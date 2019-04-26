A profile of Bari Weiss

If you’ve read this site for even a short time, you’ll know about Bari Weiss, a liberal writer for the New York Times who, like me, specializes in criticizing the excesses of the Left while still believing that Republicans and the Trump administration are the most horrific aspect of American politics. (I, for one, don’t spend a lot of time criticizing Trump because others do it so much better, and far fewer people worry about Left-wing shenanigans that could help re-elect Trump in 2020.) To read some of my pieces on Weiss, whom I much admire, go here.

There’s now a new Vanity Fair piece about Weiss that has a lot of information I didn’t know, particularly about her personal and intellectual history. You can read it for free by clicking on the website below.

Given that Weiss is a liberal, self described as a pro-choice feminist, it’s odd—but understandable in today’s ideological climate—that she’s hated more by the Left than, perhaps, many Righties. This is because she calls out the excesses of the Left. Here are a few excerpts from the Vanity Fair piece:

Broadly speaking, Weiss’s work is heterodox, defying easy us/them, left/right categorization. Since getting hired at the paper in the spring of 2017, she has focused on hot-button cultural topics, such as #MeToo, the Women’s March, and campus activism, approaching each topic with a confrontational skepticism that until recently had a strong place within the liberal discourse. Her basic gist: while such movements are well-intentioned, their excesses of zeal, often imposed by the hard left, can backfire. . . .Weiss has little patience for the new campus activism, in which she says students have been blithely tarring professors as “fascist.” In a May 2018 feature, “Meet the Renegades of the Intellectual Dark Web,” Weiss profiled several popular academics and pundits, such as Bret Weinstein, Jordan Peterson, and Christina Hoff Sommers, who’ve retreated from academia and the mainstream media but have emerged on other platforms. Some thought the piece was a frank portrait of a phenomenon worthy of examination. Others believed that by giving these provocateurs the floor, Weiss was endorsing their opinions. Weiss views outcries over cultural appropriation—Katy Perry shouldn’t wear a kimono, Marc Jacobs shouldn’t put white models in dreadlocks, and so on—as “un-American.” “If that point of view wins, it’s just a pleasureless, gray world,” she says. “Who wants to live in a world where you can only stay in the lane of your birth? Literally everything good about this culture comes from mixing.”

And here’s some Zionism mixed with disdain for Trump: the kind of mixed opinion that infuriates the Authoritarian Left:

The day after Weiss wrote “Three Cheers for Cultural Appropriation,” [Glenn] Greenwald published a full-throated takedown of a range of her opinions, calling her writing “trite, shallow, cheap.” He also accused Weiss of “crusading against Arabs, Muslims, and other assorted critics of Israel.”

It’s here where Weiss’s views draw the most passionate objections. She is an ardent Zionist, and has come to believe that much of the anti-Zionist talk on the left is tantamount to anti-Semitism, a view that many American Jews find objectionable and even infuriating. But her passion for Israel has not defined her overarching belief system—the need to protect what makes America great—and in this, she believes it’s right-wing American Jews who have lost their way. After the massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh, where Weiss grew up, she appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher and issued a warning to American Jews who aligned themselves with Trump because they like his policies: “I hope this week that American Jews have woken up to the price of that bargain. They have traded policies that they like for the values that have sustained the Jewish people and frankly this country for forever: welcoming the stranger, dignity for all human beings, equality under the law, respect for dissent, love of truth. These are the things that we’re losing under this president. And no policy is worth that price.”

Weiss is about to publish a new book on anti-Semitism:

I'm writing a book about how to fight anti-semitism (and trying not to tweet!). You can pre-order it here: https://t.co/KmzQ00glGq — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) April 17, 2019

I’ve found little to disagree with in Weiss’s columns, which puts me at odds with those on my hue of the ideological spectrum. So be it: we need her, her writing, and her worldview.

As lagniappe, here’s a video of a speech Weiss made at Chatauqua. Riffing on George Carlin’s famous bit, “The seven words you can’t say on television,” Weiss, describing incidents that many of us know, gives her own list of seven words that were once respected and are now profane. Behold: “The New Seven Dirty Words”.

humility

proportion

empathy

judgment

reason

doubt

I’ll let you hear for yourself why, she says, these are “dirty” words. Listen and enjoy (if you’re not a Weiss-hater):