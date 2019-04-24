Baby bears cross the road

A mother bear gets two distressed cubs to cross the road. Things to note:
- FOUR cubs! That’s a lot; I thought the median number was about two.
- Note the babies’ squalling, which is incredibly cute.
- The babies appear to be following either the mother’s scent or the mother’s tracks
- I love the way the mother lures the cubs: she pretends to run away so that the cubs will follow her, but then comes back when they don’t follow. She does this several times.
- Cubs don’t seem to like roads.
Bears are awesome.
Credits: Occurred on April 9, 2019 / Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, USA. Credit: FB/EnteringCadesCove
Very cute! You’d think that Momma would just scruff them one at a time, We saw something similar on a back road in Bugaboo Provincial Park in eastern British Columbia. There were only two cubs and Momma growled at us when we stopped our car (glad I was IN a car),
Certainly reinforces the meme that bears have horrible vision [or visual processing].
Luckily it was a quiet road.
It’s an age old question, why did the bear cross the road? Or was the question, why did they put this road through my home?
I wonder if the cubs would act like that on a dry road. It is possible that they are disturbed by the reflection of water on asphalt which gives the road a not-usual, river-like aspect. They seem more confident when walking on the white lines.
Bears scare the hell out of me more than dogs do.
Momma bear appeared to be pacing herself and allowing the straggler to benefit from its siblings’ behaviors. If a vehicle approaches quickly, it would not surprise me to see Momma bear give an impromptu tumbling lesson.
The white lines were quite compelling for the second cub; it couldn’t seem to get past them.