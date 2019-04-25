Footy skills

In honor of the birthday of Johan Cruyff, I present a 6.5-minute video of great soccer skills displayed on the field. (This was suggested to me by YouTube when I was watching a Cruyff video, and I liked this one. YouTube suggestions, though, are one of the greatest time sinks around.) If you get a “Go to Youtube” message when you click here, just click on the “Watch on YouTube” line.

I especially like the “seal dribble” (0:30), Ronaldinho’s flick (1:35), Higuita’s save (4:35, but did he need to save that way?), and Draxler’s backwards pass (5:24). But they’re all great; I can’t imagine playing soccer at this level.