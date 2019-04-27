Saturday: Hili dialogue

(Grania here: Jerry is not well today. I hope he feels better soon.)

It’s Saturday, April 27, 2019, and, for you carnivores, National Prime Rib Day. In South Africa it’s both Freedom Day, celebrating the first post-apartheid elections in 1994 (see below), and the unofficial UnFreedom Day marking the persistence of racism.

Notables born on this day include Mumtaz Mahal (1593; the Taj Mahal is her tomb), Herbert Spencer (1820), Ulysses S. Grant (1822), Sergei Prokofiev (1891), Rogers Hornsby (1896), Walter Lantz (1899), Enos Slaughter (1916), Coretta Scott King (1927), and Sheena Easton (1959).

Those who died on April 27 include Ferdinand Magellan (1521), Zebulon Pike (1813), Ralph Waldo Emerson (1882), and Edward R. Murrow (1965).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, strange things are afoot, or a-paw, really.

A: What are you doing? Hili: I’m hiding.

Ja: Co tam robisz?

Hili: Chowam się.

Reader Nilou sent some lovely fluffy kittens:

Tweets from Grania. Here is a bad bunny:

No visit from the Easter Bunny for you this year, kids! (via @_newspapers) pic.twitter.com/HlXPFlWrE2 — Undine (@HorribleSanity) April 21, 2019

Grania notes about the one below, “Apparently a method used in Japan to teach multiplication. Note that comments point out that it becomes a lot less “easy” as the numbers get higher than 3,3,3.”

The beauty of mathematics pic.twitter.com/YxRKoT64Zu — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) April 20, 2019

This team of hamsters won the gold for Synchronized Munching in the Rodent Olympics:

This made my day! 😅 pic.twitter.com/zSBjdA3b6Y — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 20, 2019

The sign, of course, refers to the movie “Hellboy“:

When you ask what it's like living in a small town in the bible belt, I give you exhibit A: pic.twitter.com/i8cHIqcjFo — Amber E. (@Gr33nFairy) April 20, 2019

Remember the Frank Zappa song, “Don’t eat the yellow snow”? That goes double for penguins, but penguin poo helps in assessing population size (watch this 3-minute video; sound on):

Penguin poo is helping scientists discover entire new colonies! 🐧#EarthFromSpace pic.twitter.com/fcXeQQf4uB — BBC Earth (@BBCEarth) April 19, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. The first one has a horseshoe crab morphology (note: horseshoe crabs are not true crabs):

The #umbrellacrab completely conceals its legs under its extended carapace. Its genus, Cryptolithodes, means hidden like a rock. Though this guy is bright red, the species varies in color & pattern. This fella, missing a couple legs, was quickly returned to its #tidepool crevice. pic.twitter.com/teKYSpzHhI — Emily A. Miller (@SturgeonSurgeon) April 26, 2019

Look and learn:

DNA differences between people from East Asia and Europe are smaller than the diversity of the two parental chromosomes of an African person — Pontus Skoglund (@pontus_skoglund) October 5, 2016

What cool slippers!

"WHAT HAVE YOU DONE TO THE TWINS, YOU MONSTER" pic.twitter.com/goDy2T8wiQ — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) April 24, 2019

Bee queens do NOT want workers laying their own eggs. (Note the tags on the bees):

Later, the queen returns to the eggcup and eats the worker-laid eggs, ensuring that resources aren't 'wasted' on rearing worker-produced offspring. pic.twitter.com/taCnq0vXJe — Ryan Brock (@RBrock94) April 24, 2019