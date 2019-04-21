Take a break from looking for colored eggs and look at some wildlife photos. Today’s lovely batch of insects comes from reader Tony Eales in Australia, where Easter is already over. The photos are from Borneo, and Tony’s notes are indented:

The last of the Borneo shots. One Ephemeropteran i.e. a mayfly, there were thousands every night attracted by the lights of the field centre. And the rest are Lepidopterans. Here’s the mayfly:

A rather tattered large moth which I think is Amblychia sp. We saw a couple of these moths; this one had landed on the leg of my shorts.

Next an impressive Hawk Moth from the family Sphingidae, which I’m pretty sure is Ambulyx pryeri.

Next is a moth that I’ve tentatively IDed as Hypochrosis sp. In the family Geometridae aka Loopers…But I could be way off base.

I’m very sure of the family of this caterpillar which is from the Cup Moth family Limacodidae. They have some of the most spectacular and bizarre larvae in all the insect world.

We also found one of the large beautiful Tropical Swallow-tailed Moths, Lyssa sp. The different species are fairly similar looking but this is probably the common one, Lyssa zampa.

I’m completely stumped with this next moth, I suspect it’s in the family Notodontidae but really that’s a stab in the dark. Large and beautiful cryptic patterning.

And finally the king of Bornean butterflies Raja Brooke’s Birdwing, Trogonoptera brookiana, seen here on the photographer’s face.