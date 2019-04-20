WordPress and the Pakistani government censor my site again, removing a “blasphemous” quote—from the Qur’an!

This is the third time I’ve gotten an email from WordPress telling me that, at the behest of the censorious and easily offended Pakistani government, they’ve blocked some of the content of my site from that country. The curious thing is that what they blocked—on the grounds of blasphemy—is a quote from the Qur’an! And, as far as I can determine, the quote is pretty accurate.

I’ll put below the email from WordPress, which includes the Pakistani complaint, and I’ve also placed the “blasphemous” item in this post so you can see what caused all the kerfuffle:

From WordPress:

Hello, A Pakistan authority has demanded that we disable the following content on your WordPress.com site: https://whyevolutionistrue.files.wordpress.com/2016/10/57f662e41a0000de085b7759.png?w=500&h=388

Unfortunately, we must comply to keep WordPress.com accessible for everyone in the region. As a result, we have disabled this content only for Internet visitors originating from Pakistan. They will instead see a message explaining why the content was blocked. [JAC: I’d like to see what message was posted for the Pakistanis] Visitors from outside of Pakistan are not affected. You and your readers may be interested in these suggestions for bypassing Internet restrictions. For your reference, we have included a copy of the complaint. No reply is necessary, but please let us know if you have any questions. Dear WordPress Team, I am writing on behalf of Web Analysis Team of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) which has been designated for taking appropriate measures for regulating Internet Content in line with the prevailing laws of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. In lieu of above it is highlighted that few of the web pages hosted on your platform are extremely Blasphemous and are hurting the sentiments of many Muslims around Pakistan. The same has also been declared blasphemous under Pakistan Penal Code section 295, 295A, 295B, 295C and is in clear violation of Section 37 of Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA) 2016 and Section 19 of Constitution of Pakistan. Keeping above in view, It is requested to please support in removing following URL’s from your platform at earliest please. The below mentioned websites can be found on following URL’s:- […] 52. https://whyevolutionistrue.files.wordpress.com/2016/10/57f662e41a0000de085b7759.png?w=500&h=388 […] You are requested to contribute towards maintaining peace and harmony in the world by discontinuation of hosting of these websites for viewership in Pakistan with immediate effect. We will be happy to entertain any query if deemed necessary and looking forward for your favorable response at your earliest. Regards

Web Analysis Team

+92 51 9214396

Now I’ve kvetched before about how WordPress acts as the blasphemy police for Pakistan, and I’m sure they do this because they get money from Pakistani clicks. This is contrary to WordPress’s policy on speech, but at least they blocked just the offending item, and only in Pakistan. I suspect I’d better keep my tuchas out of Pakistan since I’ve committed an electronic crime!

In truth, I don’t remember putting that image up. I may have, though it doesn’t seem like something I’d do, and perhaps it was contributed by a reader. At any rate, someone might try to find it and let me know.

Is it blasphemous? Well, let’s look up what the Qur’an says in that verse. You can find various translations of 2:191 here, and I’ll give a few:

Sahih International: And kill them wherever you overtake them and expel them from wherever they have expelled you, and fitnah is worse than killing. And do not fight them at al-Masjid al- îaram until they fight you there. But if they fight you, then kill them. Such is the recompense of the disbelievers. Pickthall: And slay them wherever ye find them, and drive them out of the places whence they drove you out, for persecution is worse than slaughter. And fight not with them at the Inviolable Place of Worship until they first attack you there, but if they attack you (there) then slay them. Such is the reward of disbelievers. Yusuf Ali: And slay them wherever ye catch them, and turn them out from where they have Turned you out; for tumult and oppression are worse than slaughter; but fight them not at the Sacred Mosque, unless they (first) fight you there; but if they fight you, slay them. Such is the reward of those who suppress faith. Shakir: And kill them wherever you find them, and drive them out from whence they drove you out, and persecution is severer than slaughter, and do not fight with them at the Sacred Mosque until they fight with you in it, but if they do fight you, then slay them; such is the recompense of the unbelievers. Muhammad Sarwar: Slay them wherever you may catch them and expel them from the place from which they expelled you. The sin of disbelief in God is greater than committing murder. Do not fight them in the vicinity of the Sacred Mosque in Mecca unless they start to fight. Then slay them for it is the recompense that the disbelievers deserve. Mohsin Khan: And kill them wherever you find them, and turn them out from where they have turned you out. And Al-Fitnah is worse than killing. And fight not with them at Al-Masjid-al-Haram (the sanctuary at Makkah), unless they (first) fight you there. But if they attack you, then kill them. Such is the recompense of the disbelievers. Arberry: And slay them wherever you come upon them, and expel them from where they expelled you; persecution is more grievous than slaying. But fight them not by the Holy Mosque until they should fight you there; then, if they fight you, slay them — such is the recompense of unbelievers —

So the quote is pretty accurate given that these versions say “Slay them wherever you find them”, and “them” clearly revers to disbelievers or unbelievers. What we have, then, is an Islamic government declaring that the words of the Qur’an are blasphemous!

That’s unbelievable but true. What this means is that the Pakistani authorities want to control what the people see about their own sacred text, because it disrupts “world peace and harmony.” Too bad that it does!