Reader’s wildlife video and photo

Tara Tanaka (Vimeo site here, and Flickr site here) is back with a lovely video of inter-sibling rivalry between two Great Egret (Ardea alba) chicks. Her description of this avian Frog Fight is below.

Six days after videoing three young Great Egrets in this nest, I returned to find only two. The feeding process is brutal, and it’s a wonder that there aren’t a lot of one-eyed egrets. For a brief moment the chick with its back to the camera had the frog – but his joy was short-lived as the chick facing the camera immediately grabbed it from him, feet first. It was probably the backwards orientation that kept him from being able to quickly swallow it, and once again, when opportunity presented itself, the original chick quickly snatched it out of the beak and throat of his sibling. It’s not over until it’s over.

Watch on full screen and be sure to listen all the way to the end. See if you can figure out what’s supposed to be happening at the end.

And here’s an astronomy photo from reader Tim Anderson.

This is NGC5139 – the Omega Centauri globular star cluster. It is one of the glories of the Southern Hemisphere skies and is easily visible to the naked eye on a dark night. This image was compiled from eighty 60-second exposures taken with a 100mm refracting telescope and a colour astronomical camera.