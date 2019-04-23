Spot the lizard!

Reader Kurt Helf said that he’s in Jamaica now and “loving the birds and lizards I’m seeing.” Speaking of seeing lizards, Kurt sent this photo and asked readers to spot the lizard. Can you see it? Answer at 1:15 p.m. Chicago time.

It’s in the genus Anolis, but I doubt that will help you.  Click the picture to enlarge.

I’d call this one “medium hard.”

5 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Posted April 23, 2019 at 12:02 pm | Permalink

    I think I see it, but my confidence level is not high.

    Reply
  2. Dominic
    Posted April 23, 2019 at 12:29 pm | Permalink

    A medium lizard? Who is it channelling?!

    Are you sure it’s not a half lizard? Or is it anole?!

    Sorry!
    😉

    Reply
  3. Mark R.
    Posted April 23, 2019 at 1:02 pm | Permalink

    I spotted many, many green leaves…some look like houseplants I’ve had.

    Reply
  4. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted April 23, 2019 at 1:08 pm | Permalink

    Medium hard? I have not yet seen it.

    Reply

