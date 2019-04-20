The cowardice of Middlebury College faculty

As I reported a few days ago, Middlebury College recently disinvited speaker Ryszard Legutko, a right-wing Polish professor, from speaking to the College. The reason given by the Dean and Provost, in an email to the campus community, was that they could not “ensure the safety of students, faculty, staff and community members.” That may be true, but it’s their responsibility to make sure that safety is ensured, for if it’s mainly the Left who disrupts speakers, this excuse will guarantee that only Left-wing speech will be heard. It amounts to a tacit kind of censorship—viewpoint restriction.

A reader sent me what is said to be a transcript of a discussion between faculty and a group of students about Legutko’s appearance in a class, which was livestreamed and his only “talk” at Middlebury. I can’t vouch for its authenticity, but it sounds authentic. If it is, it speaks poorly of both the students of Middlebury, who are deeply offended and DEMAND that the college apologize for Legutko’s appearance. And listen how the faculty capitulates to these demands, debasing and abasing themselves and promising to “do better.” If this is real, it sickens me.

A Middlebury College student contacted me with an audio recording of a student/faculty meeting. He was concerned about what took place and wanted help to get it out so I put a video together for him. Officials at Middlebury College in Vermont have cancelled a planned event featuring a talk by conservative Polish politician and philosopher, Ryszard Legutko. Legutko is often subject to fierce opposition to his right-wing views. Protests of the Legutko event at Middlebury were planned, before the college cancelled his appearance, citing safety concerns. An email signed by provost Jeff Cason and deen Bashakhi Taylor was sent out to the campus hours before the appearance by Legutko saying, “In the interest of ensuring the safety of students, faculty, staff and community members, the lecture by Ryszard Legutko scheduled for later today will not take place. The decision was not taken lightly. It was based on an assessment of our ability to respond effectively to potential security and safety risks for both the lecture and the event students had planned in response.” An open letter circulating on campus had earlier questioned sponsoring “a speaker who blatantly and proudly expounds homophobic, racist, xenophobic, misogynistic discourse.” Bringing such a speaker to campus amounts to “shutting out large swaths of the Middlebury community, all of whom are engaged, critical and rigorous thinkers whose energies would be better spent not combating degrading and dehumanizing rhetoric.” Many disputed this argument, disavowing some of his stances but saying it was important for the college to have speakers with a wide range of views.

Here’s a link to the entire recording of the meeting, though for some reason I haven’t been able to open it.

