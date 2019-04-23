Here’s the lizard!

Did you spot the Anolis lizard in the earlier post? If not, here it is, circled. It’s head down with its tail straight up. Enlarge the photo if you want to see more.
I saw that but I didn’t think it was the lizard.
I’m counting that as a “win” anyway.
Ah ha! I was right!
Missed it! Fair and square, though. Plain site and everything. 👍