to get this man and his creatures out of power as soon as possible.
I agree. To me, pushing for impeachment when the election campaign has already started, is tantamount to an admission by his opponents that they do not hope to defeat him at the polls.
I tend to agree with Zakaria, Historian and Heather (on her website), and several others. At present an impeachment procedure might be counterproductive.
One small detail, in order to ‘swing’ the Senate to condemn after impeachment, not just a large majority of voters should want to see Mr Trump removed, but a significant majority of voters in ‘red states’, something not likely to happen anytime soon. Due to the US system, a minority of voters can control the nation via the Senate.
It is as if Mr Trump’s crimes (conspiracy -just not in the narrowest sense-, and blatant obstruction of justice) appear not to register. The red state senators, did anybody work out how large or small that minority is in the present Senate? Jblilie? Anyone?
So keep the investigations going, and by all means publicly. And don’t forget to run the ‘bread-and-butter’ issues, the latter might even win you elections.
Srry, I formulated that very confusingly, I meant how large or small the minority of voters is that gives the GOP a majority in the Senate. Did anybody work that out?
While there are certainly many progressives calling for Trump’s impeachment, my sense tells me that those Dem presidential candidates that have come out for impeachment have done so in order to draw attention to themselves. It seems likely that whoever wins the primary will be more centrist, thoughtful, and will align their thinking with Pelosi by not being in favor of impeachment.
On the other hand, it doesn’t really matter at this point whether one is for or against impeachment. All are in agreement that the next steps should be for the House to pursue its investigations and show the public what Trump is really about. There need be no decision on impeachment for many months.
Vote him out.
Please do.
Failing to impeaching Trump (at some point) is effectively removing impeachment from the corrective measures available under the Constitution. If this kind of criminal behavior isn’t sufficient, what would?
When to start formal impeachment processes, vs. running open hearings that provide the public with the reasons why impeachment is appropriate, is an open tactical question.
I didn’t answer the poll because none of the options reasonably reflect my view.
It’s a shame this requires strategy instead of just impeaching someone for committing a bunch of crimes. It was so much simpler when Bill Clinton was a president and he lied.
I agree that strategy should not be a consideration. Choice should be made on basis of whether his actions rise to the level of requiring removal from office and nothing else.
So your definition of is is that it is not limited to current activity or status. Bill thought it was. Which meant he was not lying.😊
Fareed:
“Democrats need to decide what their vision will be. “
They need to decide what, if anything, they stand for. Because right now, nobody knows, least of all the electorate.
They need to decide if they actually have bedrock principles, and whether those principles include honesty, and honor, and doing the right thing despite the political risks.
Which is why if they were serious about what they stand for, they would definitely hold hearings, amass evidence to impeach, and then impeach and send the vote to impeach to the Senate.
And then have the country and the world see which political party stands for something worth supporting, and which one does not.