Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Hump Day again: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, and it’s National Pigs-in-a-Blanket day. If you don’t know this passé American snack, here’s what it is. It’s okay, but just.

It’s also World Day for Laboratory Animals, honoring those creatures who gave their lives and still do—often unnecessarily—in scientific research. Here’s a monument at the University in St. Petersburg to the many cats who died as research animals; I photographed it in July of 2011, but shouldn’t have been smiling.

On this day in 1704, the first regularly issued newspaper in America (still a British colony) was published: The Boston News-Letter. On April 24, 1800, the U.S. Library of Congress was established by a bill signed by President John Adams; it began as a resource for Congress but now is a repository for all books—probably the largest library in the world.

On April 24, 1913, the lovely Woolworth Building in New York City was opened. 792 feet (241 m) high, it was the world’s tallest building from 1913 to 1930:

This is above my pay grade, so I’ll just quote Wikipedia. On this day in 1914, “The Franck–Hertz experiment, a pillar of quantum mechanics, is presented to the German Physical Society.” Perhaps readers can explain. And just two years later, the Worst Journey in the World began as Ernest Shackleton and five of his men, surviving a wrecked ship on the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition, launched a lifeboat from Elephant Island, where the rest of the Endurance‘s crew remained, on a trip to seek rescue. On May 20 the six men made it to safety (a whaling station) on South Georgia Island, and returned to Elephant Island to rescue the men (all of whom survived) on August 30. It was truly an endeavor at the limits of human endurance.

On this day in 1932, and I’ll quote Wikipedia again as the incident isn’t well known, “Benny Rothman leads the mass trespass of Kinder Scout, leading to substantial legal reforms in the United Kingdom.” As Wikipedia adds:

According to the Hayfield Kinder Trespass Group website, this act of civil disobedience was one of the most successful in British history. It arguably led to the passage of the National Parks legislation in 1949. The Pennine Way and other long-distance footpaths were established. Walkers’ rights to travel through common land and open country were protected by the CROW Act of 2000. Though controversial when it occurred, it has been interpreted as the embodiment of “working class struggle for the right to roam versus the rights of the wealthy to have exclusive use of moorlands for grouse shooting.”

On this day in 1953, Queen Elizabeth II knighted Winston Churchill, and in 1990 the Hubble Space Telescope was launched from the Space Shuttle Discovery.

Notables born on April 24 include John Graunt (1620), Anthony Trollope (1815), Justin Wilson (1914, I gare-un-tee!), Shirley MacLaine (1934; 85 today), and Richard M. Daley and Barbra Steisand (both 1942).

Those who died on April 24 include Daniel Defoe (1731), Willa Cather (1947), Bud Abbott (1974), Estée Lauder (2004), and Robert Pirsig (2017). Pirsig is of course famous for writing Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance: An Inquiry into Values (1974), a book I read at the time but didn’t find engrossing. But it was wildly popular, and almost a philosophical handbook for many of my generation. I wonder how it would fare if I reread it. Probably even worse!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is celebrating the warmer weather by staying out all night, but she’s not quite convinced that Spring is here to stay:

Hili: Let’s hope there won’t be another frost. A: Keep your paws crossed.

In Polish:

Hili: Żeby tylko nie przyszedł mróz.

Ja: Skrzyżuj łapki.

A meme posted by reader Gayle Ferguson. WORD!

A tweet from reader Barry (also sent by Matthew). This is big time cat failure:

"WHAT THE FUCK?" "dunno, mate, i didn't hear anything" pic.twitter.com/Ly6LUwmQxJ — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) April 23, 2019

Tweets from Grania: The origin of the frowny-face emoticon:

Someone said this is the 😠 emoji omg pic.twitter.com/Pdx67A49MI — 🐱 (@videocats) April 23, 2019

Epic flatulence battles in Japanese art? Well, live and learn:

“He-Gassen" (fart contest) is a Japanese scroll from the Edo period (1603–1868) depicting epic battles of flatulence pic.twitter.com/KC4GRadFhV — 41 Strange (@41Strange) April 23, 2019

Unbelievable: a cat cited repeatedly for TRESPASSING!

Think crime is bad in Seattle? King County has assigned at least four prosecutors to go after Miska, a domestic brown tabby, accused of trespassing. Read more about Bellevue’s most persecuted feline: https://t.co/0SmKBiZiwc pic.twitter.com/JTSDlol8K8 — Jeff Albertson (@Jeff_Albertson) April 23, 2019

And First-Amendment attorney Ken White’s lawyerly response to Miska’s malfeasance:

Me: Your Honor, my client is innocent — there is NO evidence that she has ever . . . . Cat client: [does whatever it's accused of in front of judge because she doesn't care] Me: Could you … you could possibly not…https://t.co/CetEgxziSs — BigLoganActHat (@Popehat) April 23, 2019

Sam Harris takes the mickey out of Twitter. “Jack” is Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

I think @jack should delete all of Twitter, leaving behind a final tweet: "Sorry this didn't work out, people. Now go enjoy your lives." You'd win the Nobel Peace Prize, Jack. And you'd deserve it. — Sam Harris (@SamHarrisOrg) April 21, 2019

This is apparently true, and I’m glad I shaved my beard off in about 1984:

Men’s beards contain more pathogenic bacteria than dogs’ fur does. — Quite Interesting (@qikipedia) April 23, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. The first shows a gigantic Auckland tree weta (cricket) from New Zealand. I saw two of these monsters when I visited there two years ago:

Male Hemideina thoracica, tree wētā, emerges from his exoskeleton as an adult. He'll hang here until he sheds the exoskeleton entirely, and then remain protected while he's soft and vulnerable. Eventually he'll harden up and darken in colour. Waitomo, NZ pic.twitter.com/sAWvLoQ4ru — Erin Powell (@erincpow) April 23, 2019

Matthew calls this a “fun factoid,” which it is:

Language fact: the word for “night” in many languages is just a derivation of “n + 8”. 🇬🇧: n + (e)ight = night

🇫🇷: n + (h)uit = nuit

🇩🇪: n + acht = nacht

🇮🇹: n + otto = notte

🇪🇸: n + ocho = noche

🇵🇹: n + oito = noite

🇮🇪: n + ocht = anocht (tonight) — Cormac Mac Réamainn (@cormac_redmond) April 22, 2019

What the bloody hell is this instrument? It’s real, and there are four playable ones still in existence. I’ve put the video linked to this tweet at the bottom; be sure to watch it.

The massive, magnificent but very rare Octobasse, invented in 1850 ~ the musician must stand on a platform and its lowest notes are barely audible. Ideal whenever you need a low-end rumble. Hear it being played at https://t.co/92Uum9KorH pic.twitter.com/T5mZ5S3Zju — Journal of Art in Society (@artinsociety) April 23, 2019

Are there any octobasse players left on the planet?