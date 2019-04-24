Reader Mark Sturtevant has another great batch of arthropod photos. I’ve indented his notes. Be sure to see the vestigial legs of the butterfly in the last two photos. I had no idea that some species had vestigial legs!

Here are pictures of arthropods taken during the winter and early spring of last year. A snowy winter day might not be considered a time for arthropods to become active outdoors, but various species are out and about even when there is snow. One well known example are the tiny (tiny!!) black springtails that gather around tree trunks and exposed rocks during the latter half of winter. Springtails are a group of small arthropods that are not considered true insects even though they have six legs and antennae. They can jump with a muscular extension from near the rear of their abdomen. I presume the species that is shown is Hypogastrura harveyi. These can gather in the high thousands, peppering the snow in their numbers as can be seen in the associated link. My highest power lens was pushed toward its limit to take these pictures since these little critters are less than a millimeter long. Hard to find in the viewfinder too!

The next two pictures represent some of the insects that can also be seen during the winter or early spring. First is a sawfly (which is a kind of wasp) Dolerus unicolor, and next is a caddisfly. I have no idea of the species, but caddisflies are in the order Trichoptera (meaning “hairy wing”), and they are a sister group to the “scaly wing” Lepidoptera (the butterflies and moths). Their similarity to moths is pretty clear. Caddisfly larvae are also pretty similar to caterpillars, but they are usually aquatic. Most larvae in this order build a shelter out of twigs or sand grains, and they crawl around carrying this shelter with them. Some examples are here.

Anyway, different species emerge as adults at different times of the year, and they often swarm near water. Well before leaves were really coming out last spring, a local river had many hundreds, perhaps thousands of these insects fitting about on the branches of trees that overhung the river. Every twig was festooned with them. I was not completely happy with the pictures, so I came back within the week for another attempt. But because these insects are notoriously short-lived as adults, by then they had all vanished.

Before the main photography season begins in earnest I like to practice by visiting a local butterfly house. The final pictures were from one of these visits. The first is of a blue morpho (Morpho peleides), which is generally regarded as the star of most butterfly houses. They attract a lot of attention since they are among the largest butterflies in the world and they flash iridescent blue wings when in flight. They are good at disappearing when at rest since then they usually hold their wings tightly closed. This one was feeding from a rotten banana that was set out for the butterflies.