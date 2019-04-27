Saturday: Hili dialogue

(Grania here: Jerry is not well today. I hope he feels better soon.)
It’s Saturday, April 27, 2019, and, for you carnivores, National Prime Rib Day. In South Africa it’s both Freedom Day, celebrating the first post-apartheid elections in 1994 (see below), and the unofficial UnFreedom Day marking the persistence of racism.
- 1521 – Battle of Mactan: Explorer Ferdinand Magellan is killed by natives in the Philippines led by chief Lapu-Lapu.
- 1667 – Blind and impoverished, John Milton sells the copyright of Paradise Lost for £10.
- 1865 – The New York State Senate creates Cornell University as the state’s land grant institution.
- 1945 – World War II: The last German formations withdraw from Finland to Norway. The Lapland War and thus, World War II in Finland, comes to an end and the Raising the Flag on the Three-Country Cairn photograph is taken.
- 1974 – Ten thousand march in Washington, D.C., calling for the impeachment of U.S. President Richard Nixon.
- 1986 – The city of Pripyat and surrounding areas are evacuated due to Chernobyl disaster.
- 1992 – The Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, comprising Serbia and Montenegro, is proclaimed.
- 1994 – South African general election: The first democratic general election in South Africa, in which black citizens could vote. The Interim Constitution comes into force.
- 2006 – Construction begins on the Freedom Tower (later renamed One World Trade Center) in New York City.
Notables born on this day include Mumtaz Mahal (1593; the Taj Mahal is her tomb), Herbert Spencer (1820), Ulysses S. Grant (1822), Sergei Prokofiev (1891), Rogers Hornsby (1896), Walter Lantz (1899), Enos Slaughter (1916), Coretta Scott King (1927), and Sheena Easton (1959).
Those who died on April 27 include Ferdinand Magellan (1521), Zebulon Pike (1813), Ralph Waldo Emerson (1882), and Edward R. Murrow (1965).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, strange things are afoot, or a-paw, really.
A: What are you doing?Hili: I’m hiding.
Ja: Co tam robisz?
Hili: Chowam się.
Reader Nilou sent some lovely fluffy kittens:
Tweets from Grania. Here is a bad bunny:
Grania notes about the one below, “Apparently a method used in Japan to teach multiplication. Note that comments point out that it becomes a lot less “easy” as the numbers get higher than 3,3,3.”
This team of hamsters won the gold for Synchronized Munching in the Rodent Olympics:
The sign, of course, refers to the movie “Hellboy“:
Remember the Frank Zappa song, “Don’t eat the yellow snow”? That goes double for penguins, but penguin poo helps in assessing population size (watch this 3-minute video; sound on):
Tweets from Matthew. The first one has a horseshoe crab morphology (note: horseshoe crabs are not true crabs):
Look and learn:
What cool slippers!
Bee queens do NOT want workers laying their own eggs. (Note the tags on the bees):
I don’t know why the penguins are so fussy about eating fresh snow. Rabbits and hares have a special kind of digestion called hindgut fermentation. In short, they eat their own poop and digest it a second time. Bunnies actually make two different kinds of droppings: little black round ones and softer black ones known as cecotropes that are eaten.
They also have a considerably modified gut – super-big caecum, which compares in mass to the whole colon. And a gut microflora to go with it, passed on from doe to kits.
Maybe some of the flightless plant-eating birds can do something like that, but penguins are fish and krill eaters, not vegetarians, so don’t need the mound of specialisations for eking out the nutrition in cellulose.
It is interesting, too, to think of the historic record of penguins preserved under layers of annual snowfall. Since the poo would be too cold to support much decomposition, there should remain a record (not unlike tree rings) dating back to the beginning of penguins or the beginning of snowfall.
That Japanese multiplication – a very neat technique. Effectively the black lines drawn are ‘contour lines’ delineating the 1’s, 10’s, 100’s etc in the product.
I think I am becoming a bit of a hypochondriac, working at a university wherein there are always students with the plague. Measures are taken, including the steady use of anti-microbial ointments.
They’ve remade ‘Hellboy’? Already???
Sheesh, the original was only made 15 years ago. What’s with that? Can’t they come up with an original script? Have they no imagination?
(FWIW, I enjoyed the original Hellboy, it was camp but kinda fun.)
The datum is an obvious consequence of the bottlenecks of population at the Red Sea (whether they went north or south) and later at the Bering Straits and Timor Sea. One would assume, fairly safely, that the diversity in “First Nations”+South American “Indians” or the Australian Aborigines is even lower than the Asian/ European branch.
That headline about the Easter Bunny violating parole seems worthy of The New York Post, rather than some provincial Traverse City newspaper — you know, like “Headless Body in Topless Bar”.
The munching rodents are goony pigs, not hamsters!