Identity politics and 2020

I am not a political expert, and somehow I just can’t get deeply involved in a race for President when the election won’t take place for a year and a half. But I do know three things:
1.) We have to get a Democrat into the White House, and that means defeating Trump. Unless he’s impeached, that is, and then we have to replace Pence.
2.) I am not excited about any of the Democratic candidates so far. Perhaps I’m just old and tired, but nobody has yet risen from the pack who excites me as much as, say, Obama did.
3.) I’ll be voting Democratic, as usual. Republicans by and large are an odious bunch with repugnant policies, and Trump doesn’t deserve to be dogcatcher, much less President. If we can get a Democratic President, House, and maybe even the Senate, then maybe we can get things done.
I’ve also been worried about whether identity politics, which is a large aspect of the schism between mainstream and progressive Democrats, could hurt the Democrats in 2020. By this I don’t just mean the squabblings and missteps of the so-called “progressives”, many of whom I find self-centered and wedded more to getting attention than getting stuff done, but also the constant emphasis on getting an affirmative-action President who is not an old white male. Such a “minority President” could, many say, turn off middle America and turn them toward Trump.
All things equal, I would prefer a woman President, as it’s time to break the lock on the nation’s highest office, but selecting a President solely or largely on the grounds that they have two X chromosomes may be a losing strategy. I don’t think it helped Hillary Clinton for her supporters to bruit about the notion that “it’s her turn”, and it surely didn’t help her to demonize Republicans as a “basket of deplorables.”
And so the dilemma raised in today’s New York Times piece (click on screenshot): should we even consider sex or ethnicity when deciding which Democrat to support, or do we simply go for the candidate who is a.) most likely to defeat Trump and b.) has the best policies? Ideally, we’d find a candidate who appeals to all Democrats, and there’s no reason why a non-white-male President couldn’t have the best platform as well. It would be a shame, for instance, if the Democrats would lose just because their candidate was a woman, but I can’t see myself saying, “We can’t support candidate X because she’s a woman and she can’t win.” On the other hand, I can’t see myself saying “We can’t support candidate Y (a white male) because he doesn’t represent the face of America, and Old White Men are passé.”
As I said, I’m not excited about any Democrat right now, but it’s early days.
In general, the article is pretty even-handed in describing and quoting people who favor best policies versus those who demand a minority/woman candidate regardless of their electability:
Interviews with several dozen Democratic voters around the country show how the party, which enjoyed victories in 2018 that were powered by female and nonwhite candidates, is now grappling with two complicated questions about race, gender and politics in the Trump era.
Is a white man the best face for an increasingly diverse Democratic Party in 2020? And what’s the bigger gamble: to nominate a white man and risk disappointing some of the party’s base, or nominate a minority candidate or a woman who might struggle to carry predominantly white swing states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania that both Barack Obama and President Trump won?
But the Times does seem to tip its hand in one place:
White men have largely ruled both the Democratic and Republican parties throughout American history, even as they have declined to roughly 30 percent of the population, and many voters still have preconceptions of presidents as white and male. Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders are starting off with other advantages as well: They are the best-known candidates at this stage, both with experience running for president, and they are well positioned to have the money and resources to compete through the 2020 primaries.
But as older white men, they are out of step with ascendant forces in the party today.
Women, minorities and young people are fueling much of its energy, and they are well represented by multiple well-qualified, politically savvy female and nonwhite Democrats who are running. Ms. Harris in particular has had a strong start in fund-raising, and only Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders consistently outpace her in polls.
I’m not sure if Biden and Sanders are markedly inferior to younger or female candidates, and being “out of step with ascendant forces in the party today”—if that means aligning with all the views of people like Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—might not be a bad thing. After all, the “ascendant forces” are not in the majority, though some of their views, like taking climate change seriously, is something that needs to be part of a Democratic push.
One thing that Grania pointed out to me is that if one looks at the readers’ comments on this article, you can see, as she said, that “the responses by Democratic voters show that they are fed up to the back teeth with identity politics.” Here are a few of the top “Times Pick” comments, which seem to have risen to the top because they get more recommendations from other readers. I’m going to give the top ten comments in descending order without selecting any. Only comments #2 and #10 are dissents:
So there you have it. I request that you address these questions below:
a. Are identity politics among Democrats going to hurt us in 2020?
and
b. Who (if any) among the declared Democratic candidates excites you?
I share your concern, Jerry. Too many of my generation – black, white, male, female, gay, straight, and other – fought too long and hard against judging people or voting for people based on generalizations about skin color or sex organs for us to start doing it now, even if those who encourage us to do so call themselves “progressives” instead of “conservatives” (as they were called in the 1960s). I voted for Obama with gusto because he was a great person for the job (and, oddly enough, less shackled by identity politics and more committed to representing us as a unified body politic than all these subsequent Dem candidates).
Yes, it would be nice if we could get someone who would actually like to bring the country together again.
a. YES
b. No one
What I am looking for in a candidate, no matter the party, is maturity and sanity. I’m not seeing a lot of either, in either party.
I’ve been unenthused so far too, but I have to say that the BootyJudge is starting to really impress me, he seems to be everything that Trump isn’t, but that could be early hype
a. MAYBE
b. I plan on being ‘excited’ by anyone who can win the nomination. (Except the one billionaire who jumped into the race early and whose name I’ve already forgotten.)
Howard Schultz? Yeah, I don’t know what he was thinking with that bid.
a. No. Because the people who are invested in identity politics never vote. The people who vote think it’s a lot of crap and won’t be swayed by it.
b. No one yet. But I’m Canadian, I get tried of our politics and they only last a few months in an election year and the leadership election is usually over in a weekend.
tried = tired but it works there too. My fear is Canada is headed for a Conservative PM with already having several provinces with Conservative premiers.
A – Seconding SA Gould’s maybe. I think that the right will use identity politics to try to divide the left.
B – I think Warren is pretty great, and I like Harris (the complaints of her being a ‘cop’ just don’t bother me).
–
As for Bernie and Biden, I’m reminded of a former colleague and mentor whose main objection to both Clinton and Trump last time around was their age. She, being over seventy, said that it was just too old based on her own understanding of where her faculties had been, and where they were currently. She is one of the smartest people I’ve ever met.
Yes, I was thinking about the right using identity politics to divide the left as well. A smart candidate will rise above that to appeal to those on the left who reject identity politics. I think a successful candidate would explicitly reject identity politics.
It is too early for me to be excited about anything more than ridding the landscape of tRump and his following. While I dislike identity politics, I am not overly worried that it will deeply divide Dems in this cycle.
a. Absolutely. It seems the only thing the media (especially MSNBC) can talk about is identity politics and white males. If Democrats and the media that supports them don’t quickly pivot to actual policies, they will fail. The people out there who are poor, seeing loved ones and communities decimated by addiction, who want a coherent foreign policy, etc., don’t care about any of this. Hillary Clinton didn’t lose because she’s a woman; she lost because she was a terrible candidate. Muslim theocracies like Pakistan have had female Presidents.
b. No, not yet. I’m largely a centrist and, so far, the Dems and media seem to be pushing those who say whatever is farthest Left. I feel like Amy Klobuchar could be a good centrist candidate and could be good on the campaign trail. I think Biden is too old, but I’d still support him. Those are the only two for whom I have even mild enthusiasm.
I know the news about Klobuchar being a mean boss is supposed to put me off her- but I can’t help but thinking mean boss does not equal bad president necessarily.
I found the salad-comb story almost charming. I mean, what kind of person lets a missing fork deprive them of their salad?
Yeah and, honestly, sometimes an extremely demanding person is also the kind of person who can stand up for their country in the wider world. Sometimes, they’re the kind of person who can get shit done better than anyone else. Just look at LBJ (“shit” pun intended).
I really don’t care if she’s mean in private. I care if she’ll be a good President and can win.
Indeed. I recall a good piece I heard some years ago on NPR about how radio, and then television, changed forever how we elect our presidents. Prior to radio, the candidates were, how shall we say, less than charismatic. They weren’t attractive, they weren’t pleasant and they weren’t smooth talkers – but they were skilled leaders and administrators.
–
One of my favorite bosses was quite demanding. The motto she gave us to contemplate prior to entering her office was ‘Be brief, be bright, be gone’ – which might sound mean to some, but it was a good motto. She didn’t have time to waste on frivolities, nor moodiness and had a shit-ton of work to get done.
There is demanding and there is abusive. Those who are abusive might get shit done, but it will be the wrong shit.
I’m leaning to Sanders and Mayor Pete. Sanders has tremendous policies, which need to be tempered. Buttigieg is well educated, speaks seven languages and is articulate and quick witted with good policies.
As far as diversity, one is a Jew and the other is a homosexual who is comfortable with who he is and can defend against religionists.
“Only comments #2 and #10 are dissents:”
#2 is not dissent at all, it is sarcastic.
The preoccupation with analysis of democratic voters is a great waste of time. You never see republicans getting off on this but it seems to be the only thing for democrats. This is a big reason why they loose – they are spending way too much time worrying about each other or how they look to their particular tribe. It is kind of sick and may if this is what the democrats have become, they are no longer a political party. At least not one that can win.
When many in the democratic side sat out the last election or voted for Trump, the writing is on the wall. I think, male or female, it does not matter. What is needed is a candidate that can circle the collective wagons and get all democrats to agree on one thing. Voting and saving this country from the republicans. If this person does not appear, they are lost and this country is done.
The same is true on the question of impeachment. All the political worry about how will it look, or gee we still lose in the Senate is just garbage. If you can read and have read the report and you have any idea of the oath of office all congress people must take, that is all you need. Pelosi is the current leader and Schummer in the Senate. They need to step up and say impeach or everyone go home and forget their duty.
“But as older white men, they are out of step with ascendant forces in the party today.”
Apparently, race and sex alone decide whether or not you are out of step with the Party’s base. This is a sad commentary on both those voters and this NYT writer. It has nothing to do with policy. Policy should decide whether or not you’re out of step. If the number one thing people are judging candidates on is race and sex, then such people are no better than any other racist or sexist.
“. . .like taking climate change seriously, is something that needs to be part of a Democratic push.”
I’m not so sure about this. Whatever the scientific facts—and I’m not contesting them—the political fact is that climate change, aka global warming, has become a badge of the tribe, a virtue-signalling device for Democrats. That it should be the Democrats who are predicting global doom, even as they hypocritically take Republicans to task for using scare tactics on other issues, is perhaps telling: their professed concern for the planet may be a projected concern for the future of the party.
A case in point: according to Michael R. Nelson and Kathleen Dean Moore, co-editors of the anthology “Moral Ground: Ethical Action for a Planet in Peril,” anyone who denies climate change “must believe that greed and limitless profit trump the human rights of future generations.” Note that one doesn’t have to do anything to earn this righteous condemnation. Simply not believing in climate change—i.e., exercising one’s freedom of thought—is to “violate basic human rights, condemning all future generations to struggle and misery.” Really? Is this a message that is likely to resonate with independent or undecided voters?
My point is, that Democrats generally don’t know how to talk about climate change in any measured way that is credible beyond the tribe—so much so that it might be better for them not to talk about it at all.
But to answer the larger question: yes, I think identity politics are going to hurt the Dems in 2020.
Hmmm, take the writing of two people and project it on half the country that they deny freedom of choice.
There is much that one can respond to in this post, but I will limit myself to what I consider the most important points.
1. Identity politics is nothing new in American politics. It has always existed. As one example, in New York City prior to minorities becoming political active, the Democratic nominees for the top three positions in city government for most of the 20th century consisted of a Jew, Italian, and Irish in some order. Now we have minorities demanding their place at the table. Not anything can stop this nor should it.
2. The Democratic Party consists of many identity groups. The Republican Party consists of only one – white people (mostly old). Make no mistake about it, Trump’s victory was helped by his blatant and obvious appeal to white people threatened by demographic change. Unfortunately, the Republican mantra of attacking identity politics is a ploy that has been all too successful. Democrats have been fools for not emphasizing the hypocrisy.
3. Because the Democratic Party consists of many interest groups, in comparison to the Republicans, it has great difficulty in getting them on the same page (“herding cats”).
4. It is obvious to me that whomever is the Democratic nominee must have the support of all the interest (or identity) groups. Nothing is more important than getting rid of Trump. As Obama put it, the party must avoid a circular firing squad. If certain groups refuse to rally around the nominee then they are complete fools and deserve what they get. They would not have learned a simple lesson of politics: you can’t get everything you want.
5. For me, the best candidate is one who has a good chance of beating Trump and endorses a progressive agenda. Of course, I will take into consideration the details of the proposed policies. It is much too early for me to pick a favorite out of the approximate 20 announced candidates. I need to learn a lost more about most of them. I do not care what is the race, sex, ethnicity, or sexual orientation of the candidate.
6. If Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders gets the nomination, I will, of course, support him. However, I am very concerned about their ages. They are simply too old to be the best candidates. People in their late 70s are susceptible to a myriad of diseases, mental and physical, that are much less likely to afflict people a decade or more younger. Whom they would pick for vice-president would be much more important than usual.
Dog catcher is an honorable profession.