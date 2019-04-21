Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, April 21, 2019, and it’s Easter. (It’s also the third day of Passover.) That reminds me of a joke I’ve posted before:

This comes from the site Southern Jewish Humor, which gets the story from Eli N. Evans, who wrote The Provincials: A Personal History of Jews in the South: Evans said he searched for the best example he could find of Southern Jewish humor. He told the story of a Jewish storekeeper in a small town who was approached by the Christian elders to show solidarity for their Easter holiday. Mr. Goldberg was chagrined but when Easter came, after sunrise services on a nearby hilltop, the mayor, all the churchgoers, and the leading families in the city gathered in the town square in front of his store. The store had a new sign but it was draped with a parachute. After an introduction from the mayor, at the appointed hour, the owner pulled the rope and there it was revealed in all its wonder for all to see: “Christ Has Risen, but Goldberg’s prices remain the same.”

It’s National Chocolate-Covered Cashews Day (I’d eat them but I’ve never seen them), as well as Grounation Day, a Rastafarian holiday commemorating this (from Wikipedia):

Haile Selassie visited Jamaica on Thursday, April 21, 1966. Some 100,000 Rastafari from all over Jamaica descended on Palisadoes Airport in Kingston, having heard that the man whom they considered to be God was coming to visit them. They waited at the airport playing drums and smoking large quantities of marijuana. Today the Rastafari celebrate that Haile Selassie visited Jamaica on April 21.

Today’s news report: there have been widespread terror attacks in Sri Lanka, with 140 people killed and over 500 injured in at least six bombings. This appears to be an attack on the minority Christian community on their Easter Holiday. No suspects or organizations have been identified as the perpetrators.

On April 21, 1506, the three-day Lisbon Massacre of Jews, occasioned by their being blamed for drought and plague, finally came to an end. Over 1900 Hebrews were killed. Exactly three years later, Henry VIII became King of England after his father (Henry VII, of course) died.

On this day in 1934, the famous “Surgeon’s Photograph”, a hoax that was taken to represent a real image of the Loch Ness Monster, was published in the Daily Mail. You’ll have seen this:

Wikipedia reveals how this photo was shown to be bogus:

Details of how the photo was taken were published in the 1999 book, Nessie – the Surgeon’s Photograph Exposed, which contains a facsimile of the 1975 Sunday Telegraph article. The creature was reportedly a toy submarine built by Christian Spurling, the son-in-law of Marmaduke Wetherell. Wetherell had been publicly ridiculed by his employer, the Daily Mail, after he found “Nessie footprints” which turned out to be a hoax. To get revenge on the Mail, Wetherell perpetrated his hoax with co-conspirators Spurling (sculpture specialist), Ian Wetherell (his son, who bought the material for the fake), and Maurice Chambers (an insurance agent). The toy submarine was bought from F. W. Woolworths, and its head and neck were made from wood putty. After testing it in a local pond the group went to Loch Ness, where Ian Wetherell took the photos near the Altsaigh Tea House. When they heard a water bailiff approaching, Duke Wetherell sank the model with his foot and it is “presumably still somewhere in Loch Ness”. Chambers gave the photographic plates to Wilson, a friend of his who enjoyed “a good practical joke”. Wilson brought the plates to Ogston’s, an Inverness chemist, and gave them to George Morrison for development. He sold the first photo to the Daily Mail, who then announced that the monster had been photographed.

Sorry, Virginia, but there is no Loch Ness monster.

On April 21, 1960, Brasília officially took over from Rio de Janeiro as Brazil’s capital. That was a mistake: nobody wants to live in Brasília. In 1977, Annie opened on this day on Broadway, and five years after that, Rollie Fingers of the Milwaukee Brewers became the first pitcher in major league baseball to achieve 300 saves. Rollie went on to get 341 saves in his career, but that’s a pittance compared to the record holder, Mariano Rivers of the Yankees, who finished his career as a closer with 652.

Exactly 30 years ago on this day, the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989 took place as thousands of students gathered in Tiananmen Square. The democracy movement continued, and on June 5 the famous photo of “tank man” was taken. The identity and fate of this brave man have never been determined:

Finally, it was on April 21, 2014, that the Flint Michigan water crisis began when the city changed its water source from Lake Huron and the Detroit River to the Flint River, causing 15 deaths and thousands of cases of lead poisoning.

Notables born on this day include Charlotte Brontë (1816), Garrett Hardin and Anthony Quinn (both 1915), Alistair MacLean (1922), Elizabeth II (1926), Elaine May (1932), Iggy Pop (1947), Patti LuPone (1949), and Andie MacDowell (1958).

Those who fell asleep on April 21 include Peter Abelard (1142), Henry VII (1509), Mark Twain (1910), John Maynard Keynes (1946), Gummo Marx (1977), Sandy Denny (1978), Nina Simone (2003), and Prince (2016).

Here’s Denny singing her most famous song, though the version that became the most popular was probably the gorgeous one recorded by Judy Collins, who will be 80 on May 1 (where did the time go?):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Cyrus and Hili are engaging in intensive bouts of olfaction:

Cyrus: Come on, there are even more interesting smells further on. Hili: It’s possible, but this one is stimulating my imagination.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Chodź, tam dalej są ciekawsze zapachy.

Hili: Możliwe, ale ten pobudza wyobraźnię.

Reader Bruce, clearly knowing of my love for Marshmallow Peeps, sent me this cartoon by Mark Parisi. You have to know who Woodstock is, of course.

And a cartoon from reader Barry:

A wonderful picture from the All Interesting Things Facebook page:

Two pictures from reader Merilee. The first covers both Passover (which is occurring today) and Easter:

And therapy, of course:

A cryptic green spider:

Ooooh. Look at this gorgeously coloured spider!!

Tweets from Grania. These cats are KINGS out dere, fadda!

The conjunction of two funny names (yes, Piggly Wiggly is a chain of grocery stores in the American South that’s still going).

And a jerk cat:

This cat has a little samurai suit!!!

'Samurai walking his cat' by Japanese contemporary artist Tetsuya Noguchi

Tweets from Matthew. I didn’t know elephants could be jerks:

Dinosaur eggs for Easter:

Bit late but here's some 'Easter' #dinosaur eggs from Inner Mongolia I found in 2009. pic.twitter.com/HrkkFXJpxv — Dave Hone (@Dave_Hone) April 20, 2019

A dress for the evolutionary entomologist:

I love this video. And note that the closest approach of that star to the event horizon is 20 billion kilometers!

