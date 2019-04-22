Monday: Duck report (with nest sighting)

Heaps of drakes are still invading Botany Pond, with Gregory Peck, who’s still waiting for Honey, trying his best to drive them off. But it’s futile. Even at feeding time, when I try to feed Greg but not the others (I don’t want a bunch of drakes in the pond at Duckling Time), he eats but a little and then spends the rest of the time driving the others away while neglecting his repast. It’s a distressing time for us all.

When he’s not chasing the other drakes, Gregory waits patiently for his inamorata, sitting on the duck island, watching, sleeping, and preening. Here he sleeps (you can see his nictitating membrane):

Preening:

Resting on the bank with the other ducks (the acrimony comes when I give them extra food):

Here’s some acrimony: I’ve tossed corn to Gregory but the other two drakes go for it. Eventually he starts trying to chase off the two interlopers (he’s in the middle here):

The turtles appeared soon after the warmish weather began, and there are lots of them. Like last year, they love to bask on the duckling ramp, which was almost never used as a duckling ramp:

And the big news is that I’ve located a nest, though I think it’s not Honey’s nest but one made by the other hen who showed up for a brief feed three days ago. After she flew off from the pond, I watched her and saw her land on the third floor of the building next to the pond, settling in a pile of leaves and twigs. That was surely a nest.

Here’s where it is: third floor, fourth window from the right. Can you spot the hen on the nest? I didn’t think you could!

Can you spot her now? Look carefully:

Here she is, clearly on a nest! I think it’s the hen I saw a week ago rather than Honey, but I’m not sure. Assuming that this is a nest, the ducklings, right after hatching, will be called to the pond by the mother, jumping off the windowsill onto the soft vegetation three floors below and then scuttling into the pond.

It was warm yesterday: about 75° F (24° C), and the hen appeared to be panting, opening and closing her bill rapidly. This upset me, but maybe it’s normal. She is, after all, located on a warm and sunny cement windowsill, and she’s covered with feathers. I do hope she’s okay. Here’s a pant:

Stay tuned: something new happens every day at Botany Pond.