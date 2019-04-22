Maajid Nawaz sees a change in world leaders’ tweets about the Christchurch and Sri Lanka terrorist attacks

Maajid Nawaz put up a short clip from his radio show about the reactions of three world leaders—Theresa May, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton—to the two terrorist attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand (against Muslims in mosques) and the bombings in Sri Lanka (against Christians in churches). He quotes tweets from these three leaders and shows a disparity between their reactions to the attacks—a disparity that, I think, really does say something about political attitudes. Click on the screenshot below to hear Maajid (a Muslim).
Here are May’s tweets.
Nawaz finds a difference in May’s reaction to the latest attack, in which she doesn’t mention terrorism but does note “acts of violence”. (It’s now clear that it was a terrorist attack, as the explosions were caused by suicide bombers.)
Things get more disparate when we get to the Americans. Do you notice a difference between the first and second tweets of Obama, and a similar disparity between the first and second tweets of Hillary Clinton?
Here’s a similar pair from Hillary Clinton:
Maajid says this:
“I’ve just named three global leaders from a Liberal and a Conservative perspective after two respective terrorist attacks.
“One in New Zealand against my fellow Muslims and one in Sri Lanka against Christians who are at worship.
“As you can see from the tone, when it came to the New Zealand one, almost all of them mention that it was an attack against the Muslim community and it was a terrorist attack.
“Yet when it came to Sri Lanka, why say Easter worshipers?
“Why not come out straight away and say this is an attack against Christians?” [JAC: Note that Clinton and Obama also use “terrorists” to refer to the New Zealand attacks but not to the Sri Lanka attacks.
I’m not trying to be a “terrorist truther” here, but I think Maajid has a point, and he’s not the first one to notice it. Why call Muslims “Muslims” but Christians “Easter worshippers”? This is not a coincidence between Clinton and Obama; it’s a deliberate decision not to say “Christian”, for that would imply that the terrorists were Muslims, which they almost certainly were. As Foreign Policy noted, “Sri Lanka’s government says the attacks were carried out by National Thowheeth Jamaath, a little-known radical Islamist group.”
What we see here, in Nawaz’s view, and mine, is an attempt to avoid blaming Islamic terrorists for the crimes. I’m not quite sure why they transmute “Christians” into “Easter Worshipers”, but it may be to downplay the animus of Muslims against Christians.(Why say “Muslim” but not “Christian”?)
I’m nearly certain, though, that this is a careful use of language to cater to Muslims, and bespeaks of how the Islamic community, through threats and claims of offense, have managed to sanitize our discourse. Nawaz doesn’t say this, but of course it’s what he means.
But you be the judge.
Oh, and I just noticed that HuffPost just pulled the same dodge. Their headlines (both for the same piece). Only the article identifies the organization as one containing Islamist militants:
Such circumlocution! HuffPo won’t mention in the headline that the “international network” is one of radical Muslims.
The BBC uses the same weasel words:
“A wave of bombings that killed 290 people in Sri Lanka on Sunday was carried out with the support of an international network, officials said.
The government has blamed a little-known local jihadist group, National Thowheed Jamath, although no-one has yet admitted carrying out the bombings.”
Maajid has a point, and is largely correct, although I don’t particularly like the increasing “policing” of people’s reactions to various news items, tragedies, and terrorist attacks, on social media.
It is something we see on the Left and the Right.
However, I think there is something of a blindness of the persecution of certain groups around the world, on the basis that they don’t, perhaps, further the narrative.
The intent is not to police, but to call attention to political currents and how language is used. Read Orwell’s essay “Politics and the English Language,” an earlier discourse on euphemisms and obfuscation.
I’ve been seeing these comparisons pop up on FB from my super-religious friends. I disagree – I think ‘Easter Worshipers’ is like saying ‘Christians’ but with added weight due to the celebration of a Christian holy-day. No one is confused about whether ‘Easter Worshipers’ are Christians.
Exactly.
Everyone choosing up sides and talking the talk of their tribe. My understanding of the terrorism in Sri Lanka much of it was suicide bombers. Lets see, who else is into suicide bombing? They went after christian locals and tourist. The terrorism in NZ was white nationalist.
Maajid is grasping at straws here. Getting a little too conspiracy-minded.
I beg to disagree. Both Obama and Clinton have a history of avoiding use of the M-word. And look at how the press avoids using it. This isn’t, in my view, grasping at straws. There are just too many people refusing to name a Muslim group as the perpetrator.
They didn’t use the M-word, neither did they use the C-word when talking about the New Zealand attacks.
And I don’t think it was confirmed that it was Muslims responsible for Sri Lanka when those statements were made. (Of course we pretty much knew is was Muslims, but that kind of accusation shouldn’t be made without confirmation.)
If you have some non Islamic suicide bomber groups, please name them.
Well, in Sri Lanka, the Tamil Tigers comes immediately to mind.
Immediately thought it might have been them or possibly some extremist Buddhist nationalists, although I didn’t give the latter possiblity to much weight.
To what end?
The Tamil Tigers used suicide bombings as early or even earlier than the Palestinians and Islamists.
The Tigers were also defeated and disbanded more than ten years ago.
Sri Lankan authorities are now saying it was a little known native Islamist group with undoubted but as yet unspecified ties to international Islamist terror groups.
You confuse conspiracy with pointing out tribe language.
He never suggested it was a conspiracy. Where did you get that from?
Double post. Sorry, no idea how that happened.
Hmmm, I dunno. These were both horrific but different types of attacks. Trying to decide if Muslims are getting a free pass on the basis of perceived nuances in tweets issued immediately after the events is not helpful, IMHO.
I have to agree with you and the conservatives on this one. Hillary’s tweet seems especially more careful and subdued in tone, avoiding the labeling of victims as Christians. That being said, the attacks were not only against Christians and it’s hard to guess motivations.
Hard to guess motivations? They seem pretty clear to me, to the extent that motivations for religious terrorism are ever clear.
Of Hillary and ilk.
Oh. I misunderstood you.
Hillary believes emphatically that “Let’s be clear: Islam is not our adversary. Muslims are peaceful and tolerant people and have nothing whatsoever to do with terrorism.”
This is, in fact, true for the vast majority of Muslims.
And for the vast majority of members of any group that shares any characteristic with any terrorist. This is as relevant as stating that the sun is hot.
I think, given the tenor of public discourse these days it is a good thing to remember and you are welcome to deny it.
But then that wouldn’t be relevant.
The attacks were on churches during Easter. Who do you think were the target?
Christians. Like everyone else. If an attack is obviously directed at Christians and one is moved by that fact, do you leave out the most salient feature of the attack? It happened during Easter so does it naturally come to you to mention they were Easter worshippers instead? Thinking about it, yeah, I think that might be true but would Ramadan have been the only thing mentioned in the opposite case, leaving out ‘Muslim’? Not so sure.
Excellent observations
I actually think the term “Easter Worshipers” is used to emphasize the atrocity not diminish it. Not only are they Christians but they are peacefully celebrating their faith on their holy day. Similar words were used during the Passover Massacre in 2002. Highlighting that the attacks take place in a church/mosque/synagogue during a particularly holy service is used to show the barbarity of the attacks. That they are Christian, Muslim or Jewish is clear.
Yes, had the NZ attack happened during Ramadan it would most certainly have been emphasized.
I think one must strain a bit to find the distinction in Obama’s tweets. It’s there, sure, but it’s pretty subtle. In May’s and Clinton’s tweets it’s somewhat more pronounced, but still rather subtle.
All of them are as nothing, of course, compared to the disparity one would encounter under the reverse circumstance from the current occupant of the Oval Office, where even the rumor of Islamist terrorist is enough to send him into paroxysms of fear-mongering (and Muslim-ban justification), whereas any violence against Muslims passes with little more notice than, say, the bone-sawing of a dissident Saudi Arabian journalist.
Far be it from me to justify the disparity in the tweets of May, Obama, and Clinton, since I think it’s misplaced. But I do think I understand its roots: Both the US and the UK have Muslim-minority populations. Those populations have been sometimes subjected to backlash from the non-Muslim majority in the wake of Islamist terrorist attacks. Take the immediate aftermath of the 911 terrorist attacks, for example, which some falsely accused US Muslims of celebrating, and after which many Muslims — or anyone who to the occluded eye even vaguely looked to be Muslim, such as Sikhs — were ostracized, accosted, and in some instances physically attacked.
There’s little danger that Christians in the US or UK will suffer similar reprisals following a terrorist attack perpetrated by a Christian, since they constitute the majority.
I agree with all you say. We don’t yet know for sure what the motivation of the Sri Lankan murderers were (even if we can guess). May, Obama, etc, are obliged to say something. What they can’t say, yet, is that it was Islamists who did it.
And it would be grotesque to say that the Christchurch atrocity was an act by “Christians”.
So language and nuance are important. World leaders need to watch what they say. I have some sympathy with most of them.
I agree but I would like to propose that this mindfulness demands that the liberals consciously highlight the obvious target of most of these attacks, which were Christians, for strategic purposes of bipartisanship, which can be done in this particular case without sacrificing their outsized and legitimate care for their own oppressed group.
I never understood this spouting from the May-bot :
Isn’t the whole point of “faith” to instil fear of eternal damnation etc into the “faithful”? So “practising faith without fear” is as meaningless as talking about evidence relating to the existence of a deity.
I would not really have noticed the difference, were it not for Maajid. I do think he has a point though. When Muslims are the victims it is spelled out, when they are the perpetrators, not so much.
Slightly off topic, most Shingalese are Buddhist, most of the Muslims (10%) and Christians (7%) in Sri Lanka are Tamils.
There is a precarious peace now, after the Sri Lankan army crushed he Tamil Tigers (which entailed a huge amount of abuses if not plain Crimes against Humanity).
There was a promise these abuses (and worse) would be prosecuted, but little came from that.
Still, I cannot fathom what the motives of these Islamic terrorists were. If I read it correctly it was Muslim Tamil attack against Christian Tamils. What were they trying to achieve?
The Tamils are Hindu with a Christian minority.
They have the same motivations as ISIS, Al-Shabaab, Abu Sayyaf, Al Queda, Boko Haraam, and all the other present and historical franchises of strict Islam.
They desire to slay the unbelievers wherever they can find them.
The Sri Lankan attacks got wide press attention, properly, because they involved mass murder of worshipers. There is far less press reporting on vandalism of churches in France and Germany, which seems to have increased markedly, at least according to the Gatestone Institute: https://www.meforum.org/58238/european-churches?utm_source=Middle+East+Forum&utm_campaign=003a5e129d-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2019_04_15_08_20&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_086cfd423c-003a5e129d-33833101
In rare cases where perpetrators of church vandalism have been caught, the authorities and the press typically describe them as mentally ill, without a word about their religious/ideological tendencies or background. But one could speculate that few of them will turn out to be Buddhists or animists, or immigrants from Greenland.
My more jaded take is that the goal of these tweets is to be on record as having “said something,” to avoid the cardinal sin of “saying nothing.”
It is more or less understood that these will be anodyne tweets, “little noted nor long remembered.” They are expected; they are duly noted; they then fade away as unremarkable.
The main criteria seems to be to draw as little attention as possible. Thoughts; prayers; stand together. Done.
I am also jaded. These tweets from government officials will soon be computer generated, if they aren’t already. Lincoln’s observation is spot on.
Also worth noting is that no one even bothers about what FMOTUS did or didn’t say about this. He is automatically excluded from any discussion about what sensible people do.
There are many more examples of difference in reactions to these two atrocities.
Here is what Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Right Watch, wrote after Vhristchurch massacre:
Kenneth Roth @KenRoth
The horrible New Zealand attack “was inspired by the populist politicians and their cheerleaders who claim the west is under threat from Islam.”
09:53 – 18 mar 2019
Kenneth Roth @KenRoth
Let us hope that the horrific New Zealand massacre finally convinces certain leaders to stop giving a wink and a nod to white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and Islamophobia.
07:48 – 16 mar 2019
And here is what he wrote today:
Kenneth Roth
✔@KenRoth
Whatever the ostensible aim of these coordinated Easter attacks, there is no justification ever for such targeting of ordinary people. It could have been any of us. https://trib.al/KatUFEE
5:34 AM – Apr 22, 2019
What can one say but Yes?!
To compound the problem, some of the victims weren’t worshipping at all, and may not even have been Christian! AIUI three of the attack sites were hotels frequented by tourists, not churches.
My guess is that the bad guys conflate Christianity with ‘westerners’ in general, so they kind of see the targets (hotels, churches) as representing the same enemy. Whatever the reasoning for the conflation, it’s important because if we’re trying to predict and stop their next move, it would be a mistake to limit our surveillance or protection to churches.