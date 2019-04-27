Caturday felids: Famous artists with cats; a painter of giant cats; big cats playing with (and eating) watermelon

[Jerry asked me to put this up, as his dedication to Caturday remains true, even though he is indeed feeling poorly today.]

From artsy.net, we have a bunch of photos of famous artists with their cats. I’ll number them but leave the artist unidentified so that you can guess (put your guesses in the comments, and can see the answers on the artsy.net page). I’ll try to put up artists who aren’t instantly recognizable.

My Modern Met (click on screenshot) has a swell article on a Japanese artist, Monokubo (portfolio at link; there are several pages) who does fantasy digital paintings of humans living in a world of huge animals.

I’ve put some of her work below, concentrating, of course, on cats (indented text below is from the MMM website):

Monokubo was inspired to produce these illustrations after seeing iconic Studio Ghibli films like Princess Mononoke and My Neighbor Totoro which both feature large creatures in their cast. Many of the animals that Monokubo depicts are house cats. “In most cases, I choose the animals that have left an impression in my daily life,” she tells My Modern Met. “I have a cat and he is very cute.” [JAC: I read this after I wrote the comment above the last picture.]

Monokubo has a book featuring her larger-than-life animals called Megalophilia that is now available on Amazon.

This looks like a scene from My Neighbor Totoro, but with a cat:

Finally, I can imagine big cats chasing after watermelons, but eating them? Well, some in the video below do. I’ve heard from readers whose house cats like melons, but I’m surprised that wild carnivores do, especially because cats cannot taste sweetness.

Look how easily the tiger’s big fangs cut into a melon and enable it to pick up the thing. And the leopard really does seem to like eating and licking it.

