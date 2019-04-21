How long should you age Marshmallow Peeps?

I recently confessed that I am a big fan of Marshmallow Peeps, those chick-shaped confections of gelatin and sugar that appear around Easter (and now at Halloween and Christmas as well). I of course received considerable opprobrium from readers for this, with several people saying that if I hated candy corn (which I do), I should hate Peeps, too. Sorry, but this is a subjective matter. Peeps are like marshmallows with a slight resistance, while candy corn is like perfume-flavored Crayolas.

I was pleased, though, to see that, like me, Washington Post staff writer Maura Judkis not only loves Peeps, but also likes them slightly stale: opened to the air so they dry out a bit and attain a slight crispiness on the outside. Her job was to field a panel of people to age Peeps for different periods to suss out the best aging period. You can read her article below:

The SCIENTIFIC conclusion?

Peeps that have been dry-aged for one day are still soft on the inside, with a pleasing contrast of a slightly dry exterior. Tasted in conjunction with fresh-out-of-the-bag Peeps, our panel unanimously agreed: One-day Peeps are the best. “I never appreciated how soft Peeps are until now,” one taster said, marveling at the cloudlike texture of the new Peeps. Though fresh Peeps have their own appeal — “a lover’s caress” is how one taster described their pillowy texture — they were too soft. They had “less substance,” a taster said. A little bit of age can make them more complex and full-bodied, with notes of caramelized sugar and a strong bouquet on the nose. One day of aging is “the sweet spot,” another taster said, and everyone agreed. Just as wine can “die” when it ages too long, so too can Peeps. So crack open a bag and let them breathe — but not for too long.

From now on, I open the box fully, as these people did (I usually just slit the cellophane) and age them for one day.