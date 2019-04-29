Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s the work week again: Monday, April 29, 2019, and National Shrimp Scampi Day, honoring a dish I’ve never eaten. It’s also the double remembrance: Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare (a UN holiday) and International Dance Day (a UNESCO holiday).
On this day in 1429, Joan of Arc, a peasant girl, arrived at Orléans on a Mission from God to lift the siege by the British. She and the French succeeded. Here’s a painting depicting her entry into the city:
On April 29, 1770, James Cook arrived in Botany Bay in Australia, a place that he named on the spot. In 1916, this was the day of the end of the Easter Rising, when the Irish rebels surrendered to the British in Dublin. Fourteen of the leaders were executed by firing squad. On this day in 1945, there were two events in Nazi German: Hitler married Eva Braun in the Führerbunker, designating Admiral Karl Dönitz as his successor. The next day Hitler and Braun both committed suicide. On the same day, Dachau concentration camp was liberated by American troops.
On this day in 1967, after having refused induction into the Army the previous day, Muhammad Ali was stripped of his boxing title. But he fought (in the ring) again. On April 29, 1967, as Wikipedia notes, “The controversial musical Hair, a product of the hippie counter-culture and sexual revolution of the 1960s, opens at the Biltmore Theatre on Broadway, with some of its songs becoming anthems of the anti-Vietnam War movement.” On this day in 1974, besieged by the courts and Congress, President Nixon released an “edited transcript” of the White House “Watergate tapes.” It wasn’t enough, and the S.O.B. was forced to resign.
Exactly eight years ago (was it that long?), Prince William and Catherine Middleton got married at Westminster Abbey in London. For you Royal watchers, and also Kiwis—since William will one day be your King—here’s a short clip of the moment of the nuptials:
Finally, as Wikipedia again reports, “A baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox sets the all-time low attendance mark for Major League Baseball. Zero fans were in attendance for the game, as the stadium was officially closed to the public due to the 2015 Baltimore protests.”
Notables born on this day include Henri Poincaré (1854), William Randolph Hearst (1863), Harold Urey (1893, Nobel Laureate), Duke Ellington (1899), Hirohito (1901), Rod McKuen (1933), Zubin Mehta (1936), Bernie Madoff (1938), Brian Charlesworth (1945, my erstwhile colleague and chairman at Chicago), Jerry Seinfeld (1954), Daniel Day-Lewis (1957), and Uma Thurman (1970).
Those who bought the farm on April 29 include Ludwig Wittgenstein (1951), Alfred Hitchcock (1980), Mike Royko (1997), John Kenneth Galbraith (2006), and Albert Hofmann (2008).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hli is taking advantage of the rights conferred on her (remotely) by the American Declaration of Independence:
A: Are you asleep?Hili: No, I’m resting. I got tired in the pursuit of happiness.(Photo: Zuzanna Frydrych)
Ja: Śpisz?
Hili: Nie, odpoczywam, zmęczyłam się pogonią za szczęściem.
(Zdjęcie: Zuzanna Frydrych)
Pi got a lion cut, which he needs in the Hawaiian heat:
This is splendiferous!
Useful SFW words from Facebook:
Tweets from Heather Hastie. The tweeter here assures us that this floating pigeon is fine:
It’s a bumper crop of kakapos this year, and a good thing, too, given their rarity and low reproductive rate. Here are three in one nest!
From reader Barry. I think Dr. Goodall is being a bit too Pecksniffish here. I’d be curious how a chimp reacts to a cellphone.
Tweets from Grania. Say the name of this dinosaur out loud:
A chilling sea turtle. This looks like a young one:
This should interest you. Remember, this is not bone but cartilage:
Bucket cats. Translation: “Would you care for an egg?”
Tweets from Matthew. This first fact was news to me:
This carnivorous plant is really cool:
It’s hard to see platypuses (platypi?) in the wild. Here are some:
The only remembrance I have concerning chemical warfare was a class during my military experience many years ago. This training included giving myself a shot through clothing to experience what you would do if attack by some kinds of chemicals and some real exposure to tear gas. A really pleasant day.
[Expletive deleted] Richard Milhous Nixon!
Lots of famous Americans have funny first & last names, Nixon had a funny middle name…
🙂
Off with their heads!
You know who I mean…
Jeremy, who comments here, sent me this osprey with her 5oth egg…
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-48086410/gwynedd-wildlife-centre-celebrates-osprey-laying-50th-egg#
Isn’t “shrimp scampi” something of a repetitive redundancy?
That could be the only baseball stat that can never be topped — well, that, and DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak. 🙂