Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s now Tuesday, April 23, 2019 (except across the International Date Line), and National Picnic Day, a holiday better set in Summer. It’s also International Pixel-Stained Technopeasant Day (look it up). And in England it’s St. George’s Day, honoring the day he is supposed to have died in 303 AD. He is, of course, supposed to have slain a dragon that demanded human sacrifices: here’s a famous painting of the killing by Raphael (ca. 1505):

On this day in 1635, one year before Harvard College was founded, the first public school in the U.S., Boston Latin School, was founded in the eponymous city. As Wikipedia reports for April 23, “1914 – First baseball game at Wrigley Field, then known as Weeghman Park, in Chicago. But for April 20 Wikipedia says this:

1916 – The Chicago Cubs play their first game at Weeghman Park (currently Wrigley Field), defeating the Cincinnati Reds 7–6 in 11 innings.

Okay, Wikipedia, which the hell is it?

On this day in 1927, Cardiff City defeated Arsenal in the FA Cup Final, which is the only time that cup wasn’t won by an England-based team. On this day in 1945, as the Russians closed in on the Führerbunker, Hitler’s designated successor Hermann Göring sent him a telegram asking permission to take over leadership of the Reich. Bormann and Goebbels, however, told Hitler to decline as the telegram was treasonous.

A black day in food history: it was on this day in 1985 that Coca-Cola changed its formula and released “New Coke.” Although taste tests showed that most people preferred New Coke to both Old Coke and Pepsi, the nostalgia for Old Coke caused a backlash, and New Coke was deep-sixed.

A banner day in Internet history: it was on April 23, 2005, that the very first YouTube video was released by user “jawed”. It was called, ungrammatically, “Me at the zoo“, and is still up. I’ve put it below. Wikipedia adds this:

The Los Angeles Times explains that “as the first video uploaded to YouTube, it played a pivotal role in fundamentally altering how people consumed media and helped usher in a golden era of the 60-second video.” The Observer describes its production quality as “poor”. As of April 22, 2019, the video is still active on YouTube and has received more than 66 million views, 1.8 million likes, 69 thousand dislikes, and over 2.2 million comments.

Behold: “Me at the zoo”:

Notables born on this day include Stephen A. Douglas (1813), evolutionary ecologist E. B. Ford (1901), Warren Spahn (1921), J. P. Donleavy (1926), Shirley Temple (1928), Roy Orbison (1936), Michael Moore (1954), Timothy McVeigh (1968), John Oliver (1977) and Dev Patel (1990).

Those who died on April 23 include Saint George (303, see above), Æthelred the Unready (1016), Boris Godunov (1605), William Shakespeare (1616), William Wordsworth (1850), Rupert Brooke (1915), Sam Ervin (1985), Satyajit Ray (1992), Howard Cosell (1995), and David Halberstam (2007).

You either love Ray’s films or find them boring. I’m in the former class. Here’s a short (12-minute) film he made for PBS and Esso in 1964, called “Two“. The YouTube notes are below (click on the link in the previous sentence to see the Wikipedia entry):

Asked to write and direct the film in English, Ray opted instead to make a film without words. The result is a poignant fable of friendship and rivalry. As he did for many of his films, Ray composed the music for the film, including the haunting tune played on the flute.

However, I see no “friendship” in the film, just rivalry.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili appears to be dilating on the conservation of matter:

Hili: Nothing disappears in nature. A: Apparently. Hili: But some things are eaten.

In Polish:

Hili: Nic w przyrodzie nie ginie.

Ja: Podobno.

Hili: Ale niektóre rzeczy są zjedzone.

Shoot me now, but I enjoyed this little kid imitating AOC, even if it was scripted:

This sweet, adorable, 8yo actress is not only much cuter than the real #AlexandriaOcasioCortez but she’s also already much smarter too. I asked her to do this video because when #AOC is talking this is what we’re all thinking. We’re better off with this sweetheart in Congress. pic.twitter.com/QybovhN8WZ — SickenTirade (@SICKENLAW) April 18, 2019

Reader Nilou, who has a penchant for ravens, sent this, noting that Queen Elizabeth turned 93 two days ago. Poor Prince Charles will never get a shot at being King!

A very happy birthday to #QueensBirthday from the Tower Ravens. Quoth HM for evermore pic.twitter.com/3GCH8f9P42 — Ravenmaster (@ravenmaster1) April 21, 2019

From reader Gethyn. I would have had no idea that there was a Rickroll in a student paper on Feynman. Give this student an “A”!

From reader Barry, who says that “This dog represents the wealthy under Trump’s tax plan.”

this is the face of betrayal

(jaxandtuna IG) pic.twitter.com/7bUp7ilaj5 — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) April 19, 2019

Tweets from Grania. I think this first one is real. Be sure to read the comments on the thread:

I think Christian Life International should have a word with their logo designer. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/VL391pge5k — Captain Bumfry: The Laughing Psycho (@CBumfry) April 21, 2019

I may have posted this before, but it’s worth seeing twice. Look at that magnificent plume of a tail!

These are the most awesome Peep imitations I’ve ever seen. I’d kill for a box of these: they’re all screwed up!

Tweets from Matthew. I’d love to see this cheesy movie. “No sex in space!”

The awesome trailer for MOON ZERO TWO, 1969. pic.twitter.com/aBvCfBfiFu — Humanoid History (@HumanoidHistory) April 21, 2019

Okay, it’s a bad pun, but it’s worth seeing once:

This is going to happen with my hen, who’s nesting on the third floor overlooking the pond, but I’m sure I’ll miss the Big Leap. I need a DuckCam!

Seeing as it's Easter weekend we HAD to re-share THIS! Mandarian ducklings jumping from their nest STILL might be the cutest thing we've ever seen 😍 🦆🐥#Throwback #Easter #Springwatch pic.twitter.com/AWSDaMJSus — BBC Springwatch (@BBCSpringwatch) April 21, 2019