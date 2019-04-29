Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s the work week again: Monday, April 29, 2019, and National Shrimp Scampi Day, honoring a dish I’ve never eaten. It’s also the double remembrance: Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare (a UN holiday) and International Dance Day (a UNESCO holiday).

On this day in 1429, Joan of Arc, a peasant girl, arrived at Orléans on a Mission from God to lift the siege by the British. She and the French succeeded. Here’s a painting depicting her entry into the city:

On April 29, 1770, James Cook arrived in Botany Bay in Australia, a place that he named on the spot. In 1916, this was the day of the end of the Easter Rising, when the Irish rebels surrendered to the British in Dublin. Fourteen of the leaders were executed by firing squad. On this day in 1945, there were two events in Nazi German: Hitler married Eva Braun in the Führerbunker, designating Admiral Karl Dönitz as his successor. The next day Hitler and Braun both committed suicide. On the same day, Dachau concentration camp was liberated by American troops.

On this day in 1967, after having refused induction into the Army the previous day, Muhammad Ali was stripped of his boxing title. But he fought (in the ring) again. On April 29, 1967, as Wikipedia notes, “The controversial musical Hair, a product of the hippie counter-culture and sexual revolution of the 1960s, opens at the Biltmore Theatre on Broadway, with some of its songs becoming anthems of the anti-Vietnam War movement.” On this day in 1974, besieged by the courts and Congress, President Nixon released an “edited transcript” of the White House “Watergate tapes.” It wasn’t enough, and the S.O.B. was forced to resign.

Exactly eight years ago (was it that long?), Prince William and Catherine Middleton got married at Westminster Abbey in London. For you Royal watchers, and also Kiwis—since William will one day be your King—here’s a short clip of the moment of the nuptials:

Finally, as Wikipedia again reports, “A baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox sets the all-time low attendance mark for Major League Baseball. Zero fans were in attendance for the game, as the stadium was officially closed to the public due to the 2015 Baltimore protests.”

Notables born on this day include Henri Poincaré (1854), William Randolph Hearst (1863), Harold Urey (1893, Nobel Laureate), Duke Ellington (1899), Hirohito (1901), Rod McKuen (1933), Zubin Mehta (1936), Bernie Madoff (1938), Brian Charlesworth (1945, my erstwhile colleague and chairman at Chicago), Jerry Seinfeld (1954), Daniel Day-Lewis (1957), and Uma Thurman (1970).

Those who bought the farm on April 29 include Ludwig Wittgenstein (1951), Alfred Hitchcock (1980), Mike Royko (1997), John Kenneth Galbraith (2006), and Albert Hofmann (2008).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hli is taking advantage of the rights conferred on her (remotely) by the American Declaration of Independence:

A: Are you asleep? Hili: No, I’m resting. I got tired in the pursuit of happiness. (Photo: Zuzanna Frydrych)

In Polish:

Ja: Śpisz?

Hili: Nie, odpoczywam, zmęczyłam się pogonią za szczęściem.

(Zdjęcie: Zuzanna Frydrych)

Pi got a lion cut, which he needs in the Hawaiian heat:

This is splendiferous!

Useful SFW words from Facebook:

Tweets from Heather Hastie. The tweeter here assures us that this floating pigeon is fine:

After being inundated with literally one request, I added the Hawaii Five-O theme to this. 🔊 pic.twitter.com/0rylbaF0J7 — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) April 26, 2019

It’s a bumper crop of kakapos this year, and a good thing, too, given their rarity and low reproductive rate. Here are three in one nest!

Rakiura's three chicks are getting big – and agile! It's a huge nest, so we put barriers at the back to stop the chicks wandering too far. There's a big variation in #kakapo nest size: several are too small, but some are perhaps a bit too big! #kakapo2019 #conservation #parrots pic.twitter.com/711yDsKSCl — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) April 26, 2019

From reader Barry. I think Dr. Goodall is being a bit too Pecksniffish here. I’d be curious how a chimp reacts to a cellphone.

This video of a chimp using a smartphone has gone viral — but Dr. Jane Goodall and other experts are not happy about it pic.twitter.com/umpKWPMkAJ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 26, 2019

Tweets from Grania. Say the name of this dinosaur out loud:

I had never heard of Tapinocaninus until this week, but wow what a gnarly looking animal this is. It's also fun to say! It belongs to a group of therapsids known as dinocephalians. The remains were found in 1985 in South Africa. 📸The National Museum, Bloemfontein #FossilFriday pic.twitter.com/EZJVZ3UxkT — Dean R. Lomax (@Dean_R_Lomax) April 19, 2019

A chilling sea turtle. This looks like a young one:

Peace And Solitude 🎥ig: maestro320 pic.twitter.com/RAkRlpN0CS — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 20, 2019

This should interest you. Remember, this is not bone but cartilage:

The skeleton of a Stingray

(Photo: Udo Savalli) pic.twitter.com/duUnsMU0sZ — 41 Strange (@41Strange) April 19, 2019

Bucket cats. Translation: “Would you care for an egg?”

Tweets from Matthew. This first fact was news to me:

Just a reminder that the Holocaust only ended 74 years ago. There are still fewer Jews alive today than there were in 1939. — Peter Fox (@thatpeterfox) April 28, 2019

This carnivorous plant is really cool:

Utricularia inflata commonly known as the swollen bladderwort is a large suspended aquatic carnivorous plant that uses small depressurised chambers to suck small aquatic animals inside and then dissolves them. It's the world's fastest carnivorous plant https://t.co/igtDH668Ox pic.twitter.com/60wJLEtqzr — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) April 28, 2019

It’s hard to see platypuses (platypi?) in the wild. Here are some:

Went to Tidbinbilla and saw 5 platypuses!!! Though pretty sure the last two we saw were these two again… so maybe we only saw 3. First time seeing platypuses in the wild I'm dead 😭 pic.twitter.com/1lPsZQQO98 — yoshi (@riotersbloc) April 27, 2019