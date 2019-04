Williams College student council rejects formation of pro-Israel group

The College Council of Williams College, a student-run group that regulates and votes on student initiatives, has just voted to reject registration for the group “WIFI” : Williams Initiative for Israel. You can read the article by clicking on the screenshot, though I’ve put the entire text below:

The report:

Last night, College Council (CC) voted 13–8 with one abstention to reject a request from the Williams Initiative for Israel (WIFI) to become a registered student organization. The vote came a week after the club’s request was tabled at a previous CC meeting, and the meeting involved nearly two hours of protracted and heated debate among both CC members and a large number of guests attending. Before the debate began, numerous members and guests expressed concerns that publicly revealing the names of those speaking, as CC has previously done to some extent through livestreams on its Facebook page and published minutes accessible to students at the College, would make students feel unsafe and prevent them from fully expressing their opinions. Several members and guests cited national news coverage of College events in recent weeks, including cases where specific students were mentioned by name, as justification for these concerns. CC ultimately decided to publish anonymous minutes accessible only to students with College emails. This is a developing story, occurring exceptionally close to our print deadline.

UPDATE: I've now determined that SJP is indeed an accredited organization.) There's simply no reason save censorship to approve SJP but turn down WIFI. (I'm assuming SJP was approved, but I might be wrong.) This is viewpoint discrimination. Of course they would do this. To the CC, Israel is surely the embodiment of Satan while Palestine must be their idea of heaven, full of "minoritized" and oppressed people. But even if you agree with that view, what reason is there to ban this organization from campus? After all, it looks like Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), a hate organization if ever there was one, is presumably approved, as it's operating at Williams. UPDATE: I've now determined that SJP is indeed an accredited organization. There's simply no reason save censorship to approve SJP but turn down WIFI. This is viewpoint discrimination.

What’s almost as bad is that the whole discussion is being kept secret, at least as far as who said what. In other words, the students on the Council don’t want their names associated with their comments or their votes. They say this is because they don’t want publicity of the sort that Williams has garnered lately. But what kind of attitude is that? It’s pure cowardice, that’s what.