Reader Kurt Helf said that he’s in Jamaica now and “loving the birds and lizards I’m seeing.” Speaking of seeing lizards, Kurt sent this photo and asked readers to spot the lizard. Can you see it? Answer at 1:15 p.m. Chicago time.
It’s in the genus Anolis, but I doubt that will help you. Click the picture to enlarge.
I’d call this one “medium hard.”
I think I see it, but my confidence level is not high.
There is a really nice ‘CaribHerp’ website here
http://www.caribherp.org/index.php?il=Jamaica&so=class,%20ord,%20subord,%20family,%20species&vw=y&dd=n&mob=y
A medium lizard? Who is it channelling?!
Are you sure it’s not a half lizard? Or is it anole?!
Sorry!
😉
I spotted many, many green leaves…some look like houseplants I’ve had.
Medium hard? I have not yet seen it.