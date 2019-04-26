Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s the end of the work week again: Friday, April 26, 2019, and we’ve moved a week further towards the grave. It’s National Pretzel Day, and I like them, but only the soft ones. The Germans have the right idea: soft pretzels with a squirt of mustard, consumed with a liter of cold Pilsner. It’s also World Intellectual Property Day; keep your mitts off other people’s ideas!

It was on this day in 1564 that Williams Shakespeare was baptized at Stratford-upon-Avon. Here’s the parish entry, which says on the 26th (in Latin), “William, son of John Shakespeare”. This is one of the few documentations of Shakespeare’s life.

On this day in 1865, Union troops cornered John Willkes Booth (assassin of Abraham Lincoln) in a barn in Virginia and shot him to death. On April 26, 1937, the city of Guernica in Spain was bombed by the German Luftwaffe at the request of Francisco Franco, who wanted the Germans to help him put down the rebellious Basques. Between 300 and 1700 people were killed in the brutal attack, which of course gave rise to this famous work of art:

On April 26, 1964, Tanganyika and Zanzibar merged to form the country of Tanzania. According to Wikipedia, it was on this day in 1981 that “Dr. Michael R. Harrison of the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center perform[ed] the world’s first human open fetal surgery.” The surgery was to correct a urinary tract obstruction.

It was on this day in 1989 that the infamous Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Russia had a reactor accident, destroying Reactor #4 and sending radioactive material as far away as Norway. The entire area still sits within a no-go “exclusion zone.” Exactly three years later, the deadliest tornado in recorded history hit Bangladesh, killing 1300, injuring 12,000, and leaving 80,000 homeless. Finally, exactly a year ago Bill Cosby was found guilty of sexual assault. Now 81, he sits in a state prison in Pennsylvania.

Notables born on this day include Marcus Aurelius (121 AD), David Hume (1711), Eugène Delacroix (1798), Ma Rainey (1886), Ludwig Wittgenstein (1889), Bernard Malamud (1914), I. M. Pei (1917), Carol Burnett (1933), Duane Eddy (1938), Joan Chen (1961), and Melania Trump (1970).

Here’s a favorite Delacroix painting, A Young Tiger Playing with its Mother or, in French, Jeune Tigre Jouant Avec sa Mère.(1830-1831). I’ve seen it in the Louvre, and it’s a rare specimen of accurate cat painting:

Those who fell asleep on April 26 include John Wilkes Booth (1875), Sidney Franklin (1976), Count Basie (1984), Lucille Ball (1989), Phoebe Snow (2011) and Jayne Meadows (2015).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili asks Cyrus about her hunting prospects. Note that the cherry trees are blooming:

Hili: Were there any mice by the river? A: I didn’t see any. Hili: You were probably not looking closely enough.

In Polish:

Hili: Były jakieś myszy nad rzeką?

Ja: Nie widziałem.

Hili: Pewnie źle patrzyłeś.

A tweet from reader Nilou, showing the white fairy tern. I saw some of these on Oahu, and they’re truly stunning birds:

Did you know that the White Terns on Midway Atoll celebrate #TakeYourChildToWorkDay? Birds, they're just like us 😂 #birbs

9:00 AM Vs. 5:00 PM pic.twitter.com/rNzlBQwmqL — USFWS Pacific Region (@USFWSPacific) April 25, 2019

From reader Barry (and also Matthew and reader Daniel). Now the chimps will have all kinds of accidents while glued to their smartphones.

an ape figuring out how to use a smartphone is the beginning of the end for us idiots pic.twitter.com/ElDrsbkrZz — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) April 24, 2019

Tweets from Grania. Sound up to hear these adorable red pandas eating apples.

Red Pandas eating apples pic.twitter.com/RXdtnO2Ybo — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 12, 2019

Catzilla!!

'Catzilla' is not amused pic.twitter.com/m5ra7FPRSm — HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) April 25, 2019

Do read this profile of Bari Weiss, the heterodox New York Times Lefty who writes the kind of stuff I’d write were I in her position:

This is a good profile of Bari Weiss that doubles as a who's who of some of the absolute worst people on left-of-center Twitterhttps://t.co/kzyYgYlmhD — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) April 25, 2019

This seal is really enjoying its beachside hammock:

So, I wanted to relax on my cot by the beach, and this is what I found.😂 pic.twitter.com/GJyGdIJwct — Robert Mitchell (@Frenchring51) April 21, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. Here are some billion-year-old fossilized ripples:

Spent yesterday swooning over billion-year-old ripples pic.twitter.com/UTvzMatWFv — Becky Wragg Sykes (@LeMoustier) April 25, 2019

Bad d*gs get dunked.

Good scarabs get cherry tomatoes:

Just look at this cutie go ham on a cherry tomato. I just adore these #AmazingBeetles. Even though they’re so common, Phanaeus vindex is probably one of my favorite scarabs 💕#UFBugs #Entomology #Dungbeetles 💩👩🏻‍🔬🌸 pic.twitter.com/Fo8BSyzn03 — Krystal Ashman (@woodborers) April 25, 2019

A ghost moose:

Rare piebald moose caught on video in Newfoundland. This genetic anomaly — piebaldism — leads to the moose’s unusual speckled-white colouring.

(Video: Gerard Gale) pic.twitter.com/jkf30QEGKm — 41 Strange (@41Strange) April 25, 2019