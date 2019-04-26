“What a Fool Believes”

I’m tired, the ducks are squabbling, and I now hear that the local pair of Canada geese are breeding on top of the Chemistry building and, when the goslings hatch, they’ll all be moved to the pond by the Fish & Wildlife people. We don’t need no stinkin’ geese. Life is stressful.

Here’s some music to lighten the load, a fabulous song written by Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins, and a hit for the Doobie Brothers (a #1 hit, actually) in 1979, when it won a Grammy for “Song of the Year”. The lyrics are a bit opaque, but bespeak a failed attempt to revive lost love.

I’m especially fond of posting live performances that come up to the standards (or exceed them) of the recorded song, and this is one of them. In fact, it’s hard to tell the difference (except for the words in the ending and the solo here) between this live performance in 1981 and the earlier record.

I don’t care what you think: they don’t write rock songs like this anymore. There’s no autotuning, just high quality, memorable music. Compare it to the vocal flatulence of Ariana Grande or Taylor Swift.