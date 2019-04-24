Williams College gets unwanted media attention

The kind of negative publicity that brought down Evergreen State College is now devolving on Williams College, and I can’t say that it upsets me. Many of its students and much of the administration are trying to tiptoe around enacting a speech code that conforms to the First Amendment (it’s “hate speech” that has to go, you know); the students are calling for housing segregated by race (as well as other criteria); and some students are making ludicrous demands that the University undergo serious structural changes, threatening to take unspecified actions if the College doesn’t answer their demands by 5 p.m. Friday (these include the creation of the euphemistic “affinity housing”).

A number of articles, including ones on this site, have called attention to these shenanigans and to to the demands of aggrieved but entitled students. The media has now gotten hold of the Williams issue, though, and they’ve published several pieces that cast the College in a bad light. I’ll summarize the pieces I know of in this post; click on the screenshots to go to the pieces.

As is usual with these things (and which was the case with Evergreen State before the New York Times finally wrote about it), it’s the right-wing media that first highlights the shenanigans, for their agenda is to make liberal colleges, and thereby the Left, look bad. That’s not my agenda, though, which is to keep colleges as places where freedom of speech is sacred as a tool for learning, and to try to keep the Left from going so bonkers that it discredits itself, possibly leading to another Trump victory next year.

Here goes:

From Inside Higher Ed:

From The College Fix, a right-wing site:



. . . and another:

Oy! Breitbart:

This one will surely make Williams administrators sit up: Fox news via Project 21:

While the Fox discussion (below) starts about reparations, at 3:21 the host abruptly brings up the issue of affinity segregated housing at Williams. LaDawn Jones actually tries to defend it, saying “I see nothing wrong with exploring the ideas about what works for them [the black students].” Indeed, if you read the letter from Williams’s President Maud Mandel (see below), you’ll see that she as well seems open to the idea of segregated housing.

Finally, a letter from Williams President Maud Mandel to the College has been reprinted on the site of an alum, Ephblog (for some reasons Williams students are called “Ephs”):

Make of the letter what you will. I see Mandel as the Eastern equivalent of Evergreen’s George “Invertebrate” Bridges: someone who realizes that she must cater to the students’ demands while making noises about civilized discourse for all. After all, students can make a lot of trouble for a college’s reputation, but the faculty, well, not so much. Faculty don’t march, demonstrate, or make ludicrous demands. Mandel highlights but one instance of supposed “hate speech”: the removal of a poster advertising a panel organized by a left-wing faculty member; but Mandel ignores even worse actions taken by students against a professor who contested some of the students’ claims (the students defaced his door with odious anti-white slogans and claims that he was “killing them”). I have my doubts about whether the one instance of bigotry that Mandel mentions in her letter is even real, given the history of such crimes at Williams, which almost always have been hoaxes, and nearly all of which seem to have been perpetrated by members of the minorities that were the targets. (The results of those investigations of hoaxes, by the way, are never revealed to the students, so an atmosphere of paranoia is kept alive.) There’s also mention of “affinity housing” in a letter that is a masterpiece of equivocation: not taking any stand but pleading for respectful discourse. Here’s a bit: (my emphasis): The issues over which people are disagreeing right now are serious and valid. They’re also not just “Williams problems”: Campus attention to race relations is connected to national and global injustice. Conflicts over speech and speakers are roiling many schools. Work on affinity housing points to wider challenges with balancing integration and the right of free association. Tensions over how we disagree are characteristic of a societal problem with public discourse. A school like Williams absolutely should discuss these complex and important issues. When we do, conflicts will necessarily and even productively arise. Our goal shouldn’t be to avoid disagreement or dissent, but to develop ways of engaging in it without losing respect for each other as people. I hope we can model this ideal in classrooms and dorm rooms, offices and alumni gatherings, joining in a campaign to improve our culture. Some people have expressed frustration that processes like Strategic Planning won’t make this happen quickly enough. I share the sense of urgency, but meaningful change often does take time: Time to make sure all points of view are surfaced, listened to and considered. Time to educate people on new ways of working and healthier ways of engaging with others. Time to figure out which investments will make the biggest, most sustainable impact on issues we care about. Organizations like Williams can do this deliberate work without sacrificing our ability to address more immediate challenges. The way each of us acts affects the community as a whole. If we’re intolerant and harsh, it sets a norm for how we’ll be treated in return. To make Williams instead a place where everyone is valued, we’ll need to treat each other with respect when differences inevitably emerge. It’s up to each one of us, and all of us as a collective, to make it so. Translation: “I’m going to give the students what they want, including segregated housing (if I can get away with it), but it will take a bit of time. In the meantime, you professors treat the Aggrieved Students well and don’t make them mad.”

If I were the Trustees and administrators of Williams, I’d take this negative publicity very seriously. After all, it’s what brought down Evergreen State.