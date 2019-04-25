We have photos from two readers today. The first is a batch from Sean Crawford, whose notes are indented:

I’ve attached some photos of the reed beds in the Norfolk Broads in England, taken from a boat. Aside from the reeds themselves, there are some swans. It’s an amazing habitat that can only be appreciated by boat.

And the swans [JAC: These look like mute swans, Cygnus olor]:

From reader Tim Anderson in Australia:

This magnificent creature is a male gang-gang cockatoo (Callocephalon fimbriatum), a relatively rare forest-dweller. Consider his magnificent topknot.

JAC: This is one of the few sexually dimorphic species of parrot. The female (below, photo from Wikipedia) lacks the bright head coloration and has a smaller crest: