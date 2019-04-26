I’m tired, the ducks are squabbling, and I now hear that the local pair of Canada geese are breeding on top of the Chemistry building and, when the goslings hatch, they’ll all be moved to the pond by the Fish & Wildlife people. We don’t need no stinkin’ geese. Life is stressful.
Here’s some music to lighten the load, a fabulous song written by Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins, and a hit for the Doobie Brothers (a #1 hit, actually) in 1979, when it won a Grammy for “Song of the Year”. The lyrics are a bit opaque, but bespeak a failed attempt to revive lost love.
I’m especially fond of posting live performances that come up to the standards (or exceed them) of the recorded song, and this is one of them. In fact, it’s hard to tell the difference (except for the words in the ending and the solo here) between this live performance in 1981 and the earlier record.
I don’t care what you think: they don’t write rock songs like this anymore. There’s no autotuning, just high quality, memorable music. Compare it to the vocal flatulence of Ariana Grande or Taylor Swift.
Saw Michael McDonald in concert here in his hometown of St. Louis a couple of years ago. He sat and played for a solid 2 hours or so and was soaked in sweat at the end. Best damn concert ever.
“I don’t care what you think: they don’t write rock songs like this anymore. There’s no autotuning, just high quality, memorable music. Compare it to the vocal flatulence of Ariana Grande or Taylor Swift.”
Agree one million per cent. Love this song. Love Michael McDonald. Love everything about this video.
What you said! (And Jerry too, of course.)
A few months ago, Michael played the Lobero Theater in Santa Barbara. It was a fundraiser for the Music Dept. at SBCC. He shared the stage with several student ensembles, as well as his own band. Dynamite evening, closing with–of course–perhaps the only song he ever penned better than “What a Fool Believes.” That being “Taking It to the Streets.” If that song doesn’t give you goosebumps AND tears, it’s time to check for a pulse.
For the plaint of a fool, I’ll take this by Tina Turner “A Fool in Love,” though it’s hardly a plaint, recorded at the Whisky A-Go Go in the mid-1960s. As the infuriating and mysterious notice plastered in the middle of the screen that screws up watching the video but one can ignore it, this is “For research purposes only.”
Check out the arm action of the female go-go dancer behind Tina to the right of the screen. It’s a scream. The others are barely moving, but Tina rocks.
How ’bout Frankie Lyman & the Teenagers hit “Why Do Fools Fall In Love?”
I’d forgotten about Frankie Lymon and Mr. Mule Train, Frankie Laine. That was smooth. What a voice! What a shame that Frankie Lymon crashed and burned so young, but when you hit the stratosphere at age 13, especially if you’re African American from a disadvantaged background, it’d be hard whatever the era. Many whites who shot to stardom in show business that early didn’t fare well, either.
Just goes to show you, if you go back far enough, you can find good music.
I do not understand (or listen to) today’s music. At 77 years of age, I’ve listed to and have seen the best. The 60’s, the 70’s, the eighties, and the ninety’s. Oh, almost forgot, the music of the thirties, forties, and fifties bring back memories of my family growing up in Toronto.
Definitely a great song. I do like the MMcD era of the Doobies but my all time favorite Doobies tune is Black Water.
I recently heard “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” by Poison for the first time in years. Even the sillier songs from back in the day are superior to the popular stuff these days.
Hair bands: We didn’t know what we had. Till they were gone.
Hey that’s not bad. Never heard of Cinderella but the video is very – Guns ‘n Roses.
That lake is quite spectacular – Mono Lake?
vocal flatulence
I’m taking that one. Thanks Prof 😀
There is also Foolkiller, by Mose Allison.
A lot of the problem with rock nowdays is that the producers squeeze all the life out of it. Autotuning is only one of the sins. They compress everything until there are no dynamics and quantize the rythym until there is no groove.
Gonna be busy at Botany pond this Spring.
Oh THAT tune!
Yeah that’s a good tune! It’s one of those lyrics which I couldn’t ever understand and I was left just making vocalizations for it.
That song doesn’t really do it for me. Too jerky.
As a side issue, the sound is very ‘thin’. Probably because they’re outdoors, the sound just gets lost without walls / ceiling to reverberate off. The difference is huge and you need massive speakers to overcome that.
The audience do add a bit of atmosphere, admittedly. But often too much, which is why most bootlegs are terrible. If the sound is recorded directly off the sound board and carefully mixed in post-production along with a judicious bit of audience noise, that probably gives the best result.
But as for ones that sounded better in the live version, I’m scratching my head a bit. I would have suggested Pink Floyd’s ‘Pulse’ DVD from the ‘Division Bell’ tour, for example ‘Take it Back’ http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z-Qj80oyZto
BUT I just found – right now – their original album version of ‘Take it Back’ http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDH7JqF_EFg and now I’m completely unsure which is best.
There is one example – Mark Knopfler/Dire Straits ‘Going Home’, the version from ‘On the Night’ (live).
It is just so beautiful it quite literally brings tears to my eyes.
But I’m not sure it really counts as there are dozens of different versions on Youtube – it looks like almost every time they played it they dramatically changed the arrangement – and this (live) is the only one I’ve found with that particular arrangement.
