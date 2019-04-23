Here’s the lizard!

Did you spot the Anolis lizard in the earlier post? If not, here it is, circled. It’s head down with its tail straight up. Enlarge the photo if you want to see more.

3 Comments

  1. darwinwins
    Posted April 23, 2019 at 1:24 pm | Permalink

    I saw that but I didn’t think it was the lizard.

    I’m counting that as a “win” anyway.

  2. GBJames
    Posted April 23, 2019 at 1:55 pm | Permalink

    Ah ha! I was right!

  3. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted April 23, 2019 at 2:17 pm | Permalink

    Missed it! Fair and square, though. Plain site and everything. 👍

