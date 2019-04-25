Footy skills

In honor of the birthday of Johan Cruyff, I present a 6.5-minute video of great soccer skills displayed on the field. (This was suggested to me by YouTube when I was watching a Cruyff video, and I liked this one. YouTube suggestions, though, are one of the greatest time sinks around.) If you get a “Go to Youtube” message when you click here, just click on the “Watch on YouTube” line.

I especially like the “seal dribble” (0:30), Ronaldinho’s flick (1:35), Higuita’s save (4:35, but did he need to save that way?), and Draxler’s backwards pass (5:24). But they’re all great; I can’t imagine playing soccer at this level.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on April 25, 2019 at 2:30 pm and filed under sports. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

10 Comments

  1. merilee
    Posted April 25, 2019 at 2:44 pm | Permalink

    Messi’s my man!

    Reply
    • Michael Fisher
      Posted April 25, 2019 at 3:00 pm | Permalink

      Outside the post with her first shot…

      Reply
  2. merilee
    Posted April 25, 2019 at 2:44 pm | Permalink

    Messi’s my man!

    Reply
    • Michael Fisher
      Posted April 25, 2019 at 3:02 pm | Permalink

      …Merilee Cruijff breasts the ball on the rebound & smacks it into the back of the net. GAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!

      Reply
      • merilee
        Posted April 25, 2019 at 3:04 pm | Permalink

        Gaol?

        Reply
        • Michael Fisher
          Posted April 25, 2019 at 3:11 pm | Permalink

          It’s Spanglish gurl!

          Reply
          • merilee
            Posted April 25, 2019 at 3:12 pm | Permalink

            And the way “you lot” spell jail🤓

            Reply
  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted April 25, 2019 at 3:05 pm | Permalink

    All I think of when watching Messi highlights is – speed kills. How do you go that fast and bring a ball along? And that left foot.

    Reply
    • merilee
      Posted April 25, 2019 at 3:10 pm | Permalink

      And he’s so low to the ground he doesn’t look as if he’s fast.

      Reply
  4. Pierluigi Ballabeni
    Posted April 25, 2019 at 3:07 pm | Permalink

    Cruijff is the all-time best. Since his retirement, watching football has been a waste of time. 🙂

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: