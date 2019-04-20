Spot the mountain goat!

Reader Piet spotted an Iberian mountain goat (Capra pyrenaica) while cycling; can you see it too? I consider this medium to easy, and so won’t give a reveal. Here’s Piet’s notes:

At about the 900km mark of a cycling tour I am making along the Spanish coast from Barcelona to Cadiz I came across this curious fellow.
He lives just south of Almería town on a mountainside with an enviable view of the sea.  I’m not sure if he was amused or annoyed at the clicking biped but the moment we shared was special to me at least!
Click the picture to enlarge:
  1. Serendipitydawg
    Posted April 20, 2019 at 8:36 am | Permalink

    That goat is striking a pose 😀

    Definitely on the easy side of medium.

  2. alexander
    Posted April 20, 2019 at 8:36 am | Permalink

    It looks like the goat spotted the photographer first, staring into the lens.

  3. painedumonde
    Posted April 20, 2019 at 8:38 am | Permalink

    What a defiant stare.

  4. Christopher
    Posted April 20, 2019 at 8:52 am | Permalink

    Nice photo but why the heck is the hillside covered with netting? Seems dangerous for the wildlife, not to mention ugly.

    • alexander
      Posted April 20, 2019 at 8:59 am | Permalink

      I think what you see is a water supply tube, not a netting.

    • Michael Fisher
      Posted April 20, 2019 at 9:24 am | Permalink

      From the direction of the sat dishes & it being coastal – it’s a south-facing slope so I’m thinking the netting maybe is for young vines, but perhaps it’s too salty so close to the Med. The ‘bodegas’ are mostly inland there. With luck it’s very fine netting which is used to cut down on plant sunburn & doesn’t tangle birds.

      Almería & a lot of other Spanish places is the land of farming under polythene [can be seen from space] & plastic-choked rivers so I reckon the birdies are seriously inconvenienced overall.

      • alexander
        Posted April 20, 2019 at 9:36 am | Permalink

        Sorry, I didn’t see the nets on the right of the image. I think their function is to prevent rocks falling down on houses down the slope. This is a quite common view in the Alps.

  5. Michael Fisher
    Posted April 20, 2019 at 8:54 am | Permalink

    Cycling that coast road Piet is brave! 1,200-1,300 km total? The goat is clearly shocked, rock jumping might be safer.

