Spot the mountain goat!

Reader Piet spotted an Iberian mountain goat (Capra pyrenaica) while cycling; can you see it too? I consider this medium to easy, and so won’t give a reveal. Here’s Piet’s notes:

At about the 900km mark of a cycling tour I am making along the Spanish coast from Barcelona to Cadiz I came across this curious fellow.

He lives just south of Almería town on a mountainside with an enviable view of the sea. I’m not sure if he was amused or annoyed at the clicking biped but the moment we shared was special to me at least!