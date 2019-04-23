Tuesday: Duck report

As usual, a lot is happening at Botany Pond. As I reported yesterday, I’ve located the nest of a hen, on a window ledge three floors up on a building overlooking the pond. The hen sits on her eggs (I have no idea how many) all day, making rare forays to the water for food and drink. She flew down to me yesterday when three drakes were in the pond, and they immediately jumped her, forcing her to fly to the smaller, connected pond. After she departed the drakes got into a huge three-duck tussle. Hens will do that! But this is why I worry about the drakes.

When I got her off by herself, keeping the pugnacious drakes out of the smaller pond, I managed to feed her some corn and duck chow. A closer look suggested that this hen, who is the one roosting on the building, is not Honey (see below). I suspect, though, that Honey is nesting at another site, giving rise to the frightening possibility that we may have two broods of ducklings in the pond at once. The mind quails!

And I’m also worried that these horny and quarrelsome drakes may disturb the female when she brings her babies to the pond, so I’ve been trying to drive them away (save Gregory Peck, the dominant male) with my Super Soaker. It doesn’t work very well. They do fly away, but they come back in an hour.

Here’s the females, who needs a name, in the pond.

Her bill doesn’t look at all like Honey’s: too much black color. But I haven’t yet gotten a close look or a good picture of her.

I like the almost psychedelic patterns formed by the water of the Pond. Here’s the Yet Unnamed Hen nomming some duck chow.

Yesterday afternoon I went up to the third floor of the building next to the pond, hoping to see the hen on her nest from the inside. And I certainly did; she was right there, sitting quietly on her eggs and not obviously disturbed by my presence. It’s a very large nest made of twigs and leaves, and she’s lined the whole thing with feathers that she’s plucked from her breast. Seeing that made me almost tear up: such a good mother!

I’d like to leave her some food and water, as she was panting again, but I dare not open the window and screen lest I disturb her.

Here’s a video of her on the nest; you can see her panting a bit at the beginning.

You go, mom!