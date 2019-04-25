Chutzpah of the decade

From CNN we have a report that North Korea billed the U.S. for $2 million for “hospital care” for Otto Warmbier, the student who died after being arrested in the DPRK, kept in North Korean custody, and then returned home in a coma. In my view, they killed him.
Click on the screenshot to read:
North Korea wouldn’t release Warmbier unless the U.S. signed the bill and agreed to pay it, and so U.S. special representative Joseph Yun signed. But, in a rare display of recalcitrance, the Trump administration won’t pay it. And we shouldn’t, for this is ransom.
The Trump administration has not paid this bill, a third source familiar with the matter told CNN Thursday, adding that North Korea did not raise the issue as it sought to begin easing the tensions with the US in 2018 nor when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo negotiated the release of three Americans that same year, the source said.
“We made clear that they were never going to get anything” when the negotiating occurred for the release of the 3 Americans, the source added.
Is there any regime on the planet more odious and repressive than North Korea?
I can think of one guy who does a better job of lying. Does a better job of consorting with the enemy. Does a better job of shooting his mouth off with nothing behind it. Maybe that is why he admires Kim so much.
It’s cute little gestures like this that caused Trump to “fall in love” with Kim. This and Kim’s “beautiful letters” to Trump.
More evidence that socialized medicine isn’t effective.
Well, according to HuffPo (and several others, if you look up articles regarding “Otto Warmbier white privilege” on google), it was all Mr. Warmbier’s fault anyway and he doesn’t deserve sympathy. Anybody remember this: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/on-the-revocation-of-whit_b_9531122
According to WashPo, even Comedy Central and Salon made Warmnier’s story about white privilege, though I can no longer find those articles or videos. https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/erik-wemple/wp/2017/06/23/huffpost-really-doesnt-want-to-talk-about-its-otto-warmbier-white-privilege-piece/
According to some people, Otto Warmbier, his family, and this nation just got what was coming to them. Disgusting.
Lookit you, BJ, actin’ like a common Ken Kukec, shifting the topic so you can bitch about what ya wanna. 🙂
The Donald said his inamorato Chairman Kim knew nothing of the gross mistreatment leading to Otto Warmbier’s death, so clearly he must have been kept in the dark about the $2 million tab, too.
So much in NoKo happens behind Dear Leader’s back!
Isn’t that odd, Trump said the same thing about Putin. You know Putin said he didn’t do it and I don’t know why he would.
Probably why Putin and the dear leader just had a big summit a few days ago. Putin said he still want’s to denuclearize NK. Just needs assurance he will not be attacked. Sure, that’s what he wants and all he would need to get that assurance is south korea.
Ransom this was, indeed. But that makes it a mistake to have signed the bill in the first place. Not paying up now gives North Korea an easy propaganda victory, for they can say that the US does not stand by its word.