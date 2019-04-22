Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s Monday, April 22, 2019, and National Jelly Bean Day (the only ones I like are Jelly Bellies except for the “buttered popcorn” flavor). And it’s Earth Day! Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot) is an animated cartoon of some of the world’s wonderful creatures. Go see!

On this day in 1500, the Portuguese explorer Pedro Álvares Cabral first landed in Brazil. He’s regarded as the European discoverer of Brazil, but of course people had already been there for thousands of years. On April 22, 1864, the U.S. Congress passed the Coinage Act of 1864 stipulating, among other things, that the motto “In God We Trust” be placed on all U.S. coins. It didn’t appear on paper currency until nearly a century later: 1957. (The FFRF still auctions off these pre-1957 bills as “clean money” at its annual convention.)

At noon on April 22, 1889, the Oklahoma Land Rush began, with thousands rushing and riding to claim free land. Within a few hours Oklahoma City, with a population of at least 10,000, came into existence. Here’s a photo of one land rush, though I’m not sure whether it’s the one just described:

On this day in 1945, Adolf Hitler, learning of the Soviet Army’s advance on Berlin, cowered in his Führerbunker and decided that suicide was his only recourse. He shot himself, while Eva Braun took poison, on April 30. Exactly nine years later, during the “Red Scare,” testimony in the Army–McCarthy hearings began (they were also televised). And do you remember the “Hitler diaries” published in the German magazine Stern? It was on April 22, 1983 that the magazine claimed they had been found in East Germany. They were, of course, forgeries.

On April 22, 2000, federal agents seized six-year-old Cuban “boat boy” Elián González from his relatives’ home in Miami. He was returned to the custody of his father, and went back to Cuba on June 28. Now, at 25, he’s an engineer. Do you remember this photo that shocked the U.S.? The caption from Wikipedia is this:

Federal agent Jim Goldman (Assistant District Director, Investigations – Miami District INS) retrieves Elián from his relatives’ home in Miami. This photo won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News.

Finally, it was on this day three years ago that the Paris Agreement was signed, with 196 countries agreeing to help fight global warming. Little has been done since then.

Notables born on this day include Isabella I of Castile (1451), Henry Fielding (1707), Immanuel Kant (1724), Vladimir Lenin (1870), Nicola Sacco (1891), Vladimir Nabokov (1899), J. Robert Oppenheimer (1894), Yehudi Menuhin (1916), Charles Mingus (1922), Bettie Page (1923), Glenn Campbell (1936), Jack Nicholson (1937), Jancis Robinson (1950), and Amber Heard (1986).

I’ve posted this clip before, but I’ll post it again in honor of Glenn Campbell. Here he plays a John Hartford song with many country greats, including Chet Atkins, Willie Nelson, and Roy Clark, looking on. You might be able to recognize some others. It’s a terrific impromptu performance with one of the best guitar breaks ever. (Campbell had been a session musician, part of the famous “Wrecking Crew“.) I have no idea what show this was on, and have been unable to find out (reader help appreciated).

RIP, Mr. Campbell.

Those who crossed the Rainbow Bridge on this day include Käthe Kollwitz (1945), Ansel Adams (1984), Richard Nixon (1994), Linda Lovelace (2002), Richie Havens (2013),

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, down by the Vistula, it’s clear that while Hili likes Cyrus, she’s not fond of other dogs:

A: What do you see there? Hili: An old man is coming with his dog. A: So what? Hili: I hope he will not want to greet us.

In Polish:

Ja; Co tam widzisz?

Hili: Idzie staruszek z pieskiem.

Ja: No to co?

Hili: Mam nadzieję, że nie będzie chciał się z nami przywitać.

Today it’s mostly cat tweets, but what’s wrong with that?

We have a few late Easter tweets, but better late than never. Here’s a cabbit from reader Nilou:

Another pissed off cabbit from reader Barry:

And a swimming cat from Heather Hastie, who says, “I love how it swims faster when it gets close to its owner”:

A watercat in his natural environment pic.twitter.com/vGDvrA9Crp — 🐱 (@videocats) April 20, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. I was pleased to tell him, “I think you sent me that one before!” Well, maybe he didn’t, but I know I’ve posted this video somewhere with the same interpretation:

Many of you will have seen this video before, but if not, take a look. It's a great demonstration that cats and humans may share some aspects of visual processing that drive the rotating snakes illusion. pic.twitter.com/FIIYAcd7fG — Mel_Goodale (@action_brain) April 21, 2019

An anthropologist takes down a history wingnut:

Oh, dear!

Everyone loves sea otters – sea otters are very cute!

[this paper later]

We regret to inform you that sea otter nostrils are filled with miteshttps://t.co/qU5sYEZmWV pic.twitter.com/uJU6fvToff — 「RIIIIIƘƘ㋐H・BITΞƧ」 (@The_Episiarch) April 11, 2019

Tweets from Grania. Here’s an anthropomorphized parrot:

Shaking stuff we're frustrated at is a universal need pic.twitter.com/5udflKNMjL — Adam J Calhoun (@neuroecology) April 7, 2019

A cat passes the mirror test:

A truly awesome pun, and if you don’t get it, well, go LEARN!

People of the Pun, may I present today's offering, recognizing that you might have to be of a certain age to get it. pic.twitter.com/pKrdNpEQwq — 𝓢𝓷𝓮𝔀𝓼𝓶𝓪 (@Snewsma) April 6, 2019