Thursday: Hili dialogue

It's National Zucchini Bread Day, a comestible I detest. Isn't it ironic that the world's worst vegetable is also the one that grows most prolifically? People are even forced to use it up by putting into cakes and breads! It's also DNA Day by proclamation of Congress, celebrating the publication of Watson and Crick's structure of "the molecule of life' (see below).

It’s National Zucchini Bread Day, a comestible I detest. Isn’t it ironic that the world’s worst vegetable is also the one that grows most prolifically? People are even forced to use it up by putting into cakes and breads! It’s also DNA Day by proclamation of Congress, celebrating the publication of Watson and Crick’s structure of “the molecule of life’ (see below).

On this day in 1792, the robber Nicolas J. Pelletier became the first person to be executed by the guillotine. Wikipedia adds to his biography, “The crowd, however, was dissatisfied with the guillotine. They felt it was too swift and ‘clinically effective’ to provide proper entertainment, as compared to previous execution methods, such as hanging, death-by-sword, or breaking at the wheel. The public even called out “Bring back our wooden gallows!” On that very same day, April 25, 1792 the French national anthem, “La Marseillaise”, was composed by Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle.

On this day in 1859, ground was broken for the Suez Canal by engineers from France and Britain. In 1898, the U.S. declared war on Spain, formally beginning the Spanish-American War. On April 25, 1915, the Battle of Gallipoli began, with the Gallipoli peninsula invaded by troops from Britain, France, India, Newfoundland, Australia, and New Zealand. After 8 months of failure and slaughter (the latter on both sides), the Allied troops withdrew. The death toll was around 100,000.

It was on this day in 1953 that Watson and Crick published their groundbreaking paper in Nature suggesting the correct structure of DNA, “Molecular Structure of Nucleic Acids: A Structure for Deoxyribose Nucleic Acid“. The paper, the most influential in biology of the 20th century, was only a bit more than a page long. Here is most of the text:

In 1954, it was on this day that the first practical solar-energy cell was demonstrated by Bell Labs. And, on April 25, 2007, Boris Yeltsin was buried in the first Russian Orthodox funeral of a leader since that of Emperor Alexander III in 1894.

Notables born on this day include Oliver Cromwell (1599), Walter de la Mare (1873), Wolfgang Pauli (1900), Edward R. Murrow (1908), Ella Fitzgerald (1917), Al Pacino (1940), Johan Cruyff (1947), and Dinesh D’Souza, (1961).

One of the greatest soccer players of our time, Cruyff perfected the famous “Cruyff Turn,” which you can see in the highlight video below (or here), and played for Ajax and Barcelona. A heavy smoker when young (I have no idea how you can play soccer so well with that habit), he died of lung cancer at 68. You can get an idea of how good he was by watching this short video:

Those who took the Big Nap on April 25 include David Teniers the Younger (1690), William Cowper (1800), George Herriman (1944), Dexter Gordon (1990), Ginger Rogers (1995), and Bea Arthur (2009).

Here’s something I found on Facebook:

A tweet from reader Barry. What has this bipedal cat realized?

Cat comes to an unknown but clearly terrifying realization. pic.twitter.com/5S1psuiIxf — Meow Library (@meowlibrary) April 21, 2019

Tweets from Grania. This first one is fricking amazing: synthesizing speech from signals coming from brain neurons. Immensely useful, I’d say, and it works well. Have a look at the linked article, and be sure to put the sound on.

Decoding (EEG) brain signals to synthesize speech tl;dr mind reading what someone wants to say (!!) https://t.co/JryxOZuyxE pic.twitter.com/ir5TIqFt8a — Adam J Calhoun (@neuroecology) April 24, 2019

Who doesn’t love tiny black kittens?

Velvet likes to nom nom 🖤 pic.twitter.com/M97awcx2Kn — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) April 24, 2019

Speaking of moggies, this is a very bizarre photo:

A Parisian woman with her cat in her cannabis garden, 1910. ⁣ pic.twitter.com/DfuUvD3CrV — Aventura Obscura (@AventuraObscura) April 23, 2019

I knew vampire bats could amble, but didn’t realize that they could lope!

Vampire Bats Can Run pic.twitter.com/MAURgE1U0J — 41 Strange (@41Strange) April 21, 2019

Bird knees are always above where you think they are:

Yes, Penguins have knees pic.twitter.com/rUm8qWN6Zk — 41 Strange (@41Strange) April 20, 2019

Tweets from Matthew: a bee is born.

Twenty-five mice a day! (Does anybody know the species of owl?)

Here’s the close up video of two owl babies, the close one is a girl and the other is a boy, Mrs. Horvath told me they ate 25 mice a day while under their care for the past two days. pic.twitter.com/cfQlEXZTOi — David Ruan (@Daveruan888) April 14, 2019

A spider mimicking an ant. Count the legs!

I retweeted the tweet above, and Outis sent a response: more ant mimics:

Three days of unnecessary deaths leading up to April 6:

Kids shot, last 72 hrs: 2 y/o girl: OR

5 y/o girl: VA

8 y/o boy: TX

8 y/o boy: AZ (2)

10 y/o girl: AZ

11 y/o girl: TX

13 y/o boy: UT

14 y/o girl: TX

15 y/o boy: AL

16 y/o boy: NY

16 y/o boy: GA

16 y/o girl: OK

17 y/o boy: WA

17 y/o boy: NC It's the F*CKING GUNS.#FuckTheNRA — F*ck the NRA (@FuckThe_NRA) April 6, 2019

And a first: reader Tim Anderson has supplied today’s black dog, whose name is Angus: