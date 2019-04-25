Chutzpah of the decade

From CNN we have a report that North Korea billed the U.S. for $2 million for “hospital care” for Otto Warmbier, the student who died after being arrested in the DPRK, kept in North Korean custody, and then returned home in a coma. In my view, they killed him.

North Korea wouldn’t release Warmbier unless the U.S. signed the bill and agreed to pay it, and so U.S. special representative Joseph Yun signed. But, in a rare display of recalcitrance, the Trump administration won’t pay it. And we shouldn’t, for this is ransom.

The Trump administration has not paid this bill, a third source familiar with the matter told CNN Thursday, adding that North Korea did not raise the issue as it sought to begin easing the tensions with the US in 2018 nor when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo negotiated the release of three Americans that same year, the source said.

“We made clear that they were never going to get anything” when the negotiating occurred for the release of the 3 Americans, the source added. Is there any regime on the planet more odious and repressive than North Korea?