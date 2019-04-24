Baby bears cross the road

A mother bear gets two distressed cubs to cross the road.  Things to note:

  1. FOUR cubs! That’s a lot; I thought the median number was about two.
  2. Note the babies’ squalling, which is incredibly cute.
  3. The babies appear to be following either the mother’s scent or the mother’s tracks
  4. I love the way the mother lures the cubs: she pretends to run away so that the cubs will follow her, but then comes back when they don’t follow. She does this several times.
  5. Cubs don’t seem to like roads.

Bears are awesome.

Credits: Occurred on April 9, 2019 / Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, USA. Credit: FB/EnteringCadesCove

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on April 24, 2019 at 2:45 pm and filed under animal behavior, heartwarmers, mammals. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

8 Comments

  1. merilee
    Posted April 24, 2019 at 3:03 pm | Permalink

    Very cute! You’d think that Momma would just scruff them one at a time, We saw something similar on a back road in Bugaboo Provincial Park in eastern British Columbia. There were only two cubs and Momma growled at us when we stopped our car (glad I was IN a car),

    Reply
  2. loren russell
    Posted April 24, 2019 at 3:05 pm | Permalink

    Certainly reinforces the meme that bears have horrible vision [or visual processing].

    Reply
  3. JezGrove
    Posted April 24, 2019 at 3:22 pm | Permalink

    Luckily it was a quiet road.

    Reply
  4. Randall Schenck
    Posted April 24, 2019 at 3:24 pm | Permalink

    It’s an age old question, why did the bear cross the road? Or was the question, why did they put this road through my home?

    Reply
  5. Desnes Diev
    Posted April 24, 2019 at 3:48 pm | Permalink

    I wonder if the cubs would act like that on a dry road. It is possible that they are disturbed by the reflection of water on asphalt which gives the road a not-usual, river-like aspect. They seem more confident when walking on the white lines.

    Reply
  6. Roger
    Posted April 24, 2019 at 4:00 pm | Permalink

    Bears scare the hell out of me more than dogs do.

    Reply
  7. W.T. Effingham
    Posted April 24, 2019 at 4:06 pm | Permalink

    Momma bear appeared to be pacing herself and allowing the straggler to benefit from its siblings’ behaviors. If a vehicle approaches quickly, it would not surprise me to see Momma bear give an impromptu tumbling lesson.

    Reply
  8. Jonathan Dore
    Posted April 24, 2019 at 4:41 pm | Permalink

    The white lines were quite compelling for the second cub; it couldn’t seem to get past them.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: