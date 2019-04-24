Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ tolerance

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “sultan”, refers to the Sultan of Brunei’s new sharia-ish decision to allow stoning to death of gays. The strip was emailed with this message and a link to an article:

Yet again, the facts mean it is not necessary to write a joke. Just state the fact. Yes, it’s another fact joke! I just wish it was funny.

This is a pretty good strip that underlines the hypocrisy of religious fascism. And Brunei’s defense of its new laws would be funny it it weren’t so horrible. The country does really ask for “tolerance, respect, and understanding” for their barbarism! From the Guardian:

Brunei has written to the European parliament defending its decision to start imposing death by stoning as a punishment for gay sex, claiming convictions will be rare as it requires two men of “high moral standing and piety” to be witnesses. In a four-page letter to MEPs, the kingdom’s mission to the EU called for “tolerance, respect and understanding” with regard to the country’s desire to preserve its traditional values and “family lineage”. The new penal code, which also provides for the amputation of thieves and whipping of people wearing clothes associated with the opposite sex, was brought in on 3 April, despite international condemnation.

If convictions are that rare, and the practice denounced as barbaric by all rational people, why have it in the first place?