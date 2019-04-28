Sunday: Hili dialogue

[Grania here again. Jerry is still under the weather so I am posting this for him. Have a lovely Sunday!]

It’s Sunday, April 28, 2019, and ye shall not gather sticks on pain of being stoned. It’s National Blueberry Pie Day, and I say to ye again, as I have said before, that ye shall week out those pies only at Helen’s in Machias, Maine. For she gathereth only the tasty lowbush blueberries. In Canada it’s Workers’ Mourning Day, commemorating those who have been injured, killed, or sickened on the job.

It snowed heavily in Chicago yesterday, but it’s all melted by now. Temperatures will continue to be cool, probably suboptimal for waterfowl.

On this day in 1789, mutineers on the Bounty, led by Fletcher Christian, dumped the authoritarian leader Lieutenant William Bligh and 18 crew into the ocean in an open boat. Bligh and his men made it to land and back to England, prompting a punitive expedition to find Christian, who had settled with his men on Pitcairn Island. Some mutineers were sent back to England and hanged, while many on Pitcairn, including Christian, were killed by the locals.

On this day in 1924, Wembley Stadium (originally named Empire Stadium) was opened. In 1945, Benito Mussolini and his mistress Clara Petacci, as well as two other fascists, were killed by a firing squad. Their bodies were then hung upside down, debased, and mutilated.

Exactly two years later, Thor Heyerdahl and five crewmen left Peru on the raft Kon-Tiki to show that Peruvian natives could have settled Polynesia. In fact, this is very unlikely, though perhaps a few native South Americans made it to Polynesia in the 12th or 13th century. The Americas were in fact settled by Asians who crossed the Behring Strait and worked their way south. The raft (below) is on exhibit in the Kon-Tiki Museum in Oslo, Norway:

On April 28, 1967, boxer Muhammad Ali refused to be inducted into the U.S. Army and thereby lost his World Heavyweight title. He was convicted of draft evasion but the Supreme Court later overruled his conviction. Exactly two years after Ali refused to step forward during his induction, Charles de Gaulle resigned as President of France.

In 1973, or so says Wikipedia, “The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd, recorded in Abbey Road Studios goes to number one on the US charts, beginning a record-breaking 741-week chart run.” I don’t like Pink Floyd at all, but I know that many readers do.

On April 28, 1988, the fuselage of Aloha Airlines Flight 243 ripped open in mid-air, sending flight attendant Clarabelle Ho Lansing to hear death when she was sucked out of the cabin and fell 24,000 feet into the sea. Amazingly, pilots were able to land the plane on Maui. 60 of the 89 passengers on board were injured (6 seriously), but there were no other deaths. Here’s the ill-fated Lansing and the plane:

This is how the plane, a Boeing 737, looked after it landed. It’s remarkable that nobody else was killed and that the plane was able to land at all.

Finally, it was 15 years ago today that CBS News revealed evidence of the abuse and torture of prisoners by Americans in Abu Ghraib prison during the Iraq war. Eleven soldiers were convicted of maltreatment, assault, battery, and dereliction of duty and sent to prison, while six others were dishonorably discharged. You will remember this famous photo of a detainee, Abdou Hussain Saad Faleh, being tortured:

Lynndie England served two years in jail for her crimes; you’ll remember this photo as well. She is unrepentant.

Notables born on this day include James Monroe (1758), Lionel Barrymore (1878), Kurt Gödel (1906), Harper Lee (1926), James Baker (1930), Saddam Hussein (1937), Ann-Margret (1941), Alice Waters (1944), Terry Pratchett (1948), Jay Leno (1950), Elena Kagan (1960), Penélope Cruz (1974), and Jessica Alba (1981).

I could find only one notable who took the Big Nap on April 28: Benito Mussolini (1945; see above).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is unintentionally having a Titanic moment, only with profoundly better taste.

Hili: Make me a portrait like in a Dutch painting. A: Here you are.

In Polish:

Hili: Zrób mi portret jak z holenderskiego obrazu.

Ja: Proszę bardzo.

A meme sent by reader Barry:

From the Jesus of the Day Facebook site:

From reader Jon: an eight-year-old’s critique of a thesis on genomics:

My 8yo came across my bound thesis in the basement, "read" it, and spontaneously wrote me this note. I will now be listing her as a suggested reviewer for all my manuscript submissions. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZnKvThzxfC — Adam Phillippy (@aphillippy) April 26, 2019

Three from Heather Hastie. Look how this sea lion, doglike, waits patiently for noms:

South American Sea Lion waiting patiently for some grub 🐟 Credit u/Tylers_Twin on Reddit pic.twitter.com/uEF3xfcofX — Life Under Water 🐋 (@LlFEUNDERWATER) April 26, 2019

A remarkable feat of canid prestidigitation:

Wait for it.. pic.twitter.com/b49pBxeG3N — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 26, 2019

Make mine a double!

I'll take a glass of kitten please. pic.twitter.com/KQEVHpHwRd — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) April 27, 2019

Tweets from Grania. Altruistic trees divide the sunlight (not really what’s happening):

Crown shyness, the phenomenon in which the crowns of fully stocked trees do not touch each other, is usually shown from below. This is what it looks like from above https://t.co/BDGrWi7WBX pic.twitter.com/dsoghn3MYl — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) April 17, 2019

From an Antarctic explorer:

It's true! When I landed back in New Zealand after 5 weeks in Antarctica, I remarked "ahhh, fresh air!". I then paused and thought about it, since Antarctica is likely the freshest air I've experienced. I realized my concept of "fresh air" was being able to smell plants. https://t.co/BEWkOLl88r — Ariel Waldman (@arielwaldman) April 18, 2019

This is adorable, and what a great use for retired tennis balls!

Used Wimbledon tennis balls donated to create homes for harvest mice

(photos: David Tipling, Alamy) pic.twitter.com/Qow9tta90r — 41 Strange (@41Strange) April 18, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. The greatest cat pwning ever! The caption, of course, should read “the seal”, not “the sea.”

if there is an animal anywhere, there is a house cat who has slapped the shit out of it. the sea is no exception

pic.twitter.com/dISYA5fyyk — dream ghoul (@TheDreamGhoul) April 26, 2019

The change in from baby to adult tapirs is one of the most remarkable modifications of pattern I’ve seen. The German reads, “Today is World Tapir Day, and therefore everything is possible. Do something with it!”

Heute ist #worldtapirday und damit ist heute alles möglich.

Macht etwas daraus! pic.twitter.com/GRGeKq73uP — Freifrau von Hanebüchen (@Burgfrollein) April 26, 2019

Read the thread: this fly in a collection was found to be only the second specimen ever collected. And look at those crazy antennae. Neither Matthew nor I have any idea what they’re for:

One of our students found this crazy fly at our collection today. It has "paddle-like" antennae. I have never ever seen anything quite like it. To me it looks like a bee fly. Any thought @flygirlNHM? pic.twitter.com/Su7kX2IZXb — Giovanni Ramón (@gmramon) April 26, 2019