“Stop me if you’ve heard this one”

I was telling a friend a joke today, or rather sending it via email, and I got a reply back: “You already told me that one.” At first I was chagrined at having to waste my friend’s time, but then I thought, “Wait a tick. Why did he say that?”

As far as I can see, such discourse always embarrasses the person who’s repeated himself. (I’m not saying that people do that on purpose, as some people just say “You told me that already” automatically.) And it seems totally unnecessary, as it adds nothing to the conversation except to assert—perhaps unconsciously—a form of dominance. After all, what, really, is the downside of listening to a short joke or something similar and pretending you hadn’t heard it before?

My own policy is to listen as if I hadn’t heard it before. I see nothing positive in telling somebody “You’ve already told me that” unless they’re relating a long story and you can save them time by saying you already heard it.

But perhaps I’m being too sensitive, or perhaps I should preface every joke or story by saying, “Stop me if you’ve heard this.”

Here’s something that I feel more strongly about: I have the same reaction when I have a question and, instead of answering it, the other person acts amazed that I don’t already know the answer, especially if I ask something about biology. (I will always ask if I don’t know a reference or a fact.) For example (I’ve made up this exchange):

Other person: “I found an insect in the Dermaptera.”

Me: “What’s the Dermaptera?”

Other person (shocked): “WHAT? You don’t know what the Dermaptera is?”

Me: “If I knew, I wouldn’t be asking you.”

(Dermaptera is the order that includes earwigs.)

This again seems to turn human discourse into a contest for dominance, causing unneeded embarrassment and shame rather than enlightenment.

I’ve been on the receiving end of this kind of exchange more times than I can count, but I persist in asking, for it’s the only way to learn. That’s why I tell my students at the beginning of every class, “If you don’t understand something, ask me. You won’t learn if you don’t ask. There are no stupid questions.”