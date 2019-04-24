Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ tolerance

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “sultan”, refers to the Sultan of Brunei’s new sharia-ish decision to allow stoning to death of gays. The strip was emailed with this message and a link to an article:
Yet again, the facts mean it is not necessary to write a joke. Just state the fact. Yes, it’s another fact joke! I just wish it was funny.
This is a pretty good strip that underlines the hypocrisy of religious fascism. And Brunei’s defense of its new laws would be funny it it weren’t so horrible. The country does really ask for “tolerance, respect, and understanding” for their barbarism! From the Guardian:
Brunei has written to the European parliament defending its decision to start imposing death by stoning as a punishment for gay sex, claiming convictions will be rare as it requires two men of “high moral standing and piety” to be witnesses.
In a four-page letter to MEPs, the kingdom’s mission to the EU called for “tolerance, respect and understanding” with regard to the country’s desire to preserve its traditional values and “family lineage”.
The new penal code, which also provides for the amputation of thieves and whipping of people wearing clothes associated with the opposite sex, was brought in on 3 April, despite international condemnation.
If convictions are that rare, and the practice denounced as barbaric by all rational people, why have it in the first place?
sub
‘claiming convictions will be rare as it requires two men of “high moral standing and piety” to be witnesses.’
Yeah, like, so we’re going to be barbaric, but we’re not going to do it very often, because we’re not very good at enforcing the law, so that’s okay.
I’ve rarely seen a more pathetic argument.
cr
I have an old school friend from Brunei who posted a video ‘defending’ the law. Her point was that no one would be prospected under it, unless they were having the gay sex in public. She ended it with ‘have some decency, people’ and I think the irony was lost on her.
Irony and religion often make hilariously bad bedfellows. Rather like Jesus and Mo, come to think of it.
Since you have your friend’s email address, can’t you auto-forward her each new J’n’M ? It’ll do her brain good.
“convictions will be rare as it requires two men of “high moral standing and piety” to be witnesses.
How many people that would have been regarded as men of “high moral standing and piety” have turned out to be baby raping hypocrites of the highest order.
This apart from the barbaric idiocy of this vile religion.
The religions alluded to above are also vile.
But torturing people to death, for anything let alone for nothing is truly barbaric.
Such is the company we USians keep by clinging to capital punishment.
These people know how to reach the highest level of irony. Tolerance with us while we beat these people to death.
Good strip. It’s always amusing to see how the religious can defend the indefensible.
The strip highlights what counts as tolerance in the dogma of the Cult of the Woke (COW). No doubt exposing this atrocity and linking it to the scriptures of Islam will be denounced as “Islamophobia” and intolerance.