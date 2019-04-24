Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Hump Day again: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, and it’s National Pigs-in-a-Blanket day. If you don’t know this passé American snack, here’s what it is. It’s okay, but just.
It’s also World Day for Laboratory Animals, honoring those creatures who gave their lives and still do—often unnecessarily—in scientific research. Here’s a monument at the University in St. Petersburg to the many cats who died as research animals; I photographed it in July of 2011, but shouldn’t have been smiling.
On this day in 1704, the first regularly issued newspaper in America (still a British colony) was published: The Boston News-Letter. On April 24, 1800, the U.S. Library of Congress was established by a bill signed by President John Adams; it began as a resource for Congress but now is a repository for all books—probably the largest library in the world.
On April 24, 1913, the lovely Woolworth Building in New York City was opened. 792 feet (241 m) high, it was the world’s tallest building from 1913 to 1930:
This is above my pay grade, so I’ll just quote Wikipedia. On this day in 1914, “The Franck–Hertz experiment, a pillar of quantum mechanics, is presented to the German Physical Society.” Perhaps readers can explain. And just two years later, the Worst Journey in the World began as Ernest Shackleton and five of his men, surviving a wrecked ship on the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition, launched a lifeboat from Elephant Island, where the rest of the Endurance‘s crew remained, on a trip to seek rescue. On May 20 the six men made it to safety (a whaling station) on South Georgia Island, and returned to Elephant Island to rescue the men (all of whom survived) on August 30. It was truly an endeavor at the limits of human endurance.
On this day in 1932, and I’ll quote Wikipedia again as the incident isn’t well known, “Benny Rothman leads the mass trespass of Kinder Scout, leading to substantial legal reforms in the United Kingdom.” As Wikipedia adds:
According to the Hayfield Kinder Trespass Group website, this act of civil disobedience was one of the most successful in British history. It arguably led to the passage of the National Parks legislation in 1949. The Pennine Way and other long-distance footpaths were established. Walkers’ rights to travel through common land and open country were protected by the CROW Act of 2000. Though controversial when it occurred, it has been interpreted as the embodiment of “working class struggle for the right to roam versus the rights of the wealthy to have exclusive use of moorlands for grouse shooting.”
On this day in 1953, Queen Elizabeth II knighted Winston Churchill, and in 1990 the Hubble Space Telescope was launched from the Space Shuttle Discovery.
Notables born on April 24 include John Graunt (1620), Anthony Trollope (1815), Justin Wilson (1914, I gare-un-tee!), Shirley MacLaine (1934; 85 today), and Richard M. Daley and Barbra Steisand (both 1942).
Those who died on April 24 include Daniel Defoe (1731), Willa Cather (1947), Bud Abbott (1974), Estée Lauder (2004), and Robert Pirsig (2017). Pirsig is of course famous for writing Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance: An Inquiry into Values (1974), a book I read at the time but didn’t find engrossing. But it was wildly popular, and almost a philosophical handbook for many of my generation. I wonder how it would fare if I reread it. Probably even worse!
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is celebrating the warmer weather by staying out all night, but she’s not quite convinced that Spring is here to stay:
Hili: Let’s hope there won’t be another frost.A: Keep your paws crossed.
Hili: Żeby tylko nie przyszedł mróz.
Ja: Skrzyżuj łapki.
A meme posted by reader Gayle Ferguson. WORD!
A tweet from reader Barry (also sent by Matthew). This is big time cat failure:
Tweets from Grania: The origin of the frowny-face emoticon:
Epic flatulence battles in Japanese art? Well, live and learn:
Unbelievable: a cat cited repeatedly for TRESPASSING!
And First-Amendment attorney Ken White’s lawyerly response to Miska’s malfeasance:
Sam Harris takes the mickey out of Twitter. “Jack” is Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
This is apparently true, and I’m glad I shaved my beard off in about 1984:
Tweets from Matthew. The first shows a gigantic Auckland tree weta (cricket) from New Zealand. I saw two of these monsters when I visited there two years ago:
Matthew calls this a “fun factoid,” which it is:
What the bloody hell is this instrument? It’s real, and there are four playable ones still in existence. I’ve put the video linked to this tweet at the bottom; be sure to watch it.
Are there any octobasse players left on the planet?
In the UK Pigs in Blankets are wrapped in bacon, not pastry.
If you throw away the sausage filling and just eat the (bacon) wrapping, they’re quite edible…
Back in the day, my mother always referred to stuffed cabbage as “pigs in a blanket” despite the fact that there was no pork involved in their making. Haven’t come across anyone else who calls them that.
On a semi-related note, I always loved watching Justin Wilson’s cooking show! He was a funny guy and the food was damn good, too!
The night – eight linkage occurs also in Latin as nox (plural noctes) – octo. Most European language were influenced to a greater or lesser extent by Latin, so this in not surprising.
Neighborhood I grew up in, “pigs-in-a-blanket” meant stuffed cabbages. First time I learned they meant this other thing, I was in college, and had gone back to my kinda WASP-y girlfriend’s hometown, to spend the weekend meeting her even more kinda WASP-y parents.
They threw a “cocktail party” so some neighbors and friends could come meet their daughter’s college boyfriend. (In my old neighborhood, we didn’t have “cocktail parties”; people would stop by in the summer to have a beer with my folks sitting on the stoop.) Anyway, at the party, the girlfriend’s mom (who was always very sweet to me) walked by with a platter and asked me would I like to try some “pigs-in-a-blanket.”
I looked down at the platter, and it was full of little wienies wrapped in Pillsbury dough. Took me a beat or two to figure out what was what, but then I smiled, said sure and thanks, grabbed one, and tossed it down my gullet. It was ok, but stuffed cabbages, they ain’t.
I could have classified as a WASA, substituting atheist for that P word. But no blanketed pigs.
Actually the largest library in the world is the British Library
The Montreal Symphony has an octobass and uses it occasionally.
https://www.osm.ca/en/octobass/
I think the octobass is a fascinating idea. I wonder if music is written for it, or if it is simply added in to existing music.
The cat failure made think about free will. Where’s the “control”? And we’re like them.