Sam Harris on ISIS: Why they hate us and why they fight us

Here’s a just reissued “Waking Up” podcast from Sam Harris, discussing whether Islamist fighters, like those in ISIS, really believe what they say they do, and whether religion is really responsible—at least in large part—for their acts. We all know the “religion denialists” about Islamic terrorism: ostrich people like Robert Pape, Karen Armstrong, and Reza Aslan, who assert that the terrorism has purely political causes, is due to the disaffection of young men, and/or is the fault of the West. Anything but Islam, they say. (These folks remind me of those accommodationists who try to exculpate religion as the main cause of creationism.) In this episode Sam maintains that religion really is a major cause of Muslim terrorism, and he reads from an issue of the ISIS magazine Dabiq in which the organization explains “Why we hate you and why we fight you.” (Answer: It’s Islam, Jake.)
I wrote about the Dabiq article three years ago, but for some reason that magazine has gone offline. (Could it be because ISIS has come down a lot since then?) Nevertheless, the article is archived here, and I recommend that you read it. It’s not long, and says exactly what Sam says it does. Then listen to the podcast if you’re so inclined: Sam has a number of things to add to what the jihadists wrote. Unless you think ISIS was lying in this article, you’ll find it most enlightening.
Click on the screenshot to hear the podcast.
WEIT readers might also look at Sword and Scimitar by Raymond Ibrahim, a highly readable account of conflicts between Christendom and Islam, clearly illustrating ISIS’s religious roots and its continuity with history.
Well, the Sri Lanka attackers included upper middle class folks, and at least one attacker studied aerospace engineering in the UK and Australia, where he was allegedly radicalized.
I suppose the violence is the fault of the west, from the perspective of our living in a number of ways that a strict follower of Islam would find distasteful or blasphemous.
To my mind, Sam Harris is the most insightful thinker of our time.
I haven’t yet listened to this podcast from Sam Harris, but I have read the Dabiq article and will reread.
At the moment, what strikes me, in light of Harris’s podcast and this post are the recent reports about the ISIS women (and some of the children, too) in the refugee camps who are terrorizing everybody else and trying to turn the camps into ISIS enclaves. An NPR report: “We Pray for the Caliphate to Return” https://www.npr.org/2019/04/19/714652629/we-pray-for-the-caliphate-to-return-isis-families-crowd-into-syrian-camps.
Of course, they’re a minority and it’s the majority that’s being terrorized, but that’s no consolation given the way Daish functions they’ll rule if something isn’t done.
However, is the solution repatriation, as some seem to think? That’ll just send the Daish die-hards, woman though they are, back to the countries they came from and they’ll create chaos there.
I prefer to call them Daish instead of Isis because I’ve heard they detest the appellation “Daish”.
I think the scientific method could be applied in such cases. Do people following a given ideology engage in more overall violence or terrorism than those with more pacifist ideologies under X, Y, or Z circumstances? Etc. Until I see data of that nature, I am agnostic on the degree to which religion influences behavior. (Christianity is technically a pacifistic religion in theory, but this doesn’t seem to have transferred to practice historically.)
We have our own nut jobs popping up seemingly left and right in this country and the West in general engaging in mass shootings. They were not deeply enculturated into a particular belief system. They slap on these bizarre pell mell ‘manifestos’ or conspiracy theories by way of explanation, but the pattern is remarkably similar to that of ideological terrorists. Same phenomenon, totally different (or with a total lack of) ideology – to my mind the jury is still out on causal factors there.
It would be unethical to try to run such an experiment, in the sense of taking identical populations and adding a number of followers of different ideologies and faiths.
So we are stuck with different incidents and situations that cannot be easily compared.
I think, however, a reasonable person can look at the percentage of the population who adheres to a particular faith, and the number of deaths through terrorist incidents occurring worldwide.
It might bear also considering how organized religion figures into the equation, as far as the aspect of group attacks by affiliated members. With that in mind, I cannot think of a Christian or Hindu equivalent of Al-Shabaab or Boko Haram.
I mean by analyzing available data. I do think Christian groups are far less likely to say they are doing something in the name of religion, however, that doesn’t speak to whether or not they engage in more or less violence once you put a particular verbal rationalization aside. Central and South America are largely Christian and there is crisis-level gang violence there, for example. Book Haram is one militant group in Africa, however, there have been many others, many of them Christian or otherwise affiliated.
Again, I’m pretty open / agnostic on the topic, but I think we’d need much better data points before saying much about it one way or the other. People’s stated reasons for doing something may or may not match the reality of why they’re doing it – not because they’re lying, but because when it comes to complex sociological happenings, people don’t necessarily know why they do what they do.
Always good to listen to Harris as he reminds us of reality. Especially liked the line about – How many bombs have we dropped on Finland?
Thanks for the redirect to the archived article!