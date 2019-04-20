Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, April 20, 2019, and the weekend has begun. It’s National Pineapple Upside Down Cake Day, a cake that I dearly love but haven’t had in years. Where can I get one? It’s also UN Chinese Language Day. Why today? Wikipedia notes that “April 20 was chosen as the date “to pay tribute to Cangjie, a mythical figure who is presumed to have invented Chinese characters about 5,000 years ago”.

On April 30, 1535, a “sun dog”—multiple images of the Sun, as well as lines and circles of light produced by refracting light crystals in the atmosphere—was observed over Stockholm. It was commemorated in the well known (and lost) painting Vädersolstavlan, painted by Urban målare shortly after the event and now represented in a 1636 copy by by Jacob Heinrich Elbfas, with the long caption (below) from Wikipedia:

17th century painting of Stockholm, a copy of the so called Vädersolstavlan, depicting a halo display event in 1535. Cleaned in 1998. The visible haloes are: 22 ° halo, at upper right (should be centered on the Sun) parhelic circle, large white circle (centered on the zenith: appears ‘horizontal’ in the sky) parhelia including 2 sundogs, 2 120° parhelia and the anthelion (dots on the parhelic circle, resp. nearest to farthest from the Sun) upper tangent arc and possible Parry arc (2 crossing arcs just left of the 22° halo (actually ‘above’ the 22°, in the sky); not realistically shown) circumzenithal arc, smaller crescent inside the parhelic circle (also centered on the zenith: appears ‘horizontal’, high in the sky) infralateral arc (bottom right) Note that the whole sky appears strongly tilted in the image: the upper right corner is actually down in the sky (when looking towards the Sun), the zenith is at the center of the circumzenithal arc and parhelic circle. This may result from the artist’s choice to represent the display in a realistic orientation relative to the landscape: in this case the sun would have shone from 3/4 back to the right of an observer facing the city. The relative brightnesses of the haloes are quite accurate.

Here’s a tweet showing a real sun dog:

On the bright side of this cold, we get sundogs. Have you ever seen a sundog, also known as a solar halo? They are SO COOL. They form when sunlight refracts through icy clouds containing hexagonal plate crystals aligned with their large, flat faces parallel to the ground. pic.twitter.com/yziuteR9Jz — Ian Coldwater 👻🌿✨ (@IanColdwater) January 29, 2019

On this date in 1775, during the American Revolutionary War, the British began the Siege of Boston after the battles of Lexington and Concord. They failed to take the city. On this day in 1861, Robert E. Lee resigned his commission in the U.S. Army to command the Army of Virginia (he later commanded the entire Army of the Confederacy).

On April 30 of 1862, Pasteur and Bernard finished their experiment (involving flasks of boiled meat broth exposed to particles in the air or unexposed or sealed) disproving the notion of spontaneous generation. On this day in 1898, U.S. President William McKinley signed a resolution to Congress that began the Spanish-American War. In 1902 Pierre and Marie Curie isolated radium chloride, the first compound of radium produced in its pure state.

On April 30 1916, our Chicago Cubbies played their first game in Wrigley Field (then known as Weeghman Park), beating the Cincinnati Reds 7-6 in 11 innings. Exactly two years later, the Red Baron (Manfred von Richtofen), shot down his last two planes—his 79th and 80th—before being shot in an air battle the next day, effecting a rough landing before dying of his wounds. Here’s his famous Fokker Dr1 (it was red):

On April 20, 1945, according to Wikipedia, “Twenty Jewish children used in medical experiments at Neuengamme are killed in the basement of the Bullenhuser Damm school.” These gruesome experiments involved injecting children and Russian prisoners of war with tuberculosis bacteria (they all became ill). As the war wound down, they were killed, and the method of their killing (and experimentation) shows how horrible the Nazis were. Here’s Wikipedia’s description of the killing:

The children as well as others were told they were being taken to Theresienstadt. Upon arriving at the school they were led into the basement. According to one of the SS men present, the children “sat down on the benches all around and were cheerful and happy that they had been for once allowed out of Neuengamme. The children were completely unsuspecting.” They were then made to undress and were then injected with morphine by Trzebinski. They were then led into an adjacent room and hanged from hooks set into the wall. The execution was overseen by SS Obersturmführer Arnold Strippel. [JAC: Strippel served only 3.5 years for his war crimes and even got a pension.] The first child to be hanged was so light that the noose would not tighten. Frahm grabbed him in a bearhug and used his own weight to pull down and tighten the noose. The adults were hanged from overhead pipes; they were made to stand on a box, which was pulled away from under them. That same night, about 30 additional Soviet prisoners were also brought by lorry to the school to be executed; six escaped, three were shot trying to do so, and the rest were hanged in the basement.

On this day in 1961, the U.S.-backed Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba came to an end, an utter failure. And if you watched the news, you’d know that today is the 20th anniversary of the 1999 Columbine School massacre, in which two kids killed 13 people and injured 24 others in Columbine High school before they committed suicide. Finally, it was on this day in 2010 that the Deepwater Horizon drilling platform exploded in the Gulf of Mexico. Eleven people were killed and there was a massive oil spill that lasted six months.

Notables born on April 20 include Adolf Hitler (1889), Joan Miró, (1893), Willi Hennig (1913), John Paul Stevens (1920), George Takei (1937), and Jessica Lange (1949). Here’s a Miró painting called “Cats”:

Those who died on this day include Bram Stoker (1912), Benny Hill (1992), Cantinflas (1993), and the 13 murdered at Columbine High (1999, that doesn’t include the two killers, who themselves committed suicide).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is part of the Feline Dark Web:

Hili: The night was wonderful but now it’s time for rest. A: And what did you do? Hili: Allow me to keep this information to myself.

In Polish:

Hili: Noc była wspaniała, a teraz trzeba odpocząć.

Ja: A co robiłaś?

Hili: Pozwolisz, że zachowam tę informację dla siebie.

A tweet from reader Barry, who’s amazed by the existence of gremlins. This one is kneading its Precious:

Two tweets from Heather Hastie via Ann German. The first shows why raccoons are Honorary Cats®:

When they get drunk they do sloppy work, yet still expect to get paid. pic.twitter.com/QT6DpeIecM — NIK VENTURE (@NIK_VENTURE) April 15, 2019

I’m not a big fan of the modern National Geographic, but the linked article about Notre Dame and its video about laser measurement is really quite fascinating:

I know this doesn't help, but we have exquisite 3D laser maps of every detail of Notre Dame, thanks to the incredible work of @Vassar art historian Andrew Tallon. Prof Tallon passed away last November, but his work will be absolutely crucial https://t.co/YJl3XXUZTg — Hannah Groch-Begley (@grouchybagels) April 15, 2019

Tweets from Grania. You have to admit that the comment on this first one is funny (but there’s truth behind it—go here):

this opens the door to a Jurrasic Park style-cloning project for Charlotte Brontë. to create a Brontesaurus, if you will pic.twitter.com/Tu3duyES9c — Nick Evershed (@NickEvershed) April 17, 2019

No bad cats!

Yes, it was me, but i'm too cute to punish pic.twitter.com/ApWx0TBUAi — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) April 18, 2019

My restored faith in humanity has been de-restored:

This amused me more than it probably should have. pic.twitter.com/5rqKZpbKXa — David Friedman (@ironicsans) April 16, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. The first video is a winner for sure. And remember that Down Under they sell chocolate Easter Bilbies rather than Easter Bunnies.

Let the long weekend begin! For this Easter-themed #tbt here's my favourite video ever: a bilby popping out of a burrow to say hey right as we were standing next to it. Captured at @AridRecovery in S Australia 😍 #PhDlife pic.twitter.com/SzxKjfEKMe — Aly Ross (@eco__aly) April 18, 2019

A really nice video of an alate:

Captured today: male ant (Aphaenogaster sp.) flying at 1,500fps. pic.twitter.com/owjxMhHMkN — Adrian Smith (@DrAdrianSmith) April 19, 2019

I haven’t been to a Passover seder in decades, but this guide for the Perplexed and Impatient would come in handy:

The 2 minute hagaddah pic.twitter.com/U9uDzAzrJZ — alan 🚌🚚 (@BusDadInc) April 19, 2019