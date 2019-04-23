Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s now Tuesday, April 23, 2019 (except across the International Date Line), and National Picnic Day, a holiday better set in Summer. It’s also International Pixel-Stained Technopeasant Day (look it up). And in England it’s St. George’s Day, honoring the day he is supposed to have died in 303 AD. He is, of course, supposed to have slain a dragon that demanded human sacrifices: here’s a famous painting of the killing by Raphael (ca. 1505):
On this day in 1635, one year before Harvard College was founded, the first public school in the U.S., Boston Latin School, was founded in the eponymous city. As Wikipedia reports for April 23, “1914 – First baseball game at Wrigley Field, then known as Weeghman Park, in Chicago. But for April 20 Wikipedia says this:
- 1916 – The Chicago Cubs play their first game at Weeghman Park (currently Wrigley Field), defeating the Cincinnati Reds 7–6 in 11 innings.
Okay, Wikipedia, which the hell is it?
On this day in 1927, Cardiff City defeated Arsenal in the FA Cup Final, which is the only time that cup wasn’t won by an England-based team. On this day in 1945, as the Russians closed in on the Führerbunker, Hitler’s designated successor Hermann Göring sent him a telegram asking permission to take over leadership of the Reich. Bormann and Goebbels, however, told Hitler to decline as the telegram was treasonous.
A black day in food history: it was on this day in 1985 that Coca-Cola changed its formula and released “New Coke.” Although taste tests showed that most people preferred New Coke to both Old Coke and Pepsi, the nostalgia for Old Coke caused a backlash, and New Coke was deep-sixed.
A banner day in Internet history: it was on April 23, 2005, that the very first YouTube video was released by user “jawed”. It was called, ungrammatically, “Me at the zoo“, and is still up. I’ve put it below. Wikipedia adds this:
The Los Angeles Times explains that “as the first video uploaded to YouTube, it played a pivotal role in fundamentally altering how people consumed media and helped usher in a golden era of the 60-second video.” The Observer describes its production quality as “poor”. As of April 22, 2019, the video is still active on YouTube and has received more than 66 million views, 1.8 million likes, 69 thousand dislikes, and over 2.2 million comments.
Behold: “Me at the zoo”:
Notables born on this day include Stephen A. Douglas (1813), evolutionary ecologist E. B. Ford (1901), Warren Spahn (1921), J. P. Donleavy (1926), Shirley Temple (1928), Roy Orbison (1936), Michael Moore (1954), Timothy McVeigh (1968), John Oliver (1977) and Dev Patel (1990).
Those who died on April 23 include Saint George (303, see above), Æthelred the Unready (1016), Boris Godunov (1605), William Shakespeare (1616), William Wordsworth (1850), Rupert Brooke (1915), Sam Ervin (1985), Satyajit Ray (1992), Howard Cosell (1995), and David Halberstam (2007).
You either love Ray’s films or find them boring. I’m in the former class. Here’s a short (12-minute) film he made for PBS and Esso in 1964, called “Two“. The YouTube notes are below (click on the link in the previous sentence to see the Wikipedia entry):
Asked to write and direct the film in English, Ray opted instead to make a film without words. The result is a poignant fable of friendship and rivalry. As he did for many of his films, Ray composed the music for the film, including the haunting tune played on the flute.
However, I see no “friendship” in the film, just rivalry.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili appears to be dilating on the conservation of matter:
Hili: Nothing disappears in nature.A: Apparently.Hili: But some things are eaten.
Hili: Nic w przyrodzie nie ginie.
Ja: Podobno.
Hili: Ale niektóre rzeczy są zjedzone.
Shoot me now, but I enjoyed this little kid imitating AOC, even if it was scripted:
Reader Nilou, who has a penchant for ravens, sent this, noting that Queen Elizabeth turned 93 two days ago. Poor Prince Charles will never get a shot at being King!
From reader Gethyn. I would have had no idea that there was a Rickroll in a student paper on Feynman. Give this student an “A”!
From reader Barry, who says that “This dog represents the wealthy under Trump’s tax plan.”
Tweets from Grania. I think this first one is real. Be sure to read the comments on the thread:
I may have posted this before, but it’s worth seeing twice. Look at that magnificent plume of a tail!
These are the most awesome Peep imitations I’ve ever seen. I’d kill for a box of these: they’re all screwed up!
Tweets from Matthew. I’d love to see this cheesy movie. “No sex in space!”
Okay, it’s a bad pun, but it’s worth seeing once:
This is going to happen with my hen, who’s nesting on the third floor overlooking the pond, but I’m sure I’ll miss the Big Leap. I need a DuckCam!
I’m hoping this doesn’t embed. In honor of St Georges day here is our host’s favorite historian on the subject:
It’s okay; I don’t mind some embedding from time to time. I have purchased unlimited bandwidth from WordPress anyway. . .
Cunk is fantastic, as always.
Bandwidth wouldn’t be an issue anyway. When a video is embedded in a WordPress comment, all that comes from your website is a URL to the video, in this case:
https://player.vimeo.com/video/325334538
The browser on the reader’s PC fetches the thumbnail and the video stream from the referenced site, in this case Vimeo.
As a matter of fact, I thought the anti-embedding rool, was more about infesting the comment thread with thumbnail images that you have to scroll past.
Bandwidth issue or not, you managed to do what I tried to do – put in the url without embedding the video.
I just pasted in the url and when I hit post the message looked like yours. When it posted the video was embedded. What did I do wrong? (Or is this a browser/OS thing. Mac/Safari at this end.)
If you just put the URL in, WordPress “helpfully” turns it into an embedded video. What I do is use the HTML <a> tag.
In this case I made both the href and the description the URL. Normally I would put some English words in the description.
Now I know how to make < and > I can write it out exactly. If “THEURL” is http : something, write:
<a href=”THEURL” >some description <a>
Oops got that wrong:
<a href=”THEURL” >some description</a>
Forgot the / in the closing tag.
WordPress is just so user friendly that it takes effort to not embed things. I’m sure there is more than one way to avoid it. I usually just use an “a href”, for example
The rel=”nofollow” is not necessary. It specifies that the link does not affect the search engine ranking of the target. I use it when I want to reference something I do not agree with and would rather not help the target become more popular.
Many people have noted that if you leave out the https:// the target will not embed and WordPress will insert a clickable link to the target with the https:// added back in. That’s a bit quicker, but I’ve never tried it.
For me, Satyajit Ray (whom I once had the honor of meeting for an impromtu interview) is one of the supreme artists of the 20th Century in any medium.
Among his wonderful films are “Pather Panchali”, “Aparajito”, “The World Of Apu” (The Apu Trilogy), “Charulata” (AKA “The Lonely Wife”), “Days And Nights In The Forest”, “The Music Room”, and “Distant Thunder”, to name just a few.
He was an incisive social critic as well as a passionate lyricist of childhood, love, loneliness, and so many other facets of this ambiguous thing we call life.
I can still recall the pang I felt upon hearing of death, and I hope more people will check out his wondrous body of work. Those who haven’t experienced it but can get on his wavelength have a rich experience awaiting them. So do those who regularly revisit his achievements.
I don’t see why “Me at the Zoo” is ungrammatical — especially the title is understood to be preceded by the introductory phrase “(a video of) me at the zoo.” Under what construction would “I at the zoo” be more grammatical?
I have a vague recollection of a discussion in this space some time ago on a similar issue, prompted by some notable person posting a similarly labeled selfie.
You beat me to it, Ken😬
Let’s clear up the confusion about Weeghman Park. On April 23, 1914, the Chicago Federals of the Federal league played the first major league game there. On April 20, 1916, the Chicago Cubs played their first game at the field as a member of the National League.
https://www.chicagotribune.com/sports/baseball/cubs/ct-weeghman-park-opens-archive-20160419-story.html
https://www.mlb.com/cubs/ballpark/information/history
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1914_Chicago_Federals_season
So that’s what a Rickroll is. I suspect that having popup blockers and previously a junkbuster filter has protected me in the past.
Some people might quibble over Fahrenheit Flint Moore’s “Notable” vs “Notorious” classification, but I doubt that the “Notorious” person next on the list really deserves his name repeating. For some, “unpersoning” is an appropriate memorial. Unless you’re actually doing a paper on domestic terrorism.
Technically, it is not a rick-roll, it’s a clever acrostic using the lyrics of the Rick Astley song used in a rick-roll. It would have been a rick-roll if clicking on the link took you to the video instead of to the Tweet.
Explanation of rick-rolling here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rickrolling.
Some of us learned to not click on the link, but to mouse-over and read the link’s actual value from the status bar. And only then to click on the link.
Wasn’t there a news item this week about the number of people using “123456” as their password? And essentially the same story every damned fortnight for the last 25 years. And the same chorus of “[SIGH]” from everyone who has had to clear up the debris of a virus-riddled hard drive in the last 30-odd years. What is that sound I hear? It’s the sound of IT Admins beating their way, head first, through granite mountains. Shoulder-to-shoulder parallel, not in a FIFO pipeline.
The BBC covered the password thing here
https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/48002968
That paper with the Rickroll may not be very good overall, but I’d give it an A even if its writing was at the level of a UNC football player.
St. George is so saintly that his first name is literally St. It don’t get more saintly than that folks.
A typo: the student paper on Feynman is actually about Neils Bohr.
Proof the paper was about Einstein.
That turned out to be an unexpectedly interesting link.
“MOON ZERO TWO” — looks to be a possible Ed Wood hommage.
Also on this day in history, a bit over an hour ago, the World Snooker Championship saw it’s first ever amateur contender go through to the second round by defeating the 5-times world champion. Which is a pretty notable event in any “mature” sport with several generations of professionalism.