Baby bears cross the road

FOUR cubs! That’s a lot; I thought the median number was about two. Note the babies’ squalling, which is incredibly cute. The babies appear to be following either the mother’s scent or the mother’s tracks I love the way the mother lures the cubs: she pretends to run away so that the cubs will follow her, but then comes back when they don’t follow. She does this several times. Cubs don’t seem to like roads.

Bears are awesome.

Credits: Occurred on April 9, 2019 / Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, USA. Credit: FB/EnteringCadesCove