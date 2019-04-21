Easter Special: Nicholas Kristof interviews a Christian who doesn’t accept the tenets of Christianity

For a long time, New York Times op-ed writer Nicholas Kristof has been interviewing religious people, struggling to somehow buttress his Christianity. He’s written a number of columns in which he asks religionists and church leaders if he, Kristof, is really a Christian (see here, here, and here), for, like any sensible person, he has doubts about the miracles that underlie Christianity, and about concepts like the efficacy of prayer, heaven, and hell. He wants to be a Christian but is having problems. I think he’d be better off as a secular humanist (he holds a number of appealing liberal views), and that would also save us from the spate of tedious columns about religion flowing from his pen.
And indeed, the people Kristof interviews, like former President Jimmy Carter, usually disavow any literal belief in the foundational tenets of Christianity, like the Resurrection, but still consider themselves as Christians because somehow the whole fictional story resonates with them. But doesn’t there has to be some acceptance of Christian truths to call yourself a Christian rather than, say, a Muslim or Hindu? In this week’s column, Serene Jones, president of Union Theological Seminary, somehow manages to find her Christianity between the Scylla of the Resurrection and the Charybdis of the virgin birth, both of which she rejects.
Here’s what Jones doesn’t accept: the resurrection, the virgin birth, the idea of an omnipotent and omniscient god, heaven, hell (which has a “symbolic reality”, whatever that is). Here’s what she does accept: the crucifixion and the power of faith to tell her that there is a god and that that god is “vulnerable” (whatever that means).
Jones appears to reject things like the Resurrection because there’s no evidence for it, or it doesn’t make sense, but yet accepts other tenets of Christianity because her “faith” tells her what’s true. In the end, she calls for a reformation of Christianity—i.e., the religious underpinnings of Christianity—to effect social justice. (You can read the article to see that bit.)
Here’s where she accept the crucifixion (for which there’s no extra-Biblical evidence) but rejects the resurrection.
KRISTOF Happy Easter, Reverend Jones! To start, do you think of Easter as a literal flesh-and-blood resurrection? I have problems with that.
JONES When you look in the Gospels, the stories are all over the place. There’s no resurrection story in Mark, just an empty tomb. Those who claim to know whether or not it happened are kidding themselves. But that empty tomb symbolizes that the ultimate love in our lives cannot be crucified and killed.
For me it’s impossible to tell the story of Easter without also telling the story of the cross. The crucifixion is a first-century lynching. It couldn’t be more pertinent to our world today.
What is it, Dr. Jones? Did the crucifixion really occur, but not the resurrection? If so, how do you know? And if you claim to know that the crucifixion took place, and the person nailed up was anything more than a non-divine apocalyptic Jewish preacher, are you kidding yourself, too? What, truly, was the nature of Jesus? And what is Easter about Is it all just a story? If so, why do you follow that story and run a big Christian seminary?
Sometimes I think that this mushy, cherry-picking theology is worse than Biblical literalism, because it’s infuriating the way that people like Jones twist and turn their words to buttress truth claims that don’t seem to be true. For example:
KRISTOF But without a physical resurrection, isn’t there a risk that we are left with just the crucifixion?
JONES Crucifixion is not something that God is orchestrating from upstairs. The pervasive idea of an abusive God-father who sends his own kid to the cross so God could forgive people is nuts. For me, the cross is an enactment of our human hatred. But what happens on Easter is the triumph of love in the midst of suffering. Isn’t that reason for hope?
Yes, that story is nuts, and I wonder if Jones tells her faculty and her flock (she’s a minister, too) that this foundational story of Christianity is “nuts” as well. But then if somebody just got nailed up and was not resurrected, what is the vaunted “triumph of love”? The execution of a preacher isn’t a triumph of love, but hate. And if that’s the case, then what does she mean by saying “what happens on Easter”? Does she mean the celebration of a Resurrection that didn’t happen?
And since Jones doesn’t believe in the afterlife, what “hope” is she looking for? The improvement of humanity? If that’s the case, then secular humanism, particularly as discussed in Steve Pinker’s latest two books, gives us even more reason for hope: the historical progress of humanity that has depended not on religious superstition, but on humanism, science, and secular morality, traits that seem to be spreading.
Here’s where Jones avers that she knows the nature of God, though she doesn’t tell us how she knows, nor how she knows that there even is a God:
KRISTOF: You alluded to child abuse. So how do we reconcile an omnipotent, omniscient God with evil and suffering?
JONES At the heart of faith is mystery. God is beyond our knowing, not a being or an essence or an object. But I don’t worship an all-powerful, all-controlling omnipotent, omniscient being. That is a fabrication of Roman juridical theory and Greek mythology. That’s not the God of Easter. The God of Easter is vulnerable and is connected to the world in profound ways that don’t involve manipulating the world but constantly inviting us into love, justice, mercy.
If God is beyond our knowing, then how does she know that God is vulnerable and “connected to the world in profound ways that don’t involve manipulating the world but constantly inviting us into love, justice, mercy”? Truly, if God really is beyond our knowing, then how does Jones know there is a God at all?
In this bit below, Jones says that her faith is stronger than truth, because she’d maintain it (and has maintained it) even if its truth claims were found to be false (my emphasis):
KRISTOF Isn’t a Christianity without a physical resurrection less powerful and awesome? When the message is about love, that’s less religion, more philosophy.
JONES For me, the message of Easter is that love is stronger than life or death. That’s a much more awesome claim than that they put Jesus in the tomb and three days later he wasn’t there. For Christians for whom the physical resurrection becomes a sort of obsession, that seems to me to be a pretty wobbly faith. What if tomorrow someone found the body of Jesus still in the tomb? Would that then mean that Christianity was a lie? No, faith is stronger than that.
Here is deepity piled upon deepity. What does it mean to say that love is stronger than life or death? I have no idea. Note the last two sentences where Jones tacitly admits that faith is belief that is independent of the evidence. And this prompts my question to Dr. Jones: “What, then, would convince you that Christianity was a lie?”
Truly, this modernist theology sickens me, for while it pretends to rest on empirical evidence, it rests on it only so far, and beyond that things are believed for which there is no evidence—indeed, counterevidence if you accept Victor Stenger’s claim that “absence of evidence is evidence for absence, if there should have been evidence.”
I’m getting ill trying to dissect this piece, so I’ll proffer just one more specimen of Sophisticated Theology®:
KRISTOF What happens when we die?
JONES don’t know! There may be something, there may be nothing. My faith is not tied to some divine promise about the afterlife. People who behave well in this life only to achieve an afterlife, that’s a faith driven by a selfish motive: “I’m going to be good so God would reward me with a stick of candy called heaven?” For me, living a life of love is driven by the simple fact that love is true. And I’m absolutely certain that when we die, there is not a group of designated bad people sent to burn in hell. That does not exist. But hell has a symbolic reality: When we reject love, we create hell, and hell is what we see around us in this world today in so many forms.
I’m not sure what she means by saying that “Love is true”, which seems to be another deepity. If love is true because it’s there and powerful, then so is hate. But besides that, note that Dr. Jones is “absolutely certain” that there is not a hell. How does she know? Well, maybe hell is just a “symbolic reality,” but you don’t need the symbol of hell to realize that treating people badly makes for a bad society. To call suffering “hell” in the Christian sense is to play with words and mislead people. In this sense—and in fact in every aspect of the watery Christianity that Jones espouses—her faith is unnecessary. In the end, it’s merely secular humanism tricked out with religious symbols to sell it to the Little People.
Happy Easter!
In many ways it’s heartening to see someone like Serene Jones following the modern fashion of ‘having it your way’.
Not only do you get to choose your burger toppings, or the fillings in your sandwich, you also get to choose which political policies you favour rather than being obliged to back everything your Party stands for.
Philosophy is all over the shop with finer and finer definitions trying to stem the collapse of a particular ‘school’.
Best of all people are coming to realise that ‘one size doesn’t necessarily fit all’ and that some medicines work better for some rather than others.
If picking only the ‘nice’ bits out of a sacred text in no longer unacceptable then the world will probably be a better place. More messy perhaps, but better.
Hey, I quite like that! I have always vehemently rejected the accommodating style as BS, but that hasn’t got me anywhere; so maybe your more open-minded, what-the-hell approach may become mine. I mean, you’ll NEVER change people’s minds, so – what-the-hell . . .
Thank you!
“JONES: At the heart of faith is mystery. God is beyond our knowing, not a being or an essence or an object.”
In this one sentence, Jones encapsulates the essence of Christianity and other religions. God is beyond our knowing, so what are seemingly bad things such as wars, diseases, and natural catastrophes are not really bad. God has a plan, mortals simply do not have the capacity to understand it. Just keep the faith that all will work out well in the end, whenever that may be. I call this viewpoint the universal cop-out because it provides the basis for justifying anything that happens without a need to explain how the events seems to contradict theology.
It is also curious that while theologians and clerics say that God is unknowable, they have no trouble communicating to congregants from thousands of pulpits exactly what God wants. They seem to be blithely indifferent to the contradiction.
Jones has constructed in her head a theological system that meets her psychological needs. As all such systems, it is irrational and perhaps pitiful. But, it gets her through the day. As long as she doesn’t try to foist her beliefs on me, I don’t really care what she believes.
“God is beyond our knowing, not a being or an essence or an object.”
Note the bald contradiction:
1. God is beyond knowing.
2. God is not a being, etc.
This obvious legerdemain may pass for thinking by a ‘Rev.’ in some New-Age Christian denominations, but goodness help us all when it earns a ‘Prof.’ or ‘Dr.’ and the presidency of a theological seminary.
If all Christians were like her?
The world would be a different place. Maybe the first Christians were like her, but there’s always someone (I’m looking at you, Saint Paul) who takes it too far: Makes a fetish out of it, uses it to prove their superiority, thinks everyone has to believe like they do. People always seem to be looking for that way to make themselves special, whether it’s religion, the Keto diet, Crossfit, or some band.
Here’s a question, are atheists in someway superior to Christians?
If we accept that free will does not exist, then at best atheists have different luck than Christians.
But you are right … as Joseph Campbell said, religion turns poetry into prose.
And I fear that prose becomes dogma.
Jones’ idea of religion will not bring in the followers or fill the coffers so what is the point. With no promise of the afterlife you have a loser idea and will likely not fill one church. I hear no caching.
Imagine this as a conversation in a manor house from the 15th century during the Little Ice Age – telling everyone you don’t really think things happened literally like in the Bible but the story is appealing for some reason, or that they “don’t know!” what happens to anyone after they die. I cannot see that going well.
Error – I meant 1500’s, perhaps peaking at 1600.
And the manor house I mean as the pre-flu/chimney versions in feudal society – where all animals were in the same room.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Manorialism
I read that yesterday and kept scratching my head…and started thinking that maybe the Ken Hamms of the world make more sense than this. At least their “thinking” is more consistent and straightforward and doesn’t have to be twisted like a pretzel.
From what I’ve seen of him in interviews, Nicholas Kristof seems like a nice enough fella. And he comes down on the right side of most issues. But he strikes me, in both his writing and his thinking, as mainly mushy and lame.
I think everyone would agree with Dr. Jones, as everyone would agree that it is impossible to tall the story of the flood without the ark.
I agree with CR above. I respect a Christian for whom Theology isn’t a buffet. At some point, if you take the ham, scallions, and peppers out, you aren’t eating a Western Omelette anymore.
I respect people who can treat dogma as metaphor. That’s the beauty of theology it is a moving target.
You can drown the out the ham, scallions and peppers with all sorts of ingredients is it still a Western Omelette?
You yourself pointed to St Paul who added some of the ingredients to the Western Christian Omelette we have today.
It is bad enough that Christians argue amongst themselves as to what is true Christianity. No need for non believers to define it for them.
But I for one am happy to nudge Christianity to a less harmful dogma/metaphor.
The deepities of the likes of Kristof and Jones explain why we do not consult such people about car repair, plumbing, bridge design, ship maintenance, dentistry, or other such matters. Remarkably, though, they are taken to be oracles on such things as world affairs, social organization, war/peace, and so on—as if such things occur somewhere other than the physical world.
They’re consulted -and freely offer their views – on anything that has no measurable outcomes!! They pray for or predict – whatever – and when the opposite happens, there’s never any follow-up questions!!
I really really wish people would stop consulting them!
She has hermetically sealed off her critical thinking so that she can prop up a simulacrum of faith without it really being faith. She appears to be an agnostic, although I see no hint that she even realizes it.
I am a mushy, vaguely ‘spiritual’, half Buddhist / Unitarian Christian myself. My reasoning is that religions of various stripes do point to something, although our knowledge of how exactly that works is so limited that all we can do is look at various paths to see similarities between them or take a “this works but I don’t know why” approach.
I don’t believe for a second that Serene Jones loves people and God as much as she says she does. How can you be the president of a seminary if you love people? If you really loved them, you would respect them. And she clearly doesn’t. How responsible and loving is -being in a position of authority- to say to young people that you are “absolutely certain” of things that nobody knows? That’s the opposite of love and respect for others.