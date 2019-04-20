Saturday: Duck report

It’s chilly but sunny today, and the weather is predicted to be warm for about a week. The good news is that the interloper drakes have largely fled the pond—at least for today. This leaves just Gregory Peck, who has the whole pond to himself. He’s down there snoozing in the sun right now, but he had a decent meal of duck chow and corn this morning.

Yesterday, however, there were five—count them, five—drakes in the pond, and feeding was out of the question. The interlopers are all about the same size, and look (to me) young. Sometimes I wonder if they might really be part of Honey’s brood from last year, having homed back to Botany Pond. It makes me sad not to feed them, but it wouldn’t do to have five drakes around if Honey returns. (And there’s always the distressing possibility of incest!).

Here are the five from yesterday:

And the very handsome Gregory Peck, still waiting for Honey’s return: