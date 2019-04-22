Belgium: Louvain-la-Neuve

I still have two more batches of photos from Belgium. This is the first, some pictures from my academic stint in Louvain-la-Neuve, a small town of about 30,000 people. It’s also new, as it was started in 1969 after language wars between speakers of Flemish and of French at the Catholic University of Leuven caused a split in the University. The French speakers moved to the Université Catholique de Louvain, where I spoke, and the Flemish speakers stayed in Leuven at Katholieke Universiteit te Leuven. I had no idea there was this much acrimony between Belgians speaking different languages.

I had a day to myself before my duties (a talk on April 1 on the evidence for evolution and one the next day on my recent—and final—research. You can see the website for the three April 1 talks (other speakers on that day were two French scientists, Tatiana Giraud, who works on fungi, and Marianna Elias, who works on evolution and ecology in butterflies), here; the site includes videos of all the talks (Tatiana’s and Marianna’s are in French).

I was told I’d be reimbursed for food, but I thought that, rather than eating by myself in some unvetted restaurant, I’d go to the local grocery store and see what I could find for a picnic. I had a fine repast of local cheese, ham, fruit, and, of course, packaged Belgian waffles. They sell freshly-cooked waffles on the streets of Belgium, but I never got one. But there are an infinite variety of packaged waffles in the store, and they were good. Here’s some of the selection:

They were already selling chocolate and candy eggs for Easter:

The town is small, brand new, and therefore lacks the historic buildings and interest of cities like Ghent (next installment), but there is a central “Grand Place” with lots of stores and activities. Here’s a child in the square, lost in thought.

After the April 1 talks, a group of scientists went out to dinner at a local restaurant. Here’s the crew with our entrées. Sitting next to me in the yellow blouse is Caroline Nieberding, my wonderful host who made sure my visit was pleasant and well coordinated, and that I was amply supplied with local beers. Caroline is an evolutionary ecologist, and works on a whole host of questions in different groups (you can see her research areas at the link above).

I don’t know if I’ll ever be back in Belgium, so, since it’s home to the world’s best beers (WORD!), I asked for a good one. Here’s my excellent Quintine Amber, coming in at 8.5% alcohol. Belgian beers like this are full-bodied, off-dry, and strong; they are not “session beers” to be drunk rapidly, but sipping beers to savor:

I can’t remember my entrée well, but it was some kind of tasty ragout with a salad:

And roast pork with red cabbage, carrots, mashed turnips, and prunes for a main course:

And a brownielike chocolate cake for dessert:

Tatiana takes her work extremely seriously. Since one of her research areas is investigating the fungi in cheeses like Stilton and Roquefort, she ordered a cheese course so she could see what fungi lurked in the local cheese. She pulled sampling apparatus out of her purse and took a sample before digging in.

True dedication!

Before my science talk on April 2, I was taken to lunch in a local restaurant. I had two Belgian/Dutch dishes. The starter was croquettes with shrimp (sadly, I didn’t drink, as I never touch alcohol before I give a talk):

And an endemic Flemish dish, a stew called Waterzooi, once made with fish but now more often with chicken. There are small potatoes in it, and tons of chicken. Drenched in a cream sauce, it was filling and good (I rarely eat this much before I talk):

And then dinner after my talk at a local organic-style/locavore restaurant. I ordered a recommended beer, Orval, a true Trappist beer made by monks. (Note the distinctively-shaped bottle and the special glass: each Belgian beer seems to require its own type of glass). This is more widely available than other Trappist beers, but it’s still superb: very complex and satisfying (6.2% alcohol).

After having gorged in both Amsterdam and Louvaine the previous week, I decided to have a big salad for dinner. It came with a warm disk of goat cheese and fresh greens, and was just what I needed:

Warm apple crumble and locally made ice cream for dessert.

And the obligatory self-aggrandizing selfie in my hotel elevator:

Thanks to all my friends and hosts in Louvaine-la-Neuve, especially Caroline, for showing me a great time. After this stint, it was on to Ghent for two days, a fantastic city full of good beers and fabulous architecture. More on that soon.